Francois POTEVIN

After 12 years spent in the internet world, my business motivations are more than ever driven by innovation and international challenges.
I have been acting in different positions and leading teams in several fields of expertise: product marketing, online sales channel management, commercial product management.
My carrier brought me in two companies: Orange (Telco) and 1&1 Internet (Web Hosting) through four countries: Netherlands, China, France and Germany.
I am currently head of the Commercial Management team for the Domain Name & SSL product lines by 1&1 webhoster.
