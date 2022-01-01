Francois POTEVIN

After 12 years spent in the internet world, my business motivations are more than ever driven by innovation and international challenges.

I have been acting in different positions and leading teams in several fields of expertise: product marketing, online sales channel management, commercial product management.

My carrier brought me in two companies: Orange (Telco) and 1&1 Internet (Web Hosting) through four countries: Netherlands, China, France and Germany.



I am currently head of the Commercial Management team for the Domain Name & SSL product lines by 1&1 webhoster.



Mes compétences :

Cloud

Cloud computing

COMPUTING

Hébergement web

hosting

IaaS

Innovation

International

Internet

Marketing

Marketing internet

Microsoft Serveur

Nom de domaine

PaaS

Saas

SEM

Seo

SEO SEM

Télécommunication

Web

Web Hosting