Francois POTEVIN

KARLSRUHE

En résumé

After 12 years spent in the internet world, my business motivations are more than ever driven by innovation and international challenges.
I have been acting in different positions and leading teams in several fields of expertise: product marketing, online sales channel management, commercial product management.
My carrier brought me in two companies: Orange (Telco) and 1&1 Internet (Web Hosting) through four countries: Netherlands, China, France and Germany.

I am currently head of the Commercial Management team for the Domain Name & SSL product lines by 1&1 webhoster.

Mes compétences :
Cloud
Cloud computing
COMPUTING
Hébergement web
hosting
IaaS
Innovation
International
Internet
Marketing
Marketing internet
Microsoft Serveur
Nom de domaine
PaaS
Saas
SEM
Seo
SEO SEM
Télécommunication
Web
Web Hosting

Entreprises

  • 1and1 Internet AG - Head of Domain Commercial Management team

    2014 - maintenant The team I am leading is in charge of driving the commercial success of Domain name product line.

    The commercial decisions we are responsible for are:
    - Define the pricing policies of the product portfolio
    - Build and optimize our online shops
    - Build and optimize processes for the launch of new domain extensions
    - Create and manage co-marketing deals oportunities with our registries partners
    - Steer the budgets of sales channels

    The commercial KPIs we are responsible for are: Sales, Churn, Inventory, Value-in, Revenues, EBT

    The domain product portfolio is made of more than 300 domain extensions :
    - gTLD (.com, .org, .net, ...) and ccTLD (.fr, .de, .es, .co.uk, .uk...)
    - new gTLD (.paris, .website, .club, .boutique, .bike...)
    - Added value products such a SSL certificates, IP addresses, ....

    Our main achievements are:
    - The successful launch of 200 new domain extensions in 2014, followed by 80 more extensions in 2015 across 10 markets.
    - The launch of a brand new SSL portfolio
    - State-of-the-art Online Shops for customer acquizition and existing customer sales

  • 1&1 Internet - Head of Cross&Upselling

    2013 - 2014 As a head of Cross&Upselling, my mission and the mission of my team is to develop 1&1 customers value over their contract lifecycle:
    - Customer product & lifecycle segmentation
    - Cross&Upsell channels development: Online, Email, Telesales, Sales after support
    - Identification of in-product upsell touch points
    - Leverage 1&1 product portfolio for a more contextual and value-oriented cross&upsell strategy

  • 1&1 Internet France - Product Marketing Manager - Hosting

    2011 - 2013 As a Product Marketing Manager, I was in charge of the localization of 1&1 hosting products in international markets (DE, US, UK, FR, ES, PL, IT, MX):
    - Domain registration
    - Webhosting
    - Server hosting (dedicated, virtual, cloud)
    - Online marketing
    - SaaS / PaaS / IaaS

  • Orange - Product Manager - web2.0 collaborative services for SMBs

    Paris 2007 - 2011 Product Manager for web2.0 collaborative products targeting SMBs in Orange's international markets

  • France Télécom - Project Manager - Innovation transfers

    Paris 2005 - 2007 Based in France Telecom Beijing's R&D center in China, I have been working as a project manager in charge of Innovation transfers from chinese market to Orange corporate marketing (Innovative services, business models, technologies, ...)

