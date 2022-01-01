Menu

François RABY

MONT-TREMBLANT

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gagnant Coupe Gérard Delage

Entreprises

  • La Forge Bar & Grill - Sommelier

    2008 - maintenant

Formations

  • Ecole Hotellières Des Laurentides (Ste-Adèle)

    Ste-Adèle 2002 - 2002 Sommellerie

  • ITHQ (Montréal)

    Montréal 1981 - 1984 DEC

