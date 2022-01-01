Menu

François RÉAUBOURG

FREDERIKSBERG

En résumé

I have lived in Denmark for five months and I will stay for four years. Our family chose to come to Copenhagen as an expat project thanks to my wife job.

I worked in different environments: administration, public services society, solar power energy projects.
My work as project manager or sales representative has always been oriented towards a client: public or private.
For example, in solar energy, I had to contact the owners of large house to develop a solar plant on their roof.
Also, I had to convince communities or companies who owned their own land to develop a large solar power project ground based..
Another rewarding experience, at SUEZ, as sales executives, I had to prospect the public and private customers to propose services of water distribution and treatment of wastewater.

Otherwise, I'm a general environmental scientist &  my skills are :

-Driving a complex project with many members
-Lead project groups
-Analyze competition
-Propose and implement a development strategy
-Develop a customer portfolio
-Business development
-Estimate for prices of works & services
-Organize: host a meeting of technical seminars with partners and customers (trade shows)
-Identify, analyze needs and draw up a specification.
-Use office software: Word and / or Excel and / or PowerPoint/ or Sharepoint.
-Use CAD software: AUTOCAD

+I have a certificate in blacksmithing : Vocational Certificate of metalworker. It’s the first degree in France for being recognized as a professional. I know the basics of the art and in addition I know how to read the plans, to design on Autocad 2D and I manage the installation of structures.

My goals :
The most important is to find a good balance by working in a Danish company and bringing my know-how.

Je pratique une activité commerciale dans les services de l’eau ou les projets d’énergies renouvelables depuis dix années en Midi-Pyrénées. Dans ces deux secteurs j’ai pratiqué l’approche client et le management transversal de projets complexes pour remporter la décision du maître d’ouvrage. La construction de stratégies commerciales est un processus bien ancré chez moi pour conquérir des marchés de services ou de travaux. Chez Suez-Environnement, j’ai pratiqué la prospection d’affaires et les attitudes de négociation dans le cadre des délégations de services et marchés publics pour l’activité « Eau ».
La transition vers les métiers de l’énergie est un challenge que j’opère depuis plus de cinq années en tant que chargé d’affaires. Je me suis approprié avec détermination et passion des sujets technologiques pour comprendre les problématiques des clients.
Dans ces domaines à fortes composantes environnementales, l’action commerciale n’est possible pour moi qu’à la condition que l’objectif final de l’échange ait un sens environnemental et politique. Aux contacts des acteurs territoriaux et des industriels depuis toujours, je veux occuper un poste opérationnel, de terrain et à forte valeur ajoutée environnementale.

Mes compétences :
Collectivités territoriales
Développement commercial
Commercial grands comptes
Pilotage de projets complexes
Eau et Environnement
Energies renouvelables
Management transversal

Entreprises

  • A votre écoute - Chargé d'affaires grands projets

    2014 - maintenant Chargé d'affaires Grands Projets (Méthanisation territoriale, toitures photovoltaïques multi MW centrales photovoltaïques au sol et ombrières).
    Missions :
    Prospection et sécurisation de l'assise foncière pour l'implantation des projets,
    Pilotage des projets en développement/construction
    Représentation de la société auprès des services de l'état et des acteurs locaux
    Supervision des études réglementaires et des démarches administratives jusqu'à l'obtention des autorisations d'urbanisme
    Identification des partenaires potentiels (investisseurs, BE, fournisseurs, prescripteurs)

    ARMORGREEN se positionne comme un acteur majeur des énergies renouvelables, du
    développement des projets jusqu'à leur construction et leur exploitation.

  • SOLAIREDIRECT - Chef de projet développement territorial

    Paris 2009 - 2014 Développement de projets photovoltaïques au sol de grandes dimensions (2 à 12 MW) :
    Sécurisation du foncier et des servitudes
    Pilotage des études
    Organisation du débat public
    Commande des études de raccordement au réseau de transport
    Interlocuteurs : parlementaires, élus et fonctionnaires territoriaux, propriétaires fonciers, associations, , ERDF....

  • SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT Lyonnaise des Eaux - Délégué Commercial

    2005 - 2009 Développement de l’activité de prestations et de délégations de services publics :
    Prospection commerciale, réponse aux appels d’offres, contractualisation.
    Organisation d’événements promotionnels (journées techniques, inauguration…)
    Interlocuteurs : élus et services des collectivités territoriales, administration, entreprises de travaux, bureaux d’études

  • Ministère de l'Environnement - Agence de l'eau Seine Normandie - - Chargé d'affaires collectivités territoriales

    2000 - 2005 Expertise et programmation des demandes d’investissements pour les études et travaux des collectivités :
    Coordination des schémas d'aménagement et de gestion des eaux
    Interlocuteurs : élus et services des collectivités territoriales, administration, délégataires des services publics,

  • CNRS - Ingénieur d'études

    Paris 1997 - 1998 Réchauffement climatique et cycle du carbone : production des rapports de campagnes océanographiques

  • Syndicat Intercommunal vallée de l'Orge SIVOA - Chargé d'études

    1996 - 1997 Bilan écologique des aménagements et du mode de gestion du Syndicat (32 communes, 370 000 habitants)
    Surveillance de la qualité des eaux de l'Orge : exploitation et maintenance de 5 stations de mesures en continu

