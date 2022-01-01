François RÉAUBOURG

I have lived in Denmark for five months and I will stay for four years. Our family chose to come to Copenhagen as an expat project thanks to my wife job.



I worked in different environments: administration, public services society, solar power energy projects.

My work as project manager or sales representative has always been oriented towards a client: public or private.

For example, in solar energy, I had to contact the owners of large house to develop a solar plant on their roof.

Also, I had to convince communities or companies who owned their own land to develop a large solar power project ground based..

Another rewarding experience, at SUEZ, as sales executives, I had to prospect the public and private customers to propose services of water distribution and treatment of wastewater.



Otherwise, I'm a general environmental scientist & my skills are :



-Driving a complex project with many members

-Lead project groups

-Analyze competition

-Propose and implement a development strategy

-Develop a customer portfolio

-Business development

-Estimate for prices of works & services

-Organize: host a meeting of technical seminars with partners and customers (trade shows)

-Identify, analyze needs and draw up a specification.

-Use office software: Word and / or Excel and / or PowerPoint/ or Sharepoint.

-Use CAD software: AUTOCAD



+I have a certificate in blacksmithing : Vocational Certificate of metalworker. It’s the first degree in France for being recognized as a professional. I know the basics of the art and in addition I know how to read the plans, to design on Autocad 2D and I manage the installation of structures.



My goals :

The most important is to find a good balance by working in a Danish company and bringing my know-how.



