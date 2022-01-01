François RICHE

-
Channel Pre
- Channel Pre Sales
MONTPELLIER
2011 - maintenant
Channel Pre-Sales, Cloud Computing and Data Center - Dell SA France,
* Cloud computing and Data Center Expert : server, storage, network, security, provisioning software ;
* Educate, help on POC, assistance for customer Tenders, some big partners for successful business
$$ SCC, ComputaCenter, Antemeta, CFI, S-Cube, AR Systemes, Adista, Cheops...
-
Intersection Consulting
- Gérant et Conseiller
2007 - 2011
Expert in IT and data infrastructure, audit for backup system, for IT security and virtualization
$$ Allianz, EADS, CNMSS, RSI, CNES, CNAM, IBM and Bull as Customer
IT Education : AIX admin, SAN/storage, UNIX, TCP/IP, AIX virtualization and AIX security …
During last 9 month during 2011: IT services delivery job on the WorldWide IBM Education platform in Montpellier
-
CrossRoads
- EMEA Pre-Sales Manager (Intersection Consulting Contractor)
Saint Denis
2007 - 2009
* LAN & SAN Appliance Maker to solve customer issue around data protection and security ;
* Pre-Sales and Sales roles, lead on the European technical team (4p), work with Bull, HP, IBM, SUN
$$ Airbus, CNES, Carrefour, Kinderspital (Swiss), CNAM, RSI, Texas Instrument, HSBC (Swiss)
-
ActivNetworks
- Marketing Product Manager & Pre-Sales Manager
PARIS
2006 - 2006
* BoostEdge Editor and IBM Datapower Reseller; Web stream acceleration and securisation ;
* Mission to reorganize Pre-sales department and launch of a new product called DataPower:
- Build of the offering catalogue: hardware, software, education, professional and support services
-
Brocade Communications Systems
- Pre-Sales System Engineer
2002 - 2006
relationship with IBM and its partners - Brocade
* American company, SAN switch manufacturer, Networking of Storage Systems ;
* SAN expert, storage, consolidation, data security, FICON, back up and business recovery ;
* animate, educate, support and set up demo/prototype for selling channels: IBM and its partners, Bull
$$ EDF 3.5M EUR , CNAM 2.2M EUR , Bouygues Télécom 1.5M EUR , Michelin, & NBG and Emporiki (Greek Banks)
-
IBM
- Customer Information Technology Architect
Bois-Colombes
2000 - 2002
* IT Architect dedicated to only one customer, technical direction with a team of 8 Sales ;
* detect EDF needs, validate et selling of IBM solutions and their coherency
$$ Mainframe 4M EUR , Serveur WNT 3M EUR , Thinkpad 32 M EUR ,
-
IBM
- Competitive Program Manager
Bois-Colombes
1996 - 2000
* expert in competitive products, positioning of IBM and competitive products ;
* manage critical customer situation in Norway, Sweden, France, Turkey, Spain, ... ;
* support and education of IBM EMEA sales forces, analyze of customer situations, define account strategy, build positioning documents, Linux evangelization ;
-
IBM
- IBM Program Manager
Bois-Colombes
1996 - 1996
Define an analysis process of a customer account called ``account clinic''
Following observance of how-to-do of my colleagues, build of analysis methodology,
then set up of the selling tactics and strategy of a critical competitive situation
-
Tracing API
- Technical Editor & Ballot Coordinator
1994 - 2001
This API (Application Programming Interface) is an IEEE standard in September 2000, known as P10031.Q, is also a TOG
(X/Open + OSF) standard in March 2001, is become finally an ISO Standard, as part of 9945-1, (ISO 9945-1 is the reference
book for any computer interface.) has been is implemented in AIX V6.1.
Leader of a long time project (7 years). Project of technical specifications among a team of experts from NASA and Navy
-
AFNOR
- IBM representative
Saint-Denis
1990 - 1997
Understanding of standardization process; Experienced in responsibilities of a big IT provider representative ness
-
Benchmark Group
- Chairman
1989 - 2001
Association Française des Utilisateurs d'Unix
Chair a group of performance benchmarks experts in user group environment
-
IBM
- Team Leader
Bois-Colombes
1989 - 1996
for the National Field Support UNIX Center - IBM France,
* expert in operating systems UNIX/AIX, server performance and IT security ;
* animate team Pre-Sales support, customer performance benchmarks, link with development labs ;
-
Sup'Télécom - France Télécom
- Teacher & Researcher
1985 - 1989