François RICHE

MONTPELLIER

En résumé

Throughout my career, I have gained expertise in IT data centers and the cloud with special focus in areas like storage and server virtualization, security and XML processing. I have also been active in international standardization committees for OS interface programming, meriting an IEEE Award. I have authored several publications.

Both in France and in EMEA, I have worked extensively on corporate IT accounts, skilled in the selling processes through IT Channel Partners, including three-tier channels and developing a strategic selling model in competitive business cases. I have also been the lead on projects such as the marketing and commercial response to tender offers.

I am considered a strong multicultural and international team player, with several residencies in the UK and USA.

Mes compétences :
AIX UNIX
UNIX
SAN
Pre sales
POSIX
Audit
Microsoft Access
IBM Hardware
team player
strong expertise development
manage critical customer situation
lead product development
develop SAN security expertise
analysis
advanced programming
adult training
XML
X25
VMware
TCP/IP
Regression Testing
Pre-Sales support
Power
PC Hardware
Network Attached Storage
Linux
LAN/WAN > LAN
IT design
HP Hardware
Forecasting
Ethernet
Dell Server Hardware
Data Centre
DIY maintenance
Consolidations
C Programming Language
API
Direction technique
Informatique
Marketing produit

Entreprises

  • Channel Pre - Channel Pre Sales

    MONTPELLIER 2011 - maintenant Channel Pre-Sales, Cloud Computing and Data Center - Dell SA France,
    * Cloud computing and Data Center Expert : server, storage, network, security, provisioning software ;
    * Educate, help on POC, assistance for customer Tenders, some big partners for successful business
    $$ SCC, ComputaCenter, Antemeta, CFI, S-Cube, AR Systemes, Adista, Cheops...

  • Intersection Consulting - Gérant et Conseiller

    2007 - 2011 Expert in IT and data infrastructure, audit for backup system, for IT security and virtualization
    $$ Allianz, EADS, CNMSS, RSI, CNES, CNAM, IBM and Bull as Customer
    IT Education : AIX admin, SAN/storage, UNIX, TCP/IP, AIX virtualization and AIX security …
    During last 9 month during 2011: IT services delivery job on the WorldWide IBM Education platform in Montpellier

  • CrossRoads - EMEA Pre-Sales Manager (Intersection Consulting Contractor)

    Saint Denis 2007 - 2009 * LAN & SAN Appliance Maker to solve customer issue around data protection and security ;
    * Pre-Sales and Sales roles, lead on the European technical team (4p), work with Bull, HP, IBM, SUN
    $$ Airbus, CNES, Carrefour, Kinderspital (Swiss), CNAM, RSI, Texas Instrument, HSBC (Swiss)

  • ActivNetworks - Marketing Product Manager & Pre-Sales Manager

    PARIS 2006 - 2006 * BoostEdge Editor and IBM Datapower Reseller; Web stream acceleration and securisation ;
    * Mission to reorganize Pre-sales department and launch of a new product called DataPower:
    - Build of the offering catalogue: hardware, software, education, professional and support services

  • Brocade Communications Systems - Pre-Sales System Engineer

    2002 - 2006 relationship with IBM and its partners - Brocade
    * American company, SAN switch manufacturer, Networking of Storage Systems ;
    * SAN expert, storage, consolidation, data security, FICON, back up and business recovery ;
    * animate, educate, support and set up demo/prototype for selling channels: IBM and its partners, Bull
    $$ EDF 3.5M EUR , CNAM 2.2M EUR , Bouygues Télécom 1.5M EUR , Michelin, & NBG and Emporiki (Greek Banks)

  • IBM - Customer Information Technology Architect

    Bois-Colombes 2000 - 2002 * IT Architect dedicated to only one customer, technical direction with a team of 8 Sales ;
    * detect EDF needs, validate et selling of IBM solutions and their coherency
    $$ Mainframe 4M EUR , Serveur WNT 3M EUR , Thinkpad 32 M EUR ,

  • IBM - Competitive Program Manager

    Bois-Colombes 1996 - 2000 * expert in competitive products, positioning of IBM and competitive products ;
    * manage critical customer situation in Norway, Sweden, France, Turkey, Spain, ... ;
    * support and education of IBM EMEA sales forces, analyze of customer situations, define account strategy, build positioning documents, Linux evangelization ;

  • IBM - IBM Program Manager

    Bois-Colombes 1996 - 1996 Define an analysis process of a customer account called ``account clinic''
    Following observance of how-to-do of my colleagues, build of analysis methodology,
    then set up of the selling tactics and strategy of a critical competitive situation

  • Tracing API - Technical Editor & Ballot Coordinator

    1994 - 2001 This API (Application Programming Interface) is an IEEE standard in September 2000, known as P10031.Q, is also a TOG
    (X/Open + OSF) standard in March 2001, is become finally an ISO Standard, as part of 9945-1, (ISO 9945-1 is the reference
    book for any computer interface.) has been is implemented in AIX V6.1.
    Leader of a long time project (7 years). Project of technical specifications among a team of experts from NASA and Navy

  • AFNOR - IBM representative

    Saint-Denis 1990 - 1997 Understanding of standardization process; Experienced in responsibilities of a big IT provider representative ness

  • Benchmark Group - Chairman

    1989 - 2001 Association Française des Utilisateurs d'Unix
    Chair a group of performance benchmarks experts in user group environment

  • IBM - Team Leader

    Bois-Colombes 1989 - 1996 for the National Field Support UNIX Center - IBM France,
    * expert in operating systems UNIX/AIX, server performance and IT security ;
    * animate team Pre-Sales support, customer performance benchmarks, link with development labs ;

  • Sup'Télécom - France Télécom - Teacher & Researcher

    1985 - 1989

Formations

