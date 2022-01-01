François RUBLON

-
Solvay
- Head of Credit management
Paris
2012 - maintenant
12 bn € turnover, 30,000 people
Job definition : Responsible for customer credit management and cash collection. Supported by a 60 people team over 4 geographies (Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia & Pacific)
Results : Optimisation working capital (DSO and Overdue %) in a stressed economic environment. Definition of credit policy. Adjustment of function to new Group strategy. Management of Solvay/Rhodia integration.
Rhodia
- Corporate Credit Manager
Courbevoie
2008 - 2012
Rhodia
- Supplier Quality Manager
Courbevoie
2005 - 2007
5,000m€ turnover, 15,000 people
Job definition : Redefine and implement all purchasing process to optimize new organisation operations (Organisation reduced by 40% in 2004).
Results : Corporate purchasing process redefined (Process design, roles and resposibilities, management), communication and training to purchasing teams. ISO 9001 Certification in 2006.
Celerant Consulting
- Project Manager
2000 - 2005
Job definition : Operationnal Exellence - Responsible for change projects management including operational and financial results, consultant team supervision, budget and communication management.
Customers : TOTAL, SANOFI AVENTIS, RHODIA, SNECMA, VEOLIA
Capabilities : Asset Management, Organisation efficiency, Supply Chain
Example :
TOTAL Exploration & Production Congo(Africa), Oil Industry – 2002 to 2003 – Total parent company (500 people, production of 120,000 bb lpe r day– Project budget : 3 millions $ - 5 consultants.
Objectives : Following the merge of Total and Elf, implementation of a new operational organisation, including management system for all the Operations of this Total parent company (incl. All off-shore operations, production loss management, maintenance contractors management…).
Results : 2 to 3% growth in oil production (representing about 3.000 bbls per day)
ALISON ASSOCIATES - PROQUEST
- Business Manager
1995 - 1999
Job definition : Implementation of network distribution management system, distribution network optimisation analysis (geomarketing) in relastionship with Sales Direction and Distribution Network Department (Customers : Peugeot, Opel, Fiat, Nissan, Saab, Jaguar… Countries : France, Belgium, Switzerland, Poland, Brasil)
Results : Contribution to ProQuest Alison development in France (From 4 to 20 people, turnover growth over 50% per year)