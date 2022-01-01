François TOULOTTE

-
Stance Partners
- Managing Consultant
2011 - maintenant
Strategy and organization consultant
Main assignments:
- Société Générale: Roll-out of a training HRBP-based organization and of an SaaS training tool, on a worldwide scope for Société Générale and its banking subsidiaries.
- La Poste: Analysis, design and roll-out of a Strategic Investiments Management team, whose responsibility is to prepare investisments arbitrations, based on their strategic value
MSN / Microsoft
- BizDev / Product Manager
2007 - 2011
Product and Business Development on Bing in France.
Mostly on video, local, maps and shopping domains.
- Design and delivery of co-branded products with state culture entities, such as the French National Library (BnF).
- B-case design for co-branded solution for business search with incumbent and French Yellow-Pages leader Pages Jaunes.
- Relationship management of Media (TV, Edition) and web pure players for content search referencing, co-branded product design and communication.
Capgemini Telecom & Media
- Consultant
Paris
1999 - 2007
Senior Consultant by the Telecom & Media subsidiary
Main assignments:
- SFR: Redesign of the home-page of the website and of main user experiences
- Orange: Design, build and roll-out of a renewed after-sale service for broken down mobiles. Build of logistic contracts, customer service procedures, and management of the roll-out pilot phase.
- Lagardère Active: As Is analysis and To Be recommandations for the organization of Lagardère's advertising sales house (Publishing : Elle - Radio : Europe1 - TV : MCM)