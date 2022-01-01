Francois TOURNESAC

-
ActiveEon
- VP Sales and Business Development ww
2015 - maintenant
- Leading world wide sales, growth, Go To Market and partners strategy
- IT Automation, acceleration, and scalibilty for Big Data, Internet of Things, distributed and parallel applications using HPC, private hybrid and public Cloud.
- Service & Cloud Providers aplication aware SDN/NFV infrastructure
- Data backbone : Hadoop, R, Spark, virtualization, docker, machine learning
- Data Scientist
-
Siaras
- Advisor
2014 - maintenant
Siaras is a start up promoting WAN aware Cloud developped on OpenStack,
Launch the company @Open Stack summit in Paris 2014
Close PoCs with Large Entreprises and Cloud Providers
-
Telco Systems
- VP Sales and Business Development EMEA
2011 - 2014
VP sales and business development at Telco Systems an equipment vendor focusing Carrier Ethernet and SDN/NFV solution for mobile and cloud Service Provider
- Initiate SDN/NFV Proof of Concept with Tier 1 Service Provider
- Developp a partner program including certification
- Implement Sales Force and CRM with an inside sales
- Buildup the funnel with a push pull approach
-
Nokia Siemens Networks
- Head of IP/Ethernet sales
ST OUEN
2008 - 2011
Nokia Siemens Networks is a Telecommunication Equipement manufacturer focusing on mobile Service Providers, revenue of EUR 12 B
- Win the Carrier Ethernet Colt project,
- Developed the Juniper and Nokia Siemens Networks Join Venture ;
- Built the Strategy and Go To Market of IP/Ethernet ;
- Developed sales roadshow targeting 60 EMEA Telco on L2/L3 services, Cloud Computing, Grid Networking and Mobile Backhaul ;
- Chairman and keynote speaker at Transport Network for Mobile Operator London, Carrier Ethernet World Congress in Berlin, Warsaw, Layer 123 in London, NetEvent in Barcelona, MPLS Congress in Paris and Carrier Ethernet World in Kuala Lumpur ;
-
Atrica
- Founder in EMEA
2000 - 2007
Atrica created the Carrier Ethernet market and Metro Ethernet Forum. Participation to $210M fund raising, creation of a sales and support office including an R&D lab Signed first contract and drove a strategic partnership with Orange Business Service of a value of EUR 250M First Carrier Ethernet sales worldwide with France Telecom and service definition for large enterprises including Data Center and Cloud Computing Closed the Pau Country Broadband city network EUR 10M 3Com Spin off acquired by Nokia Siemens Networks en 2008
- In charge of EMEA sales, P&L, end-customer support, hiring and sales team in UK, Germany and France ;
- Built a reliable funnel and generate $100M revenue ;
- Built first Carrier Ethernet Service in France with France Telecom for enterprise customers such as Société Générale, HSBC, Auchan, Renault, Club Med, l'Oréal... ;
- Managed channel partners across Europe : SAGEM, Iskratel, ITM, Controlware, Trigon, Datentechnik... ;
- Business development with DT, Orange, Vodaphone, SFR, BT, Interoute, FiberNet, Portugal Telecom, Telecom Italia, City Carrier Europe...
-
3Com
- Sales & marketing director
1996 - 2000
3Com Responsible of $70 million networking sales solution Sales initialization in China, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Korea, Japon, Taiwan, Australia...
- Sales and marketing development in Asia Pacific ;
- Strategic partnership with F5, IBM, Siemens...
-
3Com
- Pre-sales
1992 - 1996
3Com Networking solution pre-sale First IP/Ethernet roll out for large enterprises
-
SMC Production
- Production and IT Manager
1991 - 1992
-
France Câble
- Consultant engineer
1989 - 1990
France Telecom group France Câble et Radio Innovation Consultant engineer in RACE European program