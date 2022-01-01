Menu

Francois TOURNESAC

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Strategie
Ethernet
Marketing development
Customer support
Production Management
Long multicultural leadership experience
General Management experience
Develop a partner program
Data Centre
Customer Relationship Management
Business to Business
Business Development
IP/MPLS

Entreprises

  • ActiveEon - VP Sales and Business Development ww

    2015 - maintenant - Leading world wide sales, growth, Go To Market and partners strategy
    - IT Automation, acceleration, and scalibilty for Big Data, Internet of Things, distributed and parallel applications using HPC, private hybrid and public Cloud.
    - Service & Cloud Providers aplication aware SDN/NFV infrastructure
    - Data backbone : Hadoop, R, Spark, virtualization, docker, machine learning
    - Data Scientist

  • Siaras - Advisor

    2014 - maintenant Siaras is a start up promoting WAN aware Cloud developped on OpenStack,
    Launch the company @Open Stack summit in Paris 2014
    Close PoCs with Large Entreprises and Cloud Providers

  • Telco Systems - VP Sales and Business Development EMEA

    2011 - 2014 VP sales and business development at Telco Systems an equipment vendor focusing Carrier Ethernet and SDN/NFV solution for mobile and cloud Service Provider
    - Initiate SDN/NFV Proof of Concept with Tier 1 Service Provider
    - Developp a partner program including certification
    - Implement Sales Force and CRM with an inside sales
    - Buildup the funnel with a push pull approach

  • Nokia Siemens Networks - Head of IP/Ethernet sales

    ST OUEN 2008 - 2011 Nokia Siemens Networks is a Telecommunication Equipement manufacturer focusing on mobile Service Providers, revenue of EUR 12 B
    - Win the Carrier Ethernet Colt project,
    - Developed the Juniper and Nokia Siemens Networks Join Venture ;
    - Built the Strategy and Go To Market of IP/Ethernet ;
    - Developed sales roadshow targeting 60 EMEA Telco on L2/L3 services, Cloud Computing, Grid Networking and Mobile Backhaul ;
    - Chairman and keynote speaker at Transport Network for Mobile Operator London, Carrier Ethernet World Congress in Berlin, Warsaw, Layer 123 in London, NetEvent in Barcelona, MPLS Congress in Paris and Carrier Ethernet World in Kuala Lumpur ;

  • Atrica - Founder in EMEA

    2000 - 2007 Atrica created the Carrier Ethernet market and Metro Ethernet Forum. Participation to $210M fund raising, creation of a sales and support office including an R&D lab Signed first contract and drove a strategic partnership with Orange Business Service of a value of EUR 250M First Carrier Ethernet sales worldwide with France Telecom and service definition for large enterprises including Data Center and Cloud Computing Closed the Pau Country Broadband city network EUR 10M 3Com Spin off acquired by Nokia Siemens Networks en 2008
    - In charge of EMEA sales, P&L, end-customer support, hiring and sales team in UK, Germany and France ;
    - Built a reliable funnel and generate $100M revenue ;
    - Built first Carrier Ethernet Service in France with France Telecom for enterprise customers such as Société Générale, HSBC, Auchan, Renault, Club Med, l'Oréal... ;
    - Managed channel partners across Europe : SAGEM, Iskratel, ITM, Controlware, Trigon, Datentechnik... ;
    - Business development with DT, Orange, Vodaphone, SFR, BT, Interoute, FiberNet, Portugal Telecom, Telecom Italia, City Carrier Europe...

  • 3Com - Sales & marketing director

    1996 - 2000 3Com Responsible of $70 million networking sales solution Sales initialization in China, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Korea, Japon, Taiwan, Australia...
    - Sales and marketing development in Asia Pacific ;
    - Strategic partnership with F5, IBM, Siemens...

  • 3Com - Pre-sales

    1992 - 1996 3Com Networking solution pre-sale First IP/Ethernet roll out for large enterprises

  • SMC Production - Production and IT Manager

    1991 - 1992

  • France Câble - Consultant engineer

    1989 - 1990 France Telecom group France Câble et Radio Innovation Consultant engineer in RACE European program

Formations

  • HEC

    Jouy En Josas 2011 - 2013 EMBA, major in Entrepreneurship & innovation

  • Conservatoire National des Arts et Métiers

    Paris 1990 - 1991 Master

    Centre National des Arts et Métiers Post graduate studies, Economy and Strategy in Telecommunications (Jacques Dondoux et Nicolas Curien) and Production Management (Jean Luc Leban)

  • ESME-Sudria

    Paris 1982 - 1987 Ingenieur

    Télécommunications & Réseaux

Réseau