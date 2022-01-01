Frédéric DELGA

Menu

En résumé

Specialties:

Account Management,
Project management,
Mobile User Acquisition,
Online Marketing,
Affiliation program management
User Experience,
Entertainment devices,
Interface design,
Graphic design,
Web design,
Gameplay design,

Since its beginning in 2007, MobPartner focused on Performance and Mobile User Acquisition.
MobPartner's worldwide recognition in effective campaign management comes from its highly efficient in-house platform, unique tracking tools and a dedicated Client Service Team.

MobPartner has already earned the trust of hundreds of Advertisers and the ability to secure strong ties with the best and most influential Publishers around the world.

Mes compétences :
Design
E-commerce
Ecommerce
Management
Marketing
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
Product Management
Seo
JavaScript

Entreprises

  • MobPartner - Business Strategy Director

    2013 - maintenant My role as Business Strategy Director at MobPartner focuses on global scale revenue growth through strategy and special project development.

    I work with the account management, sales, traffic and product development teams to identify new opportunities and innovative project ideas that can help drive the business forward.
    I also coordinate the entire business team as a second in command, supporting the Marketing and Sales Senior Vice President.

  • MobPartner - Account Director

    2012 - 2013 - Managing a team of 2 Account Managers, in charge of key clients for mobile content (Electronic Arts, Gameloft, Buongiorno, Neomobile…)
    - Building and developing strong, positive long-term client relationships by understanding current and future business strategy

  • MobPartner - Head of Accounts

    2011 - 2012 - Gestion et fidélisation du portefeuille client
    - Optimisation des performances des campagnes
    - Réalisation des rapports d'activités hebdomadaires et mensuels
    - Réalisation de diagnostics qualité pour les campagnes d’affiliation Worldwide et propositions d’améliorations
    - Gestion, suivi et animation de programmes d’affiliation
    - Développement et amélioration de l’offre

  • NetBooster - Consultant Affiliation International

    Paris 2010 - 2011 Gestion du réseau d'affiliation d’eBay en France et en Espagne
    - Recrutement, support, conseil et suivi des affiliés à fort potentiel
    - Optimisation des performances des campagnes
    - Réalisation des rapports d'activités hebdomadaires et mensuels
    - Réalisation de diagnostics qualité pour les campagnes d’affiliation européennes et propositions d’améliorations

    Gestion, suivi et animation de programmes d’affiliation multi-comptes:
    (Intersport, Europcar, Panini…)

    - Participation aux recommandations d’avant-vente
    - Gestion quotidienne des campagnes
    - Développement et amélioration de l’offre

  • Electronic-group - Web designer - Web developer

    2006 - 2006 - Design de logiciels et sites Internet, publicités (landing page, bannière…)
    - Développement Web
    - Mise en ligne et gestion des mises à jour
    - Conception des outils Back office (traduction, tracking report…)

  • Aedgency - Product Manager

    2006 - 2010 Gestion et développement de logiciels et sites internet sur 6 pays :

    - Etude de faisabilité, benchmarking, spécifications des fonctionnalités, de la navigation et de l’ergonomie
    - Supervision de l’équipe de développement : rédacteurs, designers, développeurs, prestataires externes
    - Gestion des campagnes de promotion via différents canaux de diffusion
    (Adsense, Adwords, Media buy, Affiliation)
    - Analyses de suivi et optimisation (taux de conversion, de clics, retours des utilisateurs)
    Rôle de conseiller technique au sein de l’équipe marketing, coordination avec le département R&D

  • Scyvius (Stage) - Designer et web-developer

    2004 - 2004 - Design d’applications web, d’animation flash et développement de sites

Formations

Réseau

