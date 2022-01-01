Frédéric DELGA

Specialties:



Account Management,

Project management,

Mobile User Acquisition,

Online Marketing,

Affiliation program management

User Experience,

Entertainment devices,

Interface design,

Graphic design,

Web design,

Gameplay design,



Since its beginning in 2007, MobPartner focused on Performance and Mobile User Acquisition.

MobPartner's worldwide recognition in effective campaign management comes from its highly efficient in-house platform, unique tracking tools and a dedicated Client Service Team.



MobPartner has already earned the trust of hundreds of Advertisers and the ability to secure strong ties with the best and most influential Publishers around the world.



Mes compétences :

Design

E-commerce

Ecommerce

Management

Marketing

Microsoft Project

Microsoft Project Management

Product Management

Seo

JavaScript