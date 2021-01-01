Menu

Frédéric VOISIN

  • SNCF Reseau - RFF
  • Responsable Planning et Risques chez le Client SNCF

Paris

En résumé

Frédéric VOISIN intervient en planification depuis plus de 24 ans sur des projets industriels dans des contextes internationaux.
Ses expériences lont confronté à des environnements complexes, durant lesquels, il a pris en charge la fonction dIngénieur planning au sein déquipes engineering et maîtrise douvrage. Il a ainsi pu aborder des projets aux enjeux importants, dans le secteur de la construction ferroviaire, des télécoms, de la défense, ainsi que dans l'énergie nucléaire.
Son expertise et sa maîtrise des outils de planification, lui permettent dêtre force de propositions dans la mise en place de méthodes de gestion de projet de grande envergure.

Mes compétences :
Primavera Project Planner P3
Primavera P6
Microsoft project
OPX2
Tilos
Project Management
Planning
Gestion de Projets
Communication
Chemistry
MSP
Primavera
Nucléaire
Chimie
Planification
PMO
SCIFORMA Planning Software
Defence
Formation
Risk Analysis
Recrutement
Risk Management
PMI (certification en cours)

Entreprises

  • SNCF Reseau - RFF - Responsable Planning et Risques chez le Client SNCF

    Direction générale | Paris (75000) 2019 - maintenant - Planning détaillé Maîtrise d'Œuvre NExTEO
    - Planning Directeur Opérationnel
    - S-Curves
    - Risk Analysis
    - Risk Register

  • Areva - Senior Project Management Officer (PMO) - Consultant ECP en mission chez Framatome

    Direction générale | 2017 - 2019 Mission PMO sur Projet EPR FA3 - Partie Contrôle Commande
    Consultant ECP en mission chez FRAMATOME (Ex AREVA NP)

    Outil Planning : PRIMAVERA, Microsoft Project

  • Areva - Senior Project Management Officer (PMO)

    Paris La Defense 2017 - 2017 Projet de Centrale Biomasse (BEC) Biomass Energy Commentry

  • Nexter - Sr Project Management Officer (PMO) - Planning and Cost (Consultant ECP)

    Versailles 2016 - 2017 Consultant PMO Senior sur projet EPC Défense

    - Pilotage Planning et Coûts (Achats/Engagements/Heures)
    Outil Planning : SCIFORMA

    Consultant ECP chez le client : NEXTER

  • Ecp - Euro Contrôle Projet - Expert Planning Direction Technique

    Aix-en-Provence 2016 - maintenant Direction Technique - Expertise Project Control Planning and Cost, Management des Risques projet

  • Cea Saclay - Responsable Planning (Consultant ECP)

    Gif-sur-Yvette 2013 - 2016 EPC Projet Nucléaire
    - Planning Manager
    - Rapport Mensuel et Pilotage Planning
    Client : CEA

  • ECP - Euro Contrôle Projet Contracted to SBM Offshore - Planning Engineer

    2013 - 2013 Oil&Gas Project for the Client BP
    QUAD204 Turret Project Construction for FPSO (BP)

  • ECP contracted to GINGER - Sr Planning Engineer

    2012 - 2012 Preparation of a Tender Planning for a Tramway Project

  • ECP contracted to GDF Suez EP - Planning Engineer

    2012 - 2012 Quantitative Risk Analysis on 2013 GDF Budget

  • ECP (Euro Control Projet ) pour Projet ITER - Fusion For Energy (F4E) - Project Planning and Control

    2012 - 2012 - Vérification et Revue des traductions anglaises des documents Qualité (QP and Implementation Plan)

  • Projet EPR UK et FA3 contracted to Euro Contrôle Projet (ECP) - Senior Planning Engineer

    2012 - 2012 - Préparation d'offres techniques pour les projets EPR Flamanville 3 et EPR UK

  • Edf - Planning and Project Control Coordination

    Paris 2011 - 2012 Mission Consolidation Planning Projet EPR UK
    Construction de 4 tranches de centrale nucléaire type EPR en Angleterre (Hinkley Point et Sizewell)

  • Client: Alstom Transport - Alger (Algérie) - Planning and Methods Manager

    2009 - 2010 - Construction de ligne de Tramway d'Alger (23kms)
    - Rapport Mensuel au Client
    - Production des S-Curves et Suivi des livrables
    - Suivi des installations de la ligne de Tramway
    - Première Mise en service pour les essais de 2 kms de ligne en Mai 2010

  • Alstom Transport - Planning and Methods Manager - Algérie (Constantine)

    2008 - 2009 Projet Clé en main Tramway - Ingénierie et Construction de Tramway à l'Export
    - Suivi du Planning de Construction de la base Vie
    - Rapport Mensuel pour le Ministère des Transports Algérien
    - Planning Type chemin de Fer sous Tilos
    - Suivi des livrables contractuels
    - Planning Niveau 1 et Niveau 2
    - Interfaces avec Planning en France (Alstom) et en Italy (Pizzarotti)

  • Client : Uramin (Filiale Areva) - Johannesburg (AFRIQUE DU SUD) - Project Planning Manager

    2008 - 2008 - Projet de Construction de Mine d'Uranium en Namibie (Trekkopje Project)
    - Planning de la Mine d'U de Trekkopje chez Uramin (Filiale Areva à Joburg)

  • Centre Pompidou - Planning Engineer - Ministère de la Culture - Centre Pompidou

    Paris 2006 - 2007 Planning des Appels d'Offres répondant aux codes des Marchés Publics pour le Centre Pompidou.

  • Client : Sofinel (Groupement EDF / Areva) - Project Planning Engineer

    2004 - 2006 Projet d'Ingénierie et de Construction de centrale nucléaire Type EPR

  • DCNS - Responsable Planning Consortium DCNi

    Paris 2003 - 2004 Projet Construction Navale - Sous-marins de Type Scorpène à l'Export pour le Consortium franco-espagnol DCN-IZAR-ARMARIS

  • SUEZ - Lyonnaise Communications - Planning Engineer

    PARIS LA DEFENSE 2001 - 2003 Projet SIPPEREC de déploiement d'un réseau hybride(HFC) en Ile-de-France (27 communes d'Ile-de France - 455 000 foyers à raccorder au réseau de vidéocommunication TV/internet)

  • Louis Dreyfus Communication (LDcom) - Planning Engineer

    2000 - 2000 - Installation du réseau de liaison Fibre Optique National de LDcom (PLM [Paris-Lyon-Marseille, MTB [Montpellier-Toulouse-Bordeaux, etc.....])

  • PLANANCY Ltd (Angleterre) - Planning Manager et Associé

    2000 - 2000 Société de Services en conseils et gestion de projets (ANGLETERRE)
    1-Formation en entreprises aux outils de planification (Microsoft Project)
    2-Suivi de Projets Ferroviaires (Dartford et Euston Re-signalling)
    3-Constitution de dossiers de réponses aux Appels d'Offres

  • Westinghouse Electric Company - Planning Engineer (Angleterre)

    Monroeville 1998 - 1999 Projet Ferroviaire Clé en main
    - Etudes et Installation de systèmes de signalisations ferroviaires

  • Bechtel - Planning Engineer

    San Francisco 1997 - 1998 Planning Engineer - SystemWide (Département Systèmes)
    - Projet Channel Tunnel & Rail Link (108km - High Speed Railway Line)
    Based in London (UK)

  • Ministère de la Défense - Chauffeur au 44ème Régiment d'Infanterie

    Paris 1996 - 1997 - Service Militaire National (National Army Conscription)

Formations

  • Kingston University (Kingston Upon Thames)

    Kingston Upon Thames 1994 - 1996 BSc (Second Class Honours) Applied Chemistry

  • Université Rennes 1 (Rennes)

    Rennes 1994 - 1994 Post-DUT Langues étrangères (Spécialité Anglais)

  • Université Paris 11 Paris Sud IUT Chimie

    Orsay 1991 - 1994 DUT Chimie Orsay

