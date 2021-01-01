Frédéric VOISIN intervient en planification depuis plus de 24 ans sur des projets industriels dans des contextes internationaux.

Ses expériences lont confronté à des environnements complexes, durant lesquels, il a pris en charge la fonction dIngénieur planning au sein déquipes engineering et maîtrise douvrage. Il a ainsi pu aborder des projets aux enjeux importants, dans le secteur de la construction ferroviaire, des télécoms, de la défense, ainsi que dans l'énergie nucléaire.

Son expertise et sa maîtrise des outils de planification, lui permettent dêtre force de propositions dans la mise en place de méthodes de gestion de projet de grande envergure.



Mes compétences :

Primavera Project Planner P3

Primavera P6

Microsoft project

OPX2

Tilos

Project Management

Planning

Gestion de Projets

Communication

Chemistry

MSP

Primavera

Nucléaire

Chimie

Planification

PMO

SCIFORMA Planning Software

Defence

Formation

Risk Analysis

Recrutement

Risk Management

PMI (certification en cours)