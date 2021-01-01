Frédéric VOISIN

-
SNCF Reseau - RFF
- Responsable Planning et Risques chez le Client SNCF
Direction générale | Paris (75000)
2019 - maintenant
- Planning détaillé Maîtrise d'Œuvre NExTEO
- Planning Directeur Opérationnel
- S-Curves
- Risk Analysis
- Risk Register
Areva
- Senior Project Management Officer (PMO) - Consultant ECP en mission chez Framatome
Direction générale |
2017 - 2019
Mission PMO sur Projet EPR FA3 - Partie Contrôle Commande
Consultant ECP en mission chez FRAMATOME (Ex AREVA NP)
Outil Planning : PRIMAVERA, Microsoft Project
Areva
- Senior Project Management Officer (PMO)
Paris La Defense
2017 - 2017
Projet de Centrale Biomasse (BEC) Biomass Energy Commentry
Nexter
- Sr Project Management Officer (PMO) - Planning and Cost (Consultant ECP)
Versailles
2016 - 2017
Consultant PMO Senior sur projet EPC Défense
- Pilotage Planning et Coûts (Achats/Engagements/Heures)
Outil Planning : SCIFORMA
Consultant ECP chez le client : NEXTER
Ecp - Euro Contrôle Projet
- Expert Planning Direction Technique
Aix-en-Provence
2016 - maintenant
Direction Technique - Expertise Project Control Planning and Cost, Management des Risques projet
Cea Saclay
- Responsable Planning (Consultant ECP)
Gif-sur-Yvette
2013 - 2016
EPC Projet Nucléaire
- Planning Manager
- Rapport Mensuel et Pilotage Planning
Client : CEA
ECP - Euro Contrôle Projet Contracted to SBM Offshore
- Planning Engineer
2013 - 2013
Oil&Gas Project for the Client BP
QUAD204 Turret Project Construction for FPSO (BP)
ECP contracted to GINGER
- Sr Planning Engineer
2012 - 2012
Preparation of a Tender Planning for a Tramway Project
ECP contracted to GDF Suez EP
- Planning Engineer
2012 - 2012
Quantitative Risk Analysis on 2013 GDF Budget
ECP (Euro Control Projet ) pour Projet ITER - Fusion For Energy (F4E)
- Project Planning and Control
2012 - 2012
- Vérification et Revue des traductions anglaises des documents Qualité (QP and Implementation Plan)
Projet EPR UK et FA3 contracted to Euro Contrôle Projet (ECP)
- Senior Planning Engineer
2012 - 2012
- Préparation d'offres techniques pour les projets EPR Flamanville 3 et EPR UK
Edf
- Planning and Project Control Coordination
Paris
2011 - 2012
Mission Consolidation Planning Projet EPR UK
Construction de 4 tranches de centrale nucléaire type EPR en Angleterre (Hinkley Point et Sizewell)
Client: Alstom Transport - Alger (Algérie)
- Planning and Methods Manager
2009 - 2010
- Construction de ligne de Tramway d'Alger (23kms)
- Rapport Mensuel au Client
- Production des S-Curves et Suivi des livrables
- Suivi des installations de la ligne de Tramway
- Première Mise en service pour les essais de 2 kms de ligne en Mai 2010
Alstom Transport
- Planning and Methods Manager - Algérie (Constantine)
2008 - 2009
Projet Clé en main Tramway - Ingénierie et Construction de Tramway à l'Export
- Suivi du Planning de Construction de la base Vie
- Rapport Mensuel pour le Ministère des Transports Algérien
- Planning Type chemin de Fer sous Tilos
- Suivi des livrables contractuels
- Planning Niveau 1 et Niveau 2
- Interfaces avec Planning en France (Alstom) et en Italy (Pizzarotti)
Client : Uramin (Filiale Areva) - Johannesburg (AFRIQUE DU SUD)
- Project Planning Manager
2008 - 2008
- Projet de Construction de Mine d'Uranium en Namibie (Trekkopje Project)
- Planning de la Mine d'U de Trekkopje chez Uramin (Filiale Areva à Joburg)
Centre Pompidou
- Planning Engineer - Ministère de la Culture - Centre Pompidou
Paris
2006 - 2007
Planning des Appels d'Offres répondant aux codes des Marchés Publics pour le Centre Pompidou.
Client : Sofinel (Groupement EDF / Areva)
- Project Planning Engineer
2004 - 2006
Projet d'Ingénierie et de Construction de centrale nucléaire Type EPR
DCNS
- Responsable Planning Consortium DCNi
Paris
2003 - 2004
Projet Construction Navale - Sous-marins de Type Scorpène à l'Export pour le Consortium franco-espagnol DCN-IZAR-ARMARIS
SUEZ - Lyonnaise Communications
- Planning Engineer
PARIS LA DEFENSE
2001 - 2003
Projet SIPPEREC de déploiement d'un réseau hybride(HFC) en Ile-de-France (27 communes d'Ile-de France - 455 000 foyers à raccorder au réseau de vidéocommunication TV/internet)
Louis Dreyfus Communication (LDcom)
- Planning Engineer
2000 - 2000
- Installation du réseau de liaison Fibre Optique National de LDcom (PLM [Paris-Lyon-Marseille, MTB [Montpellier-Toulouse-Bordeaux, etc.....])
PLANANCY Ltd (Angleterre)
- Planning Manager et Associé
2000 - 2000
Société de Services en conseils et gestion de projets (ANGLETERRE)
1-Formation en entreprises aux outils de planification (Microsoft Project)
2-Suivi de Projets Ferroviaires (Dartford et Euston Re-signalling)
3-Constitution de dossiers de réponses aux Appels d'Offres
Westinghouse Electric Company
- Planning Engineer (Angleterre)
Monroeville
1998 - 1999
Projet Ferroviaire Clé en main
- Etudes et Installation de systèmes de signalisations ferroviaires
Bechtel
- Planning Engineer
San Francisco
1997 - 1998
Planning Engineer - SystemWide (Département Systèmes)
- Projet Channel Tunnel & Rail Link (108km - High Speed Railway Line)
Based in London (UK)
Ministère de la Défense
- Chauffeur au 44ème Régiment d'Infanterie
Paris
1996 - 1997
- Service Militaire National (National Army Conscription)