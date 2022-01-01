Menu

Frédérique DORÉ

Bretagne

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Talorig - Photographe

    Bretagne 2013 - maintenant

  • Frédérique Doré Photographe - Chef d'entreprise

    Etables sur Mer 2005 - 2013 Portrait d'art, mariages...

  • C.P.E.S. - Photographe, rédactrice

    2001 - 2004 Photographe, rédactrice de presse musicale

Formations

  • ICART PHOTO (Levallois Perret)

    Levallois Perret 1999 - 2001 Photographe

