Frédérique DORÉ
Frédérique DORÉ
Bretagne
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Talorig
- Photographe
Bretagne
2013 - maintenant
Frédérique Doré Photographe
- Chef d'entreprise
Etables sur Mer
2005 - 2013
Portrait d'art, mariages...
C.P.E.S.
- Photographe, rédactrice
2001 - 2004
Photographe, rédactrice de presse musicale
Formations
ICART PHOTO (Levallois Perret)
Levallois Perret
1999 - 2001
Photographe
Axes Et SITES
Benjamin GUYON
Bérengère LEBRUN
Estelle GILSON
Gwénola MARC
Karine CATTOIRE
Marine LESCOMBAT
Sarah TOUSSAINT-PIQUARD
Stephan COSTE
Yvon QUILLEVERE