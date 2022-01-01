Frédérique SINE

As a Senior HR & Recruitment Consultant, I'm responsible for the whole outsourced recruitment process:
- Organize and attend meeting with HR Director and/or Hiring Managers to define their recruitment’s needs
- Search and selection of candidates through direct approach, network databases, social media, job boards, CV databases;
- Screen and review applications, identify and approach suitable candidates;
- Tailor-made selection process through biographical and behavioral interviews (CBI, STAR methods), testing and assessment tools (PPA analysis-DISC methodology, Cebir,…)
- Write internal selection notes and prepare interview reports
- Assisting clients in managing final offer to the selected candidate
- Workshops animation: Interviewing Techniques, Contract Negotiation, LinkedIn & Social Selling…
- Market researches to increase potential new business opportunities
- Participate in specific HR projects on client’s site
Our ethical methodology is based on a long term relationship with both clients and candidates.
Rowlands is a member of the FR2S - Federation for Recruitment, Search & Selection - representing the permanent recruitment industry in Luxembourg.
Mes compétences :
Human Ressources
People Management
Sales Development
Recrutement