Frédérique SINE

As a Senior HR & Recruitment Consultant, I'm responsible for the whole outsourced recruitment process:

- Organize and attend meeting with HR Director and/or Hiring Managers to define their recruitment’s needs

- Search and selection of candidates through direct approach, network databases, social media, job boards, CV databases;

- Screen and review applications, identify and approach suitable candidates;

- Tailor-made selection process through biographical and behavioral interviews (CBI, STAR methods), testing and assessment tools (PPA analysis-DISC methodology, Cebir,…)

- Write internal selection notes and prepare interview reports

- Assisting clients in managing final offer to the selected candidate

- Workshops animation: Interviewing Techniques, Contract Negotiation, LinkedIn & Social Selling…

- Market researches to increase potential new business opportunities

- Participate in specific HR projects on client’s site



Our ethical methodology is based on a long term relationship with both clients and candidates.

Rowlands is a member of the FR2S - Federation for Recruitment, Search & Selection - representing the permanent recruitment industry in Luxembourg.



Mes compétences :

Human Ressources

People Management

Sales Development

Recrutement