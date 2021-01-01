Menu

Gabriel RAPHAEL

En résumé

Producteur - Réalisateur - Directeur Artistique - Compositeur - Photographe - Audiovisuel et Multimédia

Mes compétences :
Sound Engineer
Pro Tools Editor
Logic Audio Programer
Adobe Premiere Editor
Adobe PhotoShop
Adobe After Affects
Stage Management
Guitar Classical
Guitar Blues
Guitar Flamenco
Guitar Hard Rock
Music Producer
Guitar lite Jazz
Guitar Fussion
Avid media Composer
Keyboards Electronic Music
Photographe Journalism
Photographe Mode
Photographe Nature
Photographe Paysage
Photographe Portrait
Photographe Macro
Photographe Sport
Photographe Reportage, Documentaire
Photographie en intérieur et faible lumière
Cineaste
Directeur de la photographie
DP

Entreprises

  • GR Productions EU - Réalisateur Artistique/Ingénieur du son, Compositeur de Musique du Film

    2001 - maintenant Réalisateur Artistique/Ingénieur du son, Compositeur de Musique du Film,

  • G R Productions USA - Réalisateur Artistique/Ingénieur du son, Compositeur de Musique du Film

    1997 - 2001 Réalisateur artistique ("Producer") producteur phonographique, auteur/compositeur/arrangeur, musicien multi-instrumentiste (guitare/basse/batterie/percussions/voix).

    Arista Records, BMG, Sony Music, Atlantic, Polygram, Maverick, TVT, +++++ USA

  • Galactic/Kamen Ent.Productions - Realisateur Artistique/Ingénieur du son, Compositeur de Musique du Film

    1993 - 1997 Compositeur de Musique du Film, Publicité,Télé, Radio, Cinema, Lancom, Revlon, Satchie & Saatchi, Bates USA, MTV, VH-1, Coca-Cola,

  • CBGB NYC - Ingénieur du son

    1993 - 1993 J'ai assisté Jaime pour le son live au CBGB pendant un été.

  • WCBS - Assistant de audio visual

    1990 - 1993 Assistant Réalisateur pour chef opérateur Robert Romminickie Ch2 IBEW1212

Formations

  • MAO CENTER

    Labege 2012 - 2013

  • Guitar Institute Of Technology GIT (Los Angeles)

    Los Angeles 1986 - 1986

  • Full Sail University (Winter Park, Fl)

    Winter Park, Fl 1986 - 1986

