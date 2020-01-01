Gaspard BERNARD

-
IPEV
- Fieldwork technician - Crozet archipelago
2015 - 2017
Novembre 2015
-
RENECO
- Project officer - Houbara bustard
2015 - 2015
-
CEBC - Centre d'Etudes Biologiques de Chizé, CNRS-UPR 1934 (C. Barbraud, CR)
- Master’s research internship: “Indicators of trends in seabird populations from TAAF"
2013 - 2013
Supervisor : C. Barbraud, CR
Beauvoir-sur-Niort (79)
This study describes the development of trend indicators in breeding seabird populations in the French Southern and Antarctic Territories (Kerguelen, Crozet, Amsterdam Islands and Terre Adélie). It is based on the census and capture-recapture data of 19 species for the period 1987-2012. These data were obtained from a long-term monitoring program led by the “CEBC Marine Predators team”. Multi-species abundance trends were established using two approaches: a Frequentist approach based on log-linear modelling, and a Bayesian approach that takes into account random effects such as species or year. Meanwhile, demographic time series (survival and breeding probabilities, reproductive success) of 5 seabird species were estimated using capture-mark-recapture data analyses, and were combined in order to extract a common birds’ response to environmental factors in the Southern Indian Ocean. The indicator of overall abundance was also linked with these environmental covariates. Until now such trend indicators had not been developed for the Southern Ocean. We discuss their utility to assist decision making for policy makers.
Software : RStudio, TRIM, STAN, Openbugs, Winbugs, Mark.
-
Invivo AgroSolutions, M.N.H.N, CPIE du Pays de Soulaines, FRCCA, Vivescia, Acolyance
- Research Assistant: “Compensation measures related to wind turbines and migratory birds"
2013 - 2013
Chalons-en-Champagne (51), Paris (75) (F. Bernardin, L. Millon, CE)
This study aims to identify which compensation facilities (fallow, bush...) are the most used by migratory birds. The comparison is made between control crops and crops with wind turbines.
Field monitoring (51).
Data analysis (75).
Software : R, QGIS
-
EDB - Laboratoire Evolution et Diversité Biologique, CNRS-UMR 5174
- Laboratory research internship: "Mechanisms of prey recognition by a predator (Coccinellidae)"
2011 - 2012
Toulouse (31)
We studied the role of cuticular hydrocarbons in the recognition of prey and food preferences of a predator (Adalia bipunctata (L.)), using different behavioral studies. We have highlighted the role of aphids' cuticular information prevailing on their intrinsic qualities and inducing predator's foraging decisions. These decisions are also influenced by the state of satiety and the stage of development of the predator. Many preliminary experiments were conducted to study the influence of prey treatments on the ladybugs' behaviors, which may bias our results.
Behavioral tests (A. bipunctata).
Monitorings of reproductive success, weight, mortality, and aggregations (A. bipunctata, Hippodamia undecimpunctata).
Rearings (A. bipunctata, Chilocorus bipustulatus).
Software : R
-
CRBPO (Centre de Recherches sur la Biologie des Populations d’Oiseaux)
- License of scientific birds ringing
2011 - maintenant
The CRBPO is a French organization created in 1923, managed by the M.N.H.N (Muséum National d'Histoire Naturelle), in order to monitor the bird populations in France.
(F. Toulotte, 62) - 2 weeks
(V. Ternois, S. Bellenoue, 10) - 2 weeks
(P. Delaporte, P. Rousseau, 17) - 3 weeks
(P. Provost, M. Lorthiois, L. Demongin, O. Dehorter, 76) - 3 weeks
(R. Garcin, 05)- 2 weeks
-
F.R.S - FNRS
- Behaviour monitoring and ringing of barn swallows
2010 - 2010
We studied a wild population of Barn Swallows (Hirundo rustica), in a rural area of southern Belgium. We collected capture-recapture, genetic, and behavioral data (vocal profiles, personnality tests).
-
Ecolab, CNRS-UMR 5245 (E. CAM, PR)
- Monitoring and ringing of kittiwake chicks using climbing techniques in vertical cliffs
2010 - 2010
Pointe du Raz (29)
We collected capture-recapture (colored rings), and behavioral data.
-
Centre de Soins LPO Auvergne
- Volunteer in a wild birds care centre
2010 - 2010
Clermont-Ferrand (63)