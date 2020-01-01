Gaspard BERNARD

IPEV - Fieldwork technician - Crozet archipelago

RENECO - Project officer - Houbara bustard

CEBC - Centre d'Etudes Biologiques de Chizé, CNRS-UPR 1934 (C. Barbraud, CR) - Master’s research internship: “Indicators of trends in seabird populations from TAAF"

Invivo AgroSolutions, M.N.H.N, CPIE du Pays de Soulaines, FRCCA, Vivescia, Acolyance - Research Assistant: “Compensation measures related to wind turbines and migratory birds"

EDB - Laboratoire Evolution et Diversité Biologique, CNRS-UMR 5174 - Laboratory research internship: "Mechanisms of prey recognition by a predator (Coccinellidae)"

CRBPO (Centre de Recherches sur la Biologie des Populations d’Oiseaux) - License of scientific birds ringing

F.R.S - FNRS - Behaviour monitoring and ringing of barn swallows

Ecolab, CNRS-UMR 5245 (E. CAM, PR) - Monitoring and ringing of kittiwake chicks using climbing techniques in vertical cliffs