Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Geoffrey GEMAIN
Ajouter
Geoffrey GEMAIN
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Formation
Audit
Conseil
Gestion de projet
Entreprises
ImaKumo
- Consultant - Chef de projet
Paris
2015 - maintenant
Consultant - Chef de projet en ESM / ITSM
ImaKumo
- Consultant - Chef de projet
Paris
2015 - maintenant
Consultant - Chef de projet en ESM / ITSM
Devoteam
- Consultant technique - Chef de projet ITSM
Levallois-Perret
2006 - 2015
Consultant - Chef de projet sur les outils HP Asset Manager, HP Connect-It; HP Service Manager
Certifié ITIL V3 Fundation
Société HELPLINE-DEODIS
- Consultant - Chef de projet ITSM
1999 - 2006
Formations
Lycée Chevrollier
Angers
1993 - 1998
Réseau
Benoît BOULANGER
Christophe EULERT
Christophe HAMEL
Christophe SANCÉAU
Didier FERCHAUD
François FOSSEY
François NAVEZ
Mickael COLLET
Sabine FARHAT HARDY
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z