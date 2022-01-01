Menu

Georges CIOABA

SURESNES

En résumé

I'm a person who likes challenges that's why when I found out about Erasmus I immediately applied. Yes, it is challenging to study abroad but I specifically looked for a country where I didn't know the language in order to help increase my skills for an international platform.

Programming Skills
Programmation : C#, JavaScript, SQL, PL/SQL, HTML, CSS
Base de données : Microsoft SQL Server 2008, Windows Azure
Web : ASP.NET MVC
Technologies : .NET, Silverlight, DevExpress, WCF, ADO.NET

http://www.georgescioaba.com/

Mes compétences :
Développement web
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft .NET
ASP.NET
Sonar
Réactivité
Adaptabilité
Gestion de la qualité
Force de proposition

Entreprises

  • Capgemini - Référent technique .NET

    SURESNES 2016 - maintenant Leader technique des équipes de développement
    Autonomie, capacité d’organisation et de priorisation des tâches.
    Chiffrage et conseil des solutions techniques dans le cadre de réponses à appels d’offres.
    Gestion, suivi et réalisation des projets.
    Garantir le niveau de qualité requis répondant aux besoins de nos clients.
    Mise en œuvre des méthodologies de projet.
    Automatisation des processus techniques.
    Support technique des développeurs.

  • Capgemini Technology Services SAS - Ingénieur de développement logiciel

    PARIS-LA DEFENSE 2014 - 2016 Technology Services en qualité de Programmeur ETAM équipe de développement du Skill Group Application Livecycle Management.

    Formation:
    - Conception, développement et test au sein des équipes du Skill d’affectation.
    - Méthodologie de projet Capgemini LEAN.
    - Méthodologie de tests Capgemini (fiche de tests, classes de tests JUnit, fiche d’intégration, revues de code, intégration continue).
    - Audit de code, suivi des charges, suivi qualitatif en terme de retour sur les développements produits.

    Technologies à mettre en œuvre:
    - C# .NET
    - WinForms
    - Entity Framework 5
    - ASP.NET MVC
    - SSIS
    - WPF

  • Xceed - we design - Ingénieur Commercial de solutions E-Commerce

    2013 - 2013 Ma mission était de trouver de nouveaux clients, de définir leurs problématiques concernant leurs besoins, de proposer des solutions E-Commerce adaptées et d’établir le cahier des charges et le planning prévisionnel.
    Rapport de l'activité de manière régulière

  • Alcatel Lucent - Developpeur C# .NET

    Paris 2011 - 2013 Développement de nouvelles fonctionnalités pour les applications existantes, programmer des neuvelles applications selon les directives ainsi que la maintenance de caractéristiques des applications.
    Tests unitaires des applications existantes pour assurer le bon fonctionnement de celles-ci.
    Communiquer avec le client pour se mettre d'accord sur les spécifications de l'application à développer.

    Technologies utilisées :
    C# .NET 3.5 , Windows Forms, ASP.NET Web Forms, Silverlight, DevExpress, WCF, ADO.NET

Formations

  • Université Lille 1 Sciences Et Technologies

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 2013 - 2015 Master Informatique E-Services

    Algorithmique avancée, complexité, calculabilité
    Architecture évoluée
    Conception objet avancée
    Construction d'applications réparties
    Base de données avancées
    Fouille de données
    Interaction homme-machine
    Reconnaissance de formes

  • Universitatea Politehnica Din Timisoara

    Timisoara 2009 - 2013 Licence Informatique

    Ingénierie de programmation orientée objet
    Java programmation
    PHP programmation
    SQL / PL-SQL
    Programmation Concurrente
    Structures de données et algorithmes
    Sécurité des données
    Tests de logiciels
    Windows Azure
    Technologie .NET
    Technologie Adobe

