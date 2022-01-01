Georges CIOABA

I'm a person who likes challenges that's why when I found out about Erasmus I immediately applied. Yes, it is challenging to study abroad but I specifically looked for a country where I didn't know the language in order to help increase my skills for an international platform.



Programming Skills

--------------------------------------------



Programmation : C#, JavaScript, SQL, PL/SQL, HTML, CSS

Base de données : Microsoft SQL Server 2008, Windows Azure

Web : ASP.NET MVC

Technologies : .NET, Silverlight, DevExpress, WCF, ADO.NET



http://www.georgescioaba.com/



Mes compétences :

Développement web

Microsoft SQL Server

Microsoft .NET

ASP.NET

Sonar

Réactivité

Adaptabilité

Gestion de la qualité

Force de proposition