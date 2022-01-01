Menu

Georges DOUGUINIETS

Mumbai

En résumé

Grande expérience au sein d'entreprises internationales et en contexte multiculturel. Adopte une approche ciblée et à long terme qui permet d'atteindre des objectifs stratégiques plus significatifs et avantageux. Toujours à la recherche de l’excellence dans les services et les produits, vérifie minutieusement et consciencieusement l’exactitude des travaux réalisés.

Fait preuve d’ouverture d’esprit, combinant les idées nouvelles de façon originale afin de générer des solutions innovatrices. Réagit aisément aux imprévus et situations ambiguës ou urgentes. Reconnu pour son style de leadership affirmé, prenant avec assurance les décisions qui s’imposent.

Communique l’information de façon claire et structuré et la vulgarise pour la rendre accessible à des auditoires ciblés. Sens de l’organisation avec de fortes compétences analytiques et de synthèse.

DOMAINES D’EXPERTISE

 Energie Renouvelable
 Développement des affaires
 Ventes complexes à cycles longs
 Négociations complexes
 Gestion de Key Account
 Elaboration des engagements commerciaux et contractuels
 Gestion d’équipe pluridisciplinaire
 Gestion des projets
 Calculs de P&L relié aux activités de vente
 Aisance dans l’environnement de haute technicité
 Capacité d'anticiper

Mes compétences :
Gestion
Négociation commerciale
Energie éolienne
Relations internationales
Vente
Business development
Développement commercial
Energies renouvelables
Développement international
Gestion de la relation client
Gestion budgétaire
SAP
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Logistics
Large Account Management
Cours Business Management

Entreprises

  • Self-employed - Consultant en Énergie Renouvelable

    Mumbai 2016 - maintenant Développement international des affaires dans le domaine d’Ingénierie de systèmes hybrides de production d’électricité sur la base de sources d’énergie renouvelable.

  • Senvion Canada Inc. - Manager of Sales Quebec & Maritime

    2010 - 2015 REpower Systems SE (Germany), a Suzlon group company, is one of the leading international manufacturers of onshore and offshore wind turbines. All across the globe, the engineering company is developing, constructing and distributing wind turbines for almost every location. The power ratings of our turbines range from 1.8 up to 6.15 MW with rotor diameters between 82 and 126 meters. Furthermore REpower provides clients with project-specific solutions in the areas of wind farm engineering, service and maintenance, transport and installation as well as foundation.

  • Vestas - Area Sales Manager (French Market)

    La Défense Cedex 2007 - 2010 Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Danish manufacturer, seller, installer, and servicer of wind turbines. It is the largest in the world. The company operates manufacturing plants in Denmark, Germany, India, Italy, Romania, Britain, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Australia, China, and the United States, and employs more than 20,000 people globally.

  • Thermocoax - International Sales Manager

    2006 - 2006 THERMOCOAX offers its expertise in heating solutions and temperature measurement to leading companies within dedicated niche markets on a worldwide level with tailor made solutions.

  • Consulting - Self Employed

    2003 - 2006 Provision of courses focusing on "The market in Russia and the CIS” (Confederation of Independent States) and "Business Practice in Russia".

    Customer References:

    AIRBUS Company, THALES, TURBOMECA, Nord Isère Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Lyon Upper School of Management (EM Lyon), …

  • MIRION Technologies (MGPI) SA - Business Development Manager

    LAMANON 1999 - 2003 MGP Instruments développe et fabrique l’équipement standard et spécifique dans les domaines suivants :
    - Systèmes de gestion des risques Nucléaire, Biologique et Chimique
    - Contrôle de la Contamination
    - Systèmes de surveillance des rayonnements et de dosimétrie opérationelle
    - Radio Monitoring Systems
    - Détecteurs chimiques et biologiques

  • MIRION Technologies (MGPI) SA - Project Manager

    LAMANON 1995 - 1999
    - Systèmes de gestion des risques Nucléaire, Biologique et Chimique
    - Contrôle de la Contamination
    - Systèmes de surveillance des rayonnements et de dosimétrie opérationelle
    - Radio Monitoring Systems
    - Détecteurs chimiques et biologiques

  • EDF Energy - Research Engineer

    Paris 1994 - 1994 The EDF group, a leading energy player, active in all major electricity businesses

  • Commissariat à l'Energie Atomique (CEA) - Research Engineer

    1993 - 1994 Acteur majeur de la recherche, du développement et de l'innovation, le Commissariat à l’énergie atomique et aux énergies alternatives intervient dans quatre grands domaines : les énergies bas carbone, les technologies pour l’information et les technologies pour la santé, les Très Grandes Infrastructures de Recherche (TGIR), la défense et la sécurité globale.

  • Nuclear Safety Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences - Research Engineer

    1992 - 1993 Институт проблем безопасного развития атомной энергетики создан Распоряжением Совета Министров СССР от 3 ноября 1988 г. № 2198р в целях расширения и углубления фундаментальных исследований по решению проблем повышения безопасности атомных станций.

    Основой деятельности Института является комплексный анализ безопасности объектов атомной энергетики, включая ядерный топливный цикл, с использованием современных компьютерных технологий. В Институте разрабатываются эффективные подходы к анализу безопасности, которые базируются на разработке и использовании современных математических методов и физических моделей, методов вероятностного анализа безопасности, банках экспериментальных и эксплуатационных данных, моделях переноса радиоактивных и химически опасных веществ в окружающей среде и их влияния на природную среду и человека.

Formations

