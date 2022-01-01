Georges DOUGUINIETS

Grande expérience au sein d'entreprises internationales et en contexte multiculturel. Adopte une approche ciblée et à long terme qui permet d'atteindre des objectifs stratégiques plus significatifs et avantageux. Toujours à la recherche de l’excellence dans les services et les produits, vérifie minutieusement et consciencieusement l’exactitude des travaux réalisés.



Fait preuve d’ouverture d’esprit, combinant les idées nouvelles de façon originale afin de générer des solutions innovatrices. Réagit aisément aux imprévus et situations ambiguës ou urgentes. Reconnu pour son style de leadership affirmé, prenant avec assurance les décisions qui s’imposent.



Communique l’information de façon claire et structuré et la vulgarise pour la rendre accessible à des auditoires ciblés. Sens de l’organisation avec de fortes compétences analytiques et de synthèse.



DOMAINES D’EXPERTISE



 Energie Renouvelable

 Développement des affaires

 Ventes complexes à cycles longs

 Négociations complexes

 Gestion de Key Account

 Elaboration des engagements commerciaux et contractuels

 Gestion d’équipe pluridisciplinaire

 Gestion des projets

 Calculs de P&L relié aux activités de vente

 Aisance dans l’environnement de haute technicité

 Capacité d'anticiper



Mes compétences :

Gestion

Négociation commerciale

Energie éolienne

Relations internationales

Vente

Business development

Développement commercial

Energies renouvelables

Développement international

Gestion de la relation client

Gestion budgétaire

SAP

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Excel

Logistics

Large Account Management

Cours Business Management