Georges DOUGUINIETS

-
Self-employed
- Consultant en Énergie Renouvelable
Mumbai
2016 - maintenant
Développement international des affaires dans le domaine d’Ingénierie de systèmes hybrides de production d’électricité sur la base de sources d’énergie renouvelable.
-
Senvion Canada Inc.
- Manager of Sales Quebec & Maritime
2010 - 2015
REpower Systems SE (Germany), a Suzlon group company, is one of the leading international manufacturers of onshore and offshore wind turbines. All across the globe, the engineering company is developing, constructing and distributing wind turbines for almost every location. The power ratings of our turbines range from 1.8 up to 6.15 MW with rotor diameters between 82 and 126 meters. Furthermore REpower provides clients with project-specific solutions in the areas of wind farm engineering, service and maintenance, transport and installation as well as foundation.
-
Vestas
- Area Sales Manager (French Market)
La Défense Cedex
2007 - 2010
Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Danish manufacturer, seller, installer, and servicer of wind turbines. It is the largest in the world. The company operates manufacturing plants in Denmark, Germany, India, Italy, Romania, Britain, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Australia, China, and the United States, and employs more than 20,000 people globally.
-
Thermocoax
- International Sales Manager
2006 - 2006
THERMOCOAX offers its expertise in heating solutions and temperature measurement to leading companies within dedicated niche markets on a worldwide level with tailor made solutions.
-
Consulting
- Self Employed
2003 - 2006
Provision of courses focusing on "The market in Russia and the CIS” (Confederation of Independent States) and "Business Practice in Russia".
Customer References:
AIRBUS Company, THALES, TURBOMECA, Nord Isère Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Lyon Upper School of Management (EM Lyon), …
-
MIRION Technologies (MGPI) SA
- Business Development Manager
LAMANON
1999 - 2003
MGP Instruments développe et fabrique l’équipement standard et spécifique dans les domaines suivants :
- Systèmes de gestion des risques Nucléaire, Biologique et Chimique
- Contrôle de la Contamination
- Systèmes de surveillance des rayonnements et de dosimétrie opérationelle
- Radio Monitoring Systems
- Détecteurs chimiques et biologiques
-
MIRION Technologies (MGPI) SA
- Project Manager
LAMANON
1995 - 1999
MGP Instruments développe et fabrique l’équipement standard et spécifique dans les domaines suivants :
- Systèmes de gestion des risques Nucléaire, Biologique et Chimique
- Contrôle de la Contamination
- Systèmes de surveillance des rayonnements et de dosimétrie opérationelle
- Radio Monitoring Systems
- Détecteurs chimiques et biologiques
-
EDF Energy
- Research Engineer
Paris
1994 - 1994
The EDF group, a leading energy player, active in all major electricity businesses
-
Commissariat à l'Energie Atomique (CEA)
- Research Engineer
1993 - 1994
Acteur majeur de la recherche, du développement et de l'innovation, le Commissariat à l’énergie atomique et aux énergies alternatives intervient dans quatre grands domaines : les énergies bas carbone, les technologies pour l’information et les technologies pour la santé, les Très Grandes Infrastructures de Recherche (TGIR), la défense et la sécurité globale.
-
Nuclear Safety Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences
- Research Engineer
1992 - 1993
Институт проблем безопасного развития атомной энергетики создан Распоряжением Совета Министров СССР от 3 ноября 1988 г. № 2198р в целях расширения и углубления фундаментальных исследований по решению проблем повышения безопасности атомных станций.
Основой деятельности Института является комплексный анализ безопасности объектов атомной энергетики, включая ядерный топливный цикл, с использованием современных компьютерных технологий. В Институте разрабатываются эффективные подходы к анализу безопасности, которые базируются на разработке и использовании современных математических методов и физических моделей, методов вероятностного анализа безопасности, банках экспериментальных и эксплуатационных данных, моделях переноса радиоактивных и химически опасных веществ в окружающей среде и их влияния на природную среду и человека.