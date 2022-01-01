Menu

Georges Nicolas LIOLAKIS

PARIS

En résumé

INTERNATIONAL SALES DIRECTOR
INTERNATIONAL COMMUNICATION / MARKETING /
DEVELOPMENT / STRATEGY / MULTIMEDIA
CUSTOMER FOCUS / SOLUTION DELIVERY / COST EFFICIENCY
CONFLICT ZONE / WAR ZONE
INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGIES


Operations leader, hands-on operational security experience combined with large scope cross functional
project development and management skills
Experienced in sales and marketing strategy definition, at European level, for a major player in the
security business
Commercial & Operational know-how to ensure customer’s satisfaction while controlling costs
IT expertise gained through significant scope implementation project within Intelligence Agency
Multicultural international exposure, geographically flexible

Mes compétences :
Illustrator
Sécurité
Protection rapprochée

Entreprises

  • ---confidential-- - Director Sales & Marketing

    2011 - maintenant Director, Sales & Marketing for an international security company.

    Delivered large scope project of setting up brand new multi purposes strategies under company asset in the required time line:

    Recognized for contributions to record-setting sales figures, new territory business expansion and new account development for security contract.
    • Created solid communication platform serving internal and external companyi employees
    • Actively assisted business department in meeting goals
    • Made frequent hiring and staffing decisions within company’s marketing department
    • Delivered considered strategies and insightful presentations to business department and executive committee
    • Managed development, distribution, and maintenance of all print and electronic collateral

  • Secopex - International Business Development and communication Manager

    2009 - 2011 • Responsible for identifying all new business opportunities in Europe
    • Analyzed important security industry market intelligence in relation to market trends and future product development such as maritime security
    • Formulated and implemented sales initiatives and marketing strategies as well as new and innovative network implementation in Greece and Irak.
    • Manager for security and IT missions in Afghanistan, Libya, Irak.
    • Recruit, appraise, supervise, support, develop, promote and guide qualified European personnel in security mission in high risk area

  • Adicare - Business devlopment and communication manager

    2006 - 2007 Directly managed or contributed to several key projects in Adicare:
    -- Successful created and oversaw the implementation of a strategic approach to cardiology fundraising which may include major gifts, corporate donations, grant solicitation, and in-kind
    resources.
    -- Collaborated with the Board of Directors and Executive Director Christian Cabrol to create a fund development plan which increases revenues to support the strategic direction of the organization
    --Developed and managed timelines for various fundraising activities to ensure strategic plans and critical fund raising processes are carried out in a timely manner
    --Oversaw the planning and execution of special fundraising events as specified in the fund development plan to generate funds for a major hospital

  • Iguane Picture - Director Sales and Marketing

    1993 - 2006 As France National Director and Operations Manager for the agency :
    • Structured the development of IGUANE sales services
    • Responsible for pricing, defining attractive solution for customer at best possible revenue against total operational cost
    • Analyzed client list for growth opportunities; personally researched and supervised new sales prospects.
    • Accomplished and exceeded volume and profit goals by nurturing partnerships with existing customers
    • Strong entrepreneurial spirit
    • Leadership and people: management of local team under direct report

Formations

