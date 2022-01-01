Georges Nicolas LIOLAKIS

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 24 avril à partir de 20 heures.
INTERNATIONAL SALES DIRECTOR
INTERNATIONAL COMMUNICATION / MARKETING /
DEVELOPMENT / STRATEGY / MULTIMEDIA
CUSTOMER FOCUS / SOLUTION DELIVERY / COST EFFICIENCY
CONFLICT ZONE / WAR ZONE
INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGIES
Operations leader, hands-on operational security experience combined with large scope cross functional
project development and management skills
Experienced in sales and marketing strategy definition, at European level, for a major player in the
security business
Commercial & Operational know-how to ensure customer’s satisfaction while controlling costs
IT expertise gained through significant scope implementation project within Intelligence Agency
Multicultural international exposure, geographically flexible
Mes compétences :
Illustrator
Sécurité
Protection rapprochée
Pas de formation renseignée