Georges SAMPAIO

LEAR Corporation / United Technologies Corporation France
maintenant
REUTLINGER GmbH
- Directeur des Ventes France, Benelux, Italie, Espagne Portugal, Amerique du Sud.
2012 - maintenant
Reutlinger GmbH
- Area Sales Manager
2012 - maintenant
Sales development by proposing product solutions customized to customer projects across Europe
* Sales: search of new customers; follow up of existing customers, competitor market analysis, solution development, price policy and negotiations. ;
* Marketing: trade show selection and booths design; product catalogues; professional press advertising. ;
* Cross management of three sales assistants and one development engineer.
Major achievements: + 25% in my area within 3 years (20% of total company turnover vs 7% initially), 200 new customers in multiple business sectors (architects, retail industry, museum, events, outlets, lighting industry....)
Freudenberg Filtration Technologies
- Market Manager Filtrations Automobile France
2009 - 2012
Key customers: PSA, Renault, Visteon, Delphi, Valeo, Trelleborg, Norauto.
Management 16% of sales in Europe.
Marketing support from customers for product launch.
Development of motor activity in synthetic air filters with French manufacturers.
Management of the R&D, process, quality, logistics based in Germany.
Sales support for teams based in South America, Italy, India and South Africa.
Problem management qualities, Logistics, billing, profitability.
FREUDENBERG,
- KAM France
2006 - 2012
micronAir division, , Automotive filters (Home-office )
Development of cabin air and engine air filter solutions to increase turnover and profitability with French manufacturers:
* Key customers PSA, Delphi, Renault, Norauto, Visteon, Valeo, Trelleborg, Sogefi, Solaufil.
* Prototypes, pricing, packaging, marketing and technical support.
* Sales support to teams based in South America and Italy to ensure international coherent pricing strategy.
* Cross management of the R&D, process, quality, logistics based in Germany.
Major achievements: turnover increase from 3M EUR to 7,5 M EUR , bringing in 8 new big accounts.
FREUDENBERG
- Product manager
2002 - 2005
, micronAir division, Automotive filters (Home-office France)
Development of new business opportunities of cabin air filter with the existing customer base and new customers:
* Key Customers: PSA, Delphi ;
* Technical and commercial management of running projects.
* Prospecting of distribution partners for micronAir brand in the independent retail market
* Management of logistical problems & invoice disputes.
Major achievements: sales growth from 1,6M EUR to 3M EUR .
Freudenberg NW SAS
- Chef de produits
2002 - 2008
Key Customers: PSA, Delphi.
Technical and commercial management on running project, and in development. Management of 5% of sales in Europe.
Looking forward new project OES/OEM.
Logistic problems, invoice dispute management.
To seek distributor partner for our brand micronAir, in IAM.
LEAR CORPORATION
- Project Coordinator
Southfield
2001 - 2001
Coordination of wire harnesses industrialization in the new Romanian plant with the local engineers
Lear Seating France
- Chef de projets
2001 - 2001
Project manager Six Sigma in seat manufacturing plant for Peugeot 206 seat.: Quality improvement , production process, logistic, financial, using statistic method.
Quality manager by interim since 3 month. Team management of 2 supervisor technician, 2 quality supervisor, 36 controllers and on line auditor.
LEAR CORPORATION
- Project manager Six Sigma
Southfield
2000 - 2001
Implementation of Six Sigma methodology on the production line of Peugeot 206 seats:
* Production process improvement and quality and logistic optimization
* Increased profitability ;
* Quality manager interim for 3 months with the team management of 40 technicians and controllers
Lear Seating France
- Black Belt
2000 - 2001
Lear Seating France
- Six Sigma Project Ing
2000 - 2001
LEAR CORPORATION Portugal
- Project Coordinator
1999 - 2000
Coordination of the French engineering and Portuguese manufacturing team to ensure industrialization of wire harnesses for Renault:
* Training of all Portuguese Engineers to work directly with Renault procedure
* Team management of 6 engineers ;
* Six Sigma Black Belt Project manager of « Time reduction of Electrical and Electronic System Distribution (EESD) drawing analysis »
Lear
- Six Sigma project manager
1999 - 2001
Lear Corporation Portugal
- Ingénieur Projets
1999 - 2001
M2S Renault, (X74, X73, X81) Project Coordinator.
Link between plant and engineering in France for the project’s industrial installation.
Work processes, interactive files between plant and Engineering to reduce studies time and drawing analysis’s setting.
Internal and external technical support.
Team management of 6 engineers.
Project manager « Reduction time of SDEE drawing analysis » using Six Sigma methodologies.
LEAR CORPORATION
- Project Engineer
Southfield
1997 - 1999
``Wire harness'' Project manager on a large variety of Renault vehicles
* Development of new prototypes and optimization of quality, cost, lead time and weight of existing products.
* Preparation of the industrial phase and transfer from prototype phase to manufacturing phase
* Continuous collaboration with the production plants in France, Spain and Portugal.
* Management of 2 to 4 technicians.
LEAR CORPORATION
- Industrial designer
Southfield
1994 - 1997
Implementation of technical studies on wire harnesses for Renault SAFRANE Cockpit and development of series of prototypes to propose a finished good.
United Technologies Automotive France
- Technicien d'étude
1994 - 1999
Take up again of SDEE development for X74 project. (New Laguna), to prepare industrial phases, pass the project from prototype phase to series phase, planning of industrial drawing realization, project implementation in the plant and following different plastic pieces for the product. Team management of 4 technicians.
X81 SDEE project responsible, (New Espace), and all M2S Renault engines. Planning of drawing, wire harness prototype deliveries, and new component.
SAFRANE SDEE responsible for studies, planning of drawing, research of economy way deliveries and quality.
Team management: 2 technicians.
CARMINAT project development (GPS system) for SAFRANE, LAGUNA and MEGANE in collaboration with Renault.
Optimisation’s research in Quality, Cost, Delay, Weight.
Continuous relations with customers and UTA production plant in France and foreign.
Renault SAFRANE Cockpit wire harness studies technician.
Studies, drawing, and follow up of all cockpit wire harness.
Prototype quality control from development of SAFRANE phase, mounting problems follow up and advertised all production plant concerning by it.
ARMY NATIONAL SERVICE
- Sergeant
1993 - 1994