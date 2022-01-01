Gilles ROUQUIE

-
VECO FRANCE
- Gérant
2011 - maintenant
Fabrication de pièces métalliques de précision par découpe chimique et par electroforming (électroformation/électrodéposition de pièces en Nickel)
Fabrication de Tamis, filtres, pour l'industrie sucrière, la pétrochimie
Fabrication de masques d'évaporation, de stencils SMT/CMS, leadframes
ARMEL
- Directeur General
La Chapelle-des-Fougeretz
2005 - maintenant
Cril Telecom Software (now LS Telcom)
- Responsable Commercial Export
2001 - 2003
SUN MICROSYSTEMS
- Key Account Manager / Sales Exec
Santa Clara
1999 - 2001
THALES COMMUNICATIONS
- Responsable Commercial Zone Export
Colombes
1996 - 1999
Schlumberger Electricity (Felixstowe, United Kingdom)
- Technical Support Manager
1993 - 1996