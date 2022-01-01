Menu

Gilles ROUQUIE

RENNES

Entreprises

  • VECO FRANCE - Gérant

    2011 - maintenant Fabrication de pièces métalliques de précision par découpe chimique et par electroforming (électroformation/électrodéposition de pièces en Nickel)
    Fabrication de Tamis, filtres, pour l'industrie sucrière, la pétrochimie
    Fabrication de masques d'évaporation, de stencils SMT/CMS, leadframes

  • ARMEL - Directeur General

    La Chapelle-des-Fougeretz 2005 - maintenant

  • Cril Telecom Software (now LS Telcom) - Responsable Commercial Export

    2001 - 2003

  • SUN MICROSYSTEMS - Key Account Manager / Sales Exec

    Santa Clara 1999 - 2001

  • THALES COMMUNICATIONS - Responsable Commercial Zone Export

    Colombes 1996 - 1999

  • Schlumberger Electricity (Felixstowe, United Kingdom) - Technical Support Manager

    1993 - 1996

