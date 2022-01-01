Menu

Gilles STOVEN

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Communication
Energie

Entreprises

  • Framatome - Team leader & project manager at startup of the 1st EPR worldwide

    2017 - maintenant > Team management (8+2) at the end of a thrilling project with significant turnover.
    > Support to Commissioning from back-office: technical solutions to ensure safe startup.
    > Transverse management (40 people) across 3 regions; liaison to the Project team on site.
    > Handover to customer, contract closure and project finalization.

  • Framatome - Dep. Licensing Manager, expatriate on Taishan EPR Project - China

    2016 - 2017 > High responsiveness to all questions from the Safety Authority, NNSA.
    > Management of Licensing sensitive topics with field engineering & back-office expertise.
    > Reorganization of the team (5) & activity after complete turnover in intercultural context.
    > Direct support to the Commissioning of the first EPR reactor worldwide.

  • Framatome - Licensing Manager of the pre-Offer contract for Indian EPR

    2015 - 2016 > Synthesis of Indian regulations (~8000 p.), design impact analyzed with all teams (25)
    > Support to the Offer and defense of our technology by harmonization with counterparts.
    > Successful contract: no delay, satisfied customer (NPCIL) and positive margin !

  • Areva NP, Leader mondial du nucléaire — PARIS La Défense - Responsable de l'ingénierie Sûreté & Procédés

    2013 - 2015 > Management fonctionnel (70 personnes) et aux interfaces avec 6 autres ingénieries.
    > Budget = 30 000h (4 M€) + négociation de 20 000h d'avenants.
    > Responsable de la relation projet et client (10 livrables /mois).
    > Garant des choix de conception : gestion de la configuration et des aléas.
    > Mise en place de l'Earned Value Management via KPI, suivi rigoureux des travaux.

    En 2014, redressement des indicateurs d'avancement (74% à 92%) et de performance-coût (87% à 94%).

  • Areva NP — Paris La Défense - Responsable technique des études "cœur" à l'export (Asie), réacteur ATMEA1

    2010 - 2013 > Animation d’une équipe (5 ingénieurs) et montée en compétences.
    > Budget de 10 000h, validation de 40 livrables.
    > Analyse de risques et étude de faisabilité pour réduction des coûts : cas en I&C.
    > Offres et cadrage du transfert de savoir (e.g. suivi de réseau) à des clients chinois et coréens.

  • Areva NP — Paris La Défense - Ingénieur études, puis Responsable Technique (projets EPR)

    2007 - 2010 > Redéfinition, chiffrage et planification pour une base d’offre standardisée.
    > Synthèse transverse pour revue générale Areva de faisabilité du cœur 100% MOX.
    > Coordination technique (12 ingénieurs / 2 ans) de l'avant-projet d'EPR pour Tractebel Engineering.
    > Synthèse des méthodes de conception neutronique et d'études de sûreté.
    > Soutien à la certification de l'EPR par l'autorité de sûreté chinoise.

  • Argonne National Laboratory (Nuclear Engineering) - Stagiaire - 3 mois

    2006 - 2006

Formations

  • Ecole Des Mines

    Paris 2004 - 2007 Ingénieur Civil (généraliste)

    Chef de projet Mécatronique «Rover martien», 8 mois

Réseau