Gilles STOVEN

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Communication
Energie
Entreprises
Framatome
- Team leader & project manager at startup of the 1st EPR worldwide
2017 - maintenant> Team management (8+2) at the end of a thrilling project with significant turnover.
> Support to Commissioning from back-office: technical solutions to ensure safe startup.
> Transverse management (40 people) across 3 regions; liaison to the Project team on site.
> Handover to customer, contract closure and project finalization.
Framatome
- Dep. Licensing Manager, expatriate on Taishan EPR Project - China
2016 - 2017> High responsiveness to all questions from the Safety Authority, NNSA.
> Management of Licensing sensitive topics with field engineering & back-office expertise.
> Reorganization of the team (5) & activity after complete turnover in intercultural context.
> Direct support to the Commissioning of the first EPR reactor worldwide.
Framatome
- Licensing Manager of the pre-Offer contract for Indian EPR
2015 - 2016> Synthesis of Indian regulations (~8000 p.), design impact analyzed with all teams (25)
> Support to the Offer and defense of our technology by harmonization with counterparts.
> Successful contract: no delay, satisfied customer (NPCIL) and positive margin !
Areva NP, Leader mondial du nucléaire — PARIS La Défense
- Responsable de l'ingénierie Sûreté & Procédés
2013 - 2015> Management fonctionnel (70 personnes) et aux interfaces avec 6 autres ingénieries.
> Budget = 30 000h (4 M€) + négociation de 20 000h d'avenants.
> Responsable de la relation projet et client (10 livrables /mois).
> Garant des choix de conception : gestion de la configuration et des aléas.
> Mise en place de l'Earned Value Management via KPI, suivi rigoureux des travaux.
En 2014, redressement des indicateurs d'avancement (74% à 92%) et de performance-coût (87% à 94%).
Areva NP — Paris La Défense
- Responsable technique des études "cœur" à l'export (Asie), réacteur ATMEA1
2010 - 2013> Animation d’une équipe (5 ingénieurs) et montée en compétences.
> Budget de 10 000h, validation de 40 livrables.
> Analyse de risques et étude de faisabilité pour réduction des coûts : cas en I&C.
> Offres et cadrage du transfert de savoir (e.g. suivi de réseau) à des clients chinois et coréens.
Areva NP — Paris La Défense
- Ingénieur études, puis Responsable Technique (projets EPR)
2007 - 2010> Redéfinition, chiffrage et planification pour une base d’offre standardisée.
> Synthèse transverse pour revue générale Areva de faisabilité du cœur 100% MOX.
> Coordination technique (12 ingénieurs / 2 ans) de l'avant-projet d'EPR pour Tractebel Engineering.
> Synthèse des méthodes de conception neutronique et d'études de sûreté.
> Soutien à la certification de l'EPR par l'autorité de sûreté chinoise.
Argonne National Laboratory (Nuclear Engineering)
- Stagiaire - 3 mois