Gillies JOANNE

LE BOUSCAT

En résumé

J'ai pour objectif d'occuper un poste à responsabilité dans le domaine élargi de la satisfaction client qui est, selon moi, une notion pillier pour toutes entreprises. En effet, elle permet de créer un portefeuille client, de le fidéliser et d'attirer les autres. Bill Gates a dit "La meilleure des publicités est un client satisfait".

My goal is to occupy a position with responsibility in the field of customer satisfaction which is, in my opinion, an important notion for all business field. Indeed, it creates client portfolio, their loyalty and it attracts others. Bill Gates said, "The best advertising is a satisfied customer."

Mes compétences :
Anglais (TOEIC : 925 pts)
ERP SAP
Industrie
Assistante commerciale

Entreprises

  • Horus Pharma - International Sales Assistant

    2017 - maintenant 1. Coordination distributeurs / Filiales
    •Réception des commandes et suivi clientèle (litiges, enlèvements, facturations)
    •Réception et envoi des forecasts & sell out
    •Gestion des call conférences de coordination
    •Coordination du process de sélection des distributeurs et suivi des consultants
    •Coordination des lancements de produits à l’export (enregistrements, campagnes Marketing...)
    •Organisation des rencontres ou session de formation avec les distributeurs

    2. Communication interne Export
    •Saisi des commandes et suivi du portefeuille commandes avec la direction production et logistique
    •Communication des tableaux de bord et reporting export
    •Participation aux groupes de projets nouveaux produits
    •Coordination règlementaire avec le Service règlementaire

    3. Coordination logistique / process
    •Collaboration avec le service logistique
    •Suivi des expéditions et des envois
    •Suivi des signatures des contrats avec le service juridique
    •Définition et mise en œuvre des process de coordination
    •Suivi et mise à jour du budget export

    4. Evénementiel
    •Organisation et participation aux principaux congrès clés exports

  • Mane et Fils - Administrateur des ventes Export

    2017 - 2017 Administration des ventes sur les zones :
    -Turquie, Ukraine et Russie via des filiales en back office
    -Israël (distributeur) en front office

    Saisi de commandes, suivi, gestion des litiges et conflits, organisation des enlèvements sur les sites du Bar sur loup, Sablé sur Sarthe et Quéven

  • Fortinet - Assistante commerciale Evaluation en Interim

    Californie 2016 - 2016 - Gestion de demandes d'unité pour évaluation
    - Relation avec les commerciaux, techniciens, distributeurs
    - Gestion des urgences et priorités
    - Traitement de fichier Excel

    - Management of Evaluation requests
    - Contact with commercials, technicians, dealers
    - Management of emergencies and priorities
    - Excel files report

  • Cosmetic Research Group - Assistante commerciale Export

    2015 - 2016 - Gestion des commandes de toutes les zones (marchés principaux : le Moyen Orient, la Chine et la France) sur X3
    - Création de fichier de données (informations clients, tarifs, tableau hebdomadaire des manquants et du stock de PLV) sur X3
    -Chef de projet des lancements et ruptures de gamme

    - Orders management on all areas (Main ones : Middle East, China and France) on X3
    - Creation of data base (Customer information, prices, weekly spreadsheet on backorder parts and on POS stock ) on X3
    -Project manager for launching and discontinuation of range

  • STERIS Surgical Technologies - Assistante commerciale

    2013 - 2015 Assistante commerciale EXPORT (Depuis Avril 2014):
    Zones Europe (exemple : Pologne, République tchèque...)
    Zone Afrique du Sud
    Zone Japon
    Zones filiales STERIS : Asie pacifique, UK, Belgique

    Assistante commerciale FRANCE (Jusqu'en Mars 2014):
    -Intégration de commandes sur le logiciel ORACLE
    -Création de devis sur un logiciel CRM (Customer Relationship Management)
    -Création de Bon de préparation, Bon de livraison, Facture
    -Création de commandes et gestion des plannings pour les démonstrations des équipements auprès des clients
    -Relation client

    Gestionnaire de données EUROPE :
    -Intégration de codes articles, tarifs et autres informations sur ORACLE
    -Relation avec les filiales

    Customer opérations Représentative (Since Avril 2014):
    Europe area (exemple : Polans, Czech Republic...)
    South Africa area
    Japan area
    STERIS subsidiaires : Asia, UK, Belgium

    Commercial assistant FRANCE (Until March 2014:
    - Integration of Sales orders on the software ORACLE
    - Creation of quotations on a software CRM (Customer Relationship Management)
    - Creation of Delivery slip, Invoice
    - Creation of orders and management of schedules for equipment demonstrations with the customers
    - customer relationship

    Administrator of data EUROPE:
    - Integration of part number, price lists and other information on ORACLE
    - relation with subsidiaries

  • MAISON JOHANES BOUBEE - PRODIS - Administrateur des ventes

    2013 - 2013 - Intégration de commandes de produits permanents dans SAP et envoie des commandes en préparation
    - Traitement des anomalies et la mise à jour d'un reporting pour l'assistante paramétrage commandes
    - Création de commandes OP (Opérations Promotionnelles) des hypermarchés en flux poussés
    - Gestion, en lien avec les magasins, des reliquats de commandes
    - Mise en place des flux poussés demandés par les MDDV ou l'assistante commerciale
    - Relais entre le client et les sites, les services transport et approvisionnement magasins
    - Création de tableaux croisés dynamiques sur EXCEL

    - Integration of permanent orders on SAP
    - Treatment of anomalies and update of a reporting
    - Creating PO type orders (Promotional Operations) driven flow
    - Implementation of driven flow requested by MDDV or commercial assistant
    - Intermediary between the client and sites, transportation department
    - Creating PivotTables in Excel

  • Teleperformance - Télé conseillère

    Asnières sur Seine 2013 - 2013 -Ventes d'assurances par téléphone

    -Selling insurances by phone

  • Cameron France SAS - Customer Sales Representativ

    2010 - 2012 • Elaboration d'appels d’offres techniques et commerciale et de commandes sur SAP
    • Revue de contrat
    • Suivi clientèle pour la livraison, la facturation, la documentation…
    • Responsable de zones aux Etats Unis et en Afrique
    • Service clients : gestion des réclamations, des litiges.

    • Creation of technical and commercial tenders and orders on SAP
    • Contract Review
    • Customer relation for delivery, billing, documentation, engineer clarifications
    • Responsible of areas in the United States and Africa
    • Customer Services : claims management, litigation.

Formations

  • ESGC&F

    Montpellier 2010 - 2012 Master

    Manager des performances Commerciales et Marketing

