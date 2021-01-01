Gontran GAILLOT

Mes compétences :
API
Biotechnologie
Cosmétique
Curious
Food
Manager
Marketing
Motivated
Nutrition
Pharmacie
Sales
ventes
Entreprises
BECARRE Natural
- Sales, Marketing and Management
2012 - maintenantBecarre Natural represents, distributes and develops natural actives for cosmeceutical, nutrition and pharmaceutical purposes from manufacturers selected for their seriousness and competences.You'll find here a selection of standardized actives extracted from nature, supported by sciences and high quality procedures. See www.becarre-natural.com
Becarre natural représente, distribue et développe des actifs naturels objectivés à des fins cosméceutiques, nutritionnelles ou pharmaceutiques, depuis des producteurs sélectionnés pour leur capacité d'innovation, leur sérieux / qualité et leurs compétences. Tous les produits par secteurs ou activités sur www.becarre-natural.com.
Burgundy Botanical Extracts
- Sales, Strategy and Marketing Officer
2007 - 2012End of October 2011 : Burgundy is acquired by Naturex, and I leave after a period of transition.
Burgundy is a high-tech company specialized in botanical extract business. Burgundy provides superior natural products and high-level technical services for industries in the fields of Pharmaceuticals, cosmetic, Food supplements (Nutraceutical), Food additives and Ingredients, Feed actives substances and oenological products as well as for beverages.
Using this expertise, I joined Burgundy to promote a strategy of growth from nov. 2006 : active work on new innovative concepts to make Burgundy known by the market, with clinical and regularory support, and get different, supported by marketing and sales tools and an acquisition performed on March 2009 as we acquired the botanical division of Cognis, accordingly to our strategy.
Our regular growth (from 3,5M€ on 2006 to 18M€ on 2011) is the proof of our expertise and quality.
Established in 2000, Burgundy is a high-tech company specialized in botanical extracts business. Well-known and esteemed by the other players of plant extracts, Burgundy was not acting in BtoB enough. Introduction to the shareholders a 3 and 6 years business plan, now applied:
-Strategy of internal and external growth, after getting the agreement of the shareholders
-Worldwide distributors network, with regular follow-up and marketing materials
-Sales structure located in both France and Spain
-Development and launching of selected innovating products to differentiate our portfolio, and have access to the major players of our targeted sectors (dietary supplements, functional foods, pharmaceutical and cosmetic)
-Scientific and regulatory dossiers to secure customers for a long term business
-Optimization of the pending products range, impact on the production and facilities requirements
-Sales and Marketing policy : visits, press-release, articles, advertising, brochures, exhibition
UNIPEX
- Food and Nutrition Dpt Manager
1997 - 2006Distributor and agent for raw materials and specialties.
-Co-ordinate and implement marketing, development and sales objectives in line with the business plan and the aggressive strategy of growth, always looking for new business / players
-Ensure guidelines on image and company style are met on the commercial and marketing work
-Supervise and motivate teams, key-accounts manager
-Forecasts and budgets / reporting as Dept Manager and as shareholder, continuous decision to improve and secure the EBIT.
-Follow innovations / regulation survey – new technology – build dossiers and “novel foods” programs
-Lectures on products, markets and regulation, Co-ordinate press releases, PR, advertising and exhibitions
-Undertake consistent liaison with principals and key customers, regular visits to them.
Unipex (locate at La Defense, 68 people, circa. 125 Mll Euros, 5 departments, is acting as agent and distributor for foreign principals mainly on the French market.