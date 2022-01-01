Guillaume DE LONGEAUX

Menu

Since 2007, I am in charge of the card and payments consultancy to corporates and banks - international card markets and the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) - at ADN'co consulting company (Paris, France).
I am Member of the SMC Group of Experts within the EPC (European Payments Council's Scheme Management Committee - Conseil Européen des Paiements).

I also provide intelligence on European card markets for cross-border players, both in and out of France, to support their pan-European strategy (product definition, partnership / merger opportunity). I provide support to new entrants on the French payment sector as well.
Lastly, I monitor the banking standardisation in retail payments (enacted by the EPC) and the European legislation, such as, but not only, the Payment Services Directive.

Before, I conducted international card market surveys at Groupement des Cartes Bancaires "CB", reviewing revenue streams, organisational & technical choices, as well as the main payment players in Europe, in the view of the EU-led SEPA ambition, with focus on card payments (SCF).

Until 2004, I contributed to the worldwide promotion for 'FINREAD' (a standard for secure PC smart card readers) and served as assistant to the European Co-ordinator on International Projects, at Cartes Bancaires.

Earlier on, as an International Advisor during two years (1999-2001), I have been in charge of conducting analyses and studies on new applications for the smart card and alternative payment methods in foreign markets. I was also active in relationship management with the EU institutions, including regulatory changes and VIP public relationships.

Before joining the Groupement des Cartes Bancaires "CB", I was Trade Attaché at the French embassy in Bonn (Germany) from 1997 to 1998.

I graduated from the Parisian "Sciences Po" college with studies in public management, economics and international relationships. I also received a Master Degree in European economics at the Sorbonne University in Paris.

On top of French, I speak English, German and Italian fluently and may exchange daily topics in Spanish.

Recent publications:
- GTNews, 'Will SDD Creditor Suffer under The New System?'Array
- 'Echanges' magazine, 'Assurer la Confiance en vue du succès du prélèvement SEPA', February 2009 issue (Ass. of French CFOs) :Array (Summary of Content, in French)

Mes compétences :
Conseil
Communication
Audit
SEPA
Conduite du changement
Formation
Management

Entreprises

  • ADNco - Consultant sénior

    2007 - maintenant ADN’co est un centre de recherche, de veille et de conseil sur la monétique et les paiements électroniques européens. La société regroupe des compétences pointures en développements et marketing des cartes de paiement, incluant le co-branding, le crédit à la consommation et l’innovation dans les paiements.
    Outre un centre d’expertise sur le SEPA et la Directive sur les Services de Paiement, ADN’co fournit aussi des ressources de pointe en maîtrise d’ouvrage des projets monétiques.
    La société, fondée en 1992, opère depuis ses bureaux de Paris.


    • Mes principales réalisations et missions : Gestion de migration aux virements et prélèvements SEPA (harmonisation européenne SCT et SDD) : coordination de la migration interne d'une compagnie d'assurance-vie auprès du chef de projet transverse : virements émis SCT, prélèvements émis SDD et gestion des mandats. gestion du projet de l'expression de besoins à la formation interne de conduite du changement, en passant par l'appui réglementaire, la coordination des tests, la réception des livrables amendés, etc.

    • Rédaction de contrats bancaires B2B/B2F : Membre Principal de systèmes de cartes de paiement ; relations EDI banque/entreprise

    • Assistance à un grand groupe bancaire français sur son nouveau modèle économique du prélèvement (modélisation de rentabilité, conception de l’offre). Entretiens qualitatifs pour valider l’appétence des créanciers de SDD pour les projets de services bancaires à valeur ajoutée

    • Expertise SEPA sur la mise en conformité par un acquéreur de sa monétique commerçant avec l’obligation de déliassage CB / MasterCard / Visa en France :
    - appui à la refonte de l’outil de tarification des commerçants ;
    - conception et rédaction d’une plaquette pour la force de vente « Entreprises » du réseau bancaire

    • Etude du paiement sur Internet en Europe : méthodes de paiement en ligne, prestataires techniques (e-PSP), tendances du commerce électronique

    • Pour un spécialiste de l’externalisation informatique, structuration, positionnement et analyse concurrentielle d’une offre de diversification portant sur le traitement des paiements SEPA

    • Panorama de l'acquisition transfrontalière en Europe (banque + émetteur de cartes d'enseignes françaises) ; assistance au positionnement stratégique.

    •Groupe multinational français de services :
    1. Etude de l’impact des moyens de paiement SEPA (Single Euro Payments Area) sur les flux et process du Groupe : Trésorerie, Back Office, Systèmes d’Information, Comptabilité, Métiers : sensibilisation, interviews métiers et restitution.
    2. Coordination des filiales européennes : état des lieux, calendrier et feuille de route de mise en conformité.

    •Développement d’une offre standard de conseil et d’optimisation à partir de cette 1ère mission ; entretiens des Trésoriers, synthétisés lors de conférences à l'AFTE (Ass. Fr. des Trésoriers d'Entreprises) ; offres commerciales (avant-vente).

    • Développement d'offre pour accompagner un nouvel entrant : positionnement sur le marché, présentation des acteurs, des concurrents et des barrières, etc. Coopération avec des cabinets étrangers le cas échéant (Londres : EDC, PSE...).

    • Lobbying sur la Directive européenne des Services de Paiement pour un Emetteur privatif de cartes accréditives.

    • Formations sur la monétique internationale et sur la migration vers les instruments de paiement paneuropéens SEPA

    • Veille sur l’actualité européenne : stratégie des acteurs SEPA, législation européenne sur les paiements et le crédit ; offre d'accompagnement au lobbying => Bulletin bimestriel commercialisé.

  • Groupement des Cartes Bancaires CB - Analyste des marchés nationaux de cartes bancaires en Europe

    2005 - 2006 Etudes des marchés de cartes en Europe par pays :
    - Distinction du degré de rentabilité par par pays, principaux acteurs et marques, barrières à l’entrée, niveau internationalisation, structures des marchés, usages de paiement.
    - Comparaisons & synthèse sur 15 pays, écrite & orale, aux responsables des moyens de paiement des banques CB ; aide à la décision en vue du « Single Euro Payments Area » lancé par la Commission Européenne
    - Veille sur les travaux SEPA ; coopération juridique sur EuroAlliance (EAPS : standardisation des protocoles d'acceptation des cartes)
    - Etudes de faisabilité : par ex., usage de la carte comme outil d'envoi d'argent par les migrants à l'étranger ; analyse concurrentielle du réseau de transports des demandes d'autorisations de paiement.

  • Groupement des Cartes Bancaires CB - Chargé de promotion internationale

    2002 - 2004 Promotion internationale du standard «FINREAD» (lecteur sécurisé de cartes à puce pour e-commerce) :
    - Lancement et animation en anglais du site Web FINREAD
    - Conception et réalisation sur 3 années d’actions ciblées de promotion avec des partenaires étrangers : salons professionnels, séminaires de formation, démonstrations techniques
    - Assistance à la coordination de projets européens de R&D (coordination internationale, reporting financier à la Commission Européenne, extension du programme)
    Résultat : adoption de FINREAD au programme de l’ISO (septembre 2004)

  • Groupement des Cartes Bancaires CB - Lobbyiste et chargé de veille stratégique

    1999 - 2001 - Synthèses sur les innovations et succès du paiement par carte à puce (porte-monnaie électronique, veille concurrentielle)
    - Lobbying des institutions européennes ; conférences et exposés internationaux

  • Mission Economique, Ambassade de France à Bonn (Allemagne) - Attaché commercial (Coopération du Service National)

    1997 - 1998 - Notes d’actualité et de fond sur la politique commerciale allemande, notamment l'aide publique fédérale à l'exportation en Russie, Asie du Sud-Est
    - Synthèse hebdomadaire en équipe de la presse économique
    - Administration du réseau informatique local

Formations

  • Université Paris 1 Pantheon Sorbonne

    Paris 1995 - 1996 Centre d'Etudes Européennes (économie internationale, politiques communautaires)

    DU de niveau maîtrise - Mémoire sur les Réseaux Trans-Européens de Transports

  • Institut D'Etudes Politiques

    Paris 1991 - 1994 Sciences Po Paris - SP, économie

    Automne 1993 : stage à l'ONU à Vienne (Année Mondiale de la Famille). Stages en industrie (ouvrier), banque et au Ministère des Affaires Etrangères.
    Membre d'In vino veritas & de la chorale de Campus à l'Oreille

