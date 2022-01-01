Menu

Guillaume DE ROSA

VAL DE REUIL

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
VMware
Hyper-V

Entreprises

  • Innovation Packaging - Business Developer

    VAL DE REUIL 2013 - maintenant

  • Hewlett Packard - Technical Consultant HP CloudSystem Matrix (IaaS)

    COURTABOEUF 2010 - 2013 • Presenting demonstrably best value designed based on HP ClouldSystem Matrix.
    • Conducting HP ClouldSystem Matrix (IaaS) pre-sales presentation and demonstration.
    • Designing HP ClouldSystem Matrix customized solution, working hand in hand with customer system, network, and storage teams.
    • Leading HP ClouldSystem Matrix technical implementation team.
    • Releasing technical documentation and providing technical training to the customer.

  • Hewlett Packard - Technical Account Manager (Presales) for Orange-FT Group Account

    COURTABOEUF 2009 - 2010 • Presented demonstrably best value HP solutions and partnering services, worked hand in hand with sales force, product manager and presales specialists.
    • Worked as a part of the account team, established a strong partnership with customer to help meet and exceed sales goals.
    • Conducted HP product demonstrations and sales presentations.
    • Identified additional service opportunities and influenced and presented HP new products and roadmaps.
    • Delivered Proof of Concept projects and benchmarks to demonstrate HP products/solutions viability.
    • Integrated technical knowledge and business understanding to create solutions for customers.
    • Resolved most technical and worked with team members to resolve more complex or cross-technology incidents.
    • Identified potential escalations and alerted management proactively.

  • Hewlett Packard - Technical Consultant

    COURTABOEUF 2007 - 2009 • IT infrastructure specialist delivering technical services on HP CloudSystem Matrix (IaaS), BladeSystem infrastructure, virtualization, server provisioning and management. These services typically deal with analysis, strategy, planning, optimization, installation, integration and consolidation.
    • Helped customer define and implement complex IT integrated solutions that optimize their technology to support and grow their business.
    • Led small to medium server consolidation projects through the definition of server virtualization and asset management strategies.
    • Designed and implemented IaaS and virtualization solutions based on HP Insight and VMware products.
    • Conducted HP product demonstration.
    • Identified additional service opportunities and influence and implements services and technology proposals.
    • Released technical documentation and provide technical training to the customer.
    • Mentored new technical consultant.

  • Intrinsec - System Engineer

    Nanterre 2005 - 2005 • Member of OSMOSE, Off-Site Managed Operational Service, team responsible for technical support, consulting and integrations for local and wide area networks.
    • Worked directly with customers to detect, solve and prevent future failures on their networks.
    • Created reports and diagrams through audits of existing internal networks detailing the operating systems and software.
    • Identified needed system improvements and worked directly with end users, both remotely and on-site, to make the necessary enhancements.
    • Installed and managed varying servers, including gateway, DNS, data, web, and mail servers, on different types of operating systems.
    • Configured, monitored and audited all network devices including firewalls, routers, and switches.
    • Optimized the performance of the customer’s databases through the management of the Oracle server database.
    • Ensured data accuracy through the synchronization of the client’s databases with a back-up server.
    • Documented system installations and procedures for failure resolutions to make future upgrades and to expedite the resolution process.
    • Published system restoration procedures then tested all procedures for verification.

  • IPack - System Engineer

    LEVALLOIS PERRET 2003 - 2004 • Define and document the systems requirements, network design and security policy for IPack’s internal network.
    • Implement and administrate the internet secured gateway with firewall and proxy, as well as the antivirus/anti-SPAM mail server.
    • Install and manage open source data and internal web servers, which allow end users to share data.
    • Configure software and write scripts to perform daily data recovery and tape backup.
    • Set-up a domain controller for user authentication when logging onto the network.
    • Manage and implement corporate-wide PC installations for all employees.
    • Create documentation of all the servers running applications and scripts.
    • Design and develop the internal and external corporate websites.
    • Develop a database interface that generates product summaries, on demand, for varying client specifications.

Formations

  • Dalian Institute Of Light Industry (Dalian)

    Dalian maintenant

  • Dalian Institute Of Light Industry (Dalian)

    Dalian 2005 - 2006 Master of Computer Science

  • Ecole Information Et Nouvelles Technologiques

    Kremlin Bicêtre 2002 - 2007 Master of Information Technology

