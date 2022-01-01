Guillaume DE ROSA

Hewlett Packard
- Technical Consultant HP CloudSystem Matrix (IaaS)
COURTABOEUF2010 - 2013• Presenting demonstrably best value designed based on HP ClouldSystem Matrix.
• Conducting HP ClouldSystem Matrix (IaaS) pre-sales presentation and demonstration.
• Designing HP ClouldSystem Matrix customized solution, working hand in hand with customer system, network, and storage teams.
• Leading HP ClouldSystem Matrix technical implementation team.
• Releasing technical documentation and providing technical training to the customer.
Hewlett Packard
- Technical Account Manager (Presales) for Orange-FT Group Account
COURTABOEUF2009 - 2010• Presented demonstrably best value HP solutions and partnering services, worked hand in hand with sales force, product manager and presales specialists.
• Worked as a part of the account team, established a strong partnership with customer to help meet and exceed sales goals.
• Conducted HP product demonstrations and sales presentations.
• Identified additional service opportunities and influenced and presented HP new products and roadmaps.
• Delivered Proof of Concept projects and benchmarks to demonstrate HP products/solutions viability.
• Integrated technical knowledge and business understanding to create solutions for customers.
• Resolved most technical and worked with team members to resolve more complex or cross-technology incidents.
• Identified potential escalations and alerted management proactively.
Hewlett Packard
- Technical Consultant
COURTABOEUF2007 - 2009• IT infrastructure specialist delivering technical services on HP CloudSystem Matrix (IaaS), BladeSystem infrastructure, virtualization, server provisioning and management. These services typically deal with analysis, strategy, planning, optimization, installation, integration and consolidation.
• Helped customer define and implement complex IT integrated solutions that optimize their technology to support and grow their business.
• Led small to medium server consolidation projects through the definition of server virtualization and asset management strategies.
• Designed and implemented IaaS and virtualization solutions based on HP Insight and VMware products.
• Conducted HP product demonstration.
• Identified additional service opportunities and influence and implements services and technology proposals.
• Released technical documentation and provide technical training to the customer.
• Mentored new technical consultant.
Intrinsec
- System Engineer
Nanterre2005 - 2005• Member of OSMOSE, Off-Site Managed Operational Service, team responsible for technical support, consulting and integrations for local and wide area networks.
• Worked directly with customers to detect, solve and prevent future failures on their networks.
• Created reports and diagrams through audits of existing internal networks detailing the operating systems and software.
• Identified needed system improvements and worked directly with end users, both remotely and on-site, to make the necessary enhancements.
• Installed and managed varying servers, including gateway, DNS, data, web, and mail servers, on different types of operating systems.
• Configured, monitored and audited all network devices including firewalls, routers, and switches.
• Optimized the performance of the customer’s databases through the management of the Oracle server database.
• Ensured data accuracy through the synchronization of the client’s databases with a back-up server.
• Documented system installations and procedures for failure resolutions to make future upgrades and to expedite the resolution process.
• Published system restoration procedures then tested all procedures for verification.
IPack
- System Engineer
LEVALLOIS PERRET2003 - 2004• Define and document the systems requirements, network design and security policy for IPack’s internal network.
• Implement and administrate the internet secured gateway with firewall and proxy, as well as the antivirus/anti-SPAM mail server.
• Install and manage open source data and internal web servers, which allow end users to share data.
• Configure software and write scripts to perform daily data recovery and tape backup.
• Set-up a domain controller for user authentication when logging onto the network.
• Manage and implement corporate-wide PC installations for all employees.
• Create documentation of all the servers running applications and scripts.
• Design and develop the internal and external corporate websites.
• Develop a database interface that generates product summaries, on demand, for varying client specifications.