Guillaume DEVOS

-
Auchan
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
maintenant
-
Auchan retail international
- Manager de projets organisation et Lean
2015 - maintenant
-
Groupe Auchan
- Chef de projets Lean Efficacité Opérationnelle
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
2015 - maintenant
-
Auchan France direction de l'organisation
- Chef de projet Lean
2011 - maintenant
-
Direction de l'organisation Auchan France
- Chargé d'étude Lean
2009 - 2011
-
Auchan DO Nord Projet Efficacité Opérationnelle
- Chargé de mission en déploiement de projet
2008 - 2009
-
Auchan Englos
- Chef de rayon
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
2007 - 2008
-
Auchan Englos
- Chef de caisses
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
2001 - 2007
-
Gin Soft Champagne au mont d'or (69)
- Chef d'équipe inventaires pharmacie et distribution
1999 - 2000