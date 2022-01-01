Menu

Guillaume DEVOS

Villeneuve-d'Ascq

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Auchan

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq maintenant

  • Auchan retail international - Manager de projets organisation et Lean

    2015 - maintenant

  • Groupe Auchan - Chef de projets Lean Efficacité Opérationnelle

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2015 - maintenant

  • Auchan France direction de l'organisation - Chef de projet Lean

    2011 - maintenant

  • Direction de l'organisation Auchan France - Chargé d'étude Lean

    2009 - 2011

  • Auchan DO Nord Projet Efficacité Opérationnelle - Chargé de mission en déploiement de projet

    2008 - 2009

  • Auchan Englos - Chef de rayon

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2007 - 2008

  • Auchan Englos - Chef de caisses

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2001 - 2007

  • Gin Soft Champagne au mont d'or (69) - Chef d'équipe inventaires pharmacie et distribution

    1999 - 2000

Formations

Réseau