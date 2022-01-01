Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Guillaume DURAND
Ajouter
Guillaume DURAND
Courbevoie
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Toulouse
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CHRONOPOST International
- Chargé d'Affaire
Courbevoie
2011 - maintenant
ANDROS
- Stage chef de secteur GMS
BIARS SUR CERE
2010 - 2010
AKZO NOBEL POWDER COATINGS
- Assistant commercial
2009 - 2009
AKZO NOBEL POWDER COATINGS
- Assistant marketing
2008 - 2008
Formations
ESG Managment School
Paris
2010 - 2011
Création d'entreprise
MBA ESG spécialité Création d'entreprise
ESG Managment School (Toulouse)
Toulouse
2007 - 2011
Lycée Geoffroy Saint Hilaire
Etampes
2003 - 2005
ES
es
Réseau
Alexandre-Stéphan HAAS
Alix MURAT
Catherine FOURNIER
David SIDDALL
Etienne BAILLY
Lisyane THEODORE
Matthieu VATIN
Papa Samba THIONGANE
Pierre CHEVALLIER
Sylvain MOLVEAU