Guillaume DUVAL

HO CHI MINH CITY

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projets
J2EE
AMOA
AJAX
SQL
Concepteur rédacteur
Business objects
Oracle
SQL Server
JQuery
Java

Entreprises

  • Pyramid Consulting (Pyco) - Program Manager / Project Manager

    2014 - maintenant - Functional scope : Ecommerce & Communication

    - Technical scope : J2EE / PHP technologies

    - Responsabilities :

    o Be in major responsibility for project delivery success as a key factor by making sure the project team’s output matches the client’s expectation on various aspects of time, quality, and budget.
    o Work directly with clients worldwide and/or onshore PMs/Account Managers for all project management work.
    o Perform project management activities such as requirement analysis, effort estimation, planning, monitoring & control, reporting, team management, etc.
    o Manage multiple projects deliveries teams

  • DIGITAS France - FREELANCE technical project manager

    Paris 2012 - 2014 - Functional scope: E-Commerce

    - Technical Scope:
    o Web-based applications on J2EE / STRUTS / HIBERNATE / AJAX / JQUERY / SPRING / MYSQL / SQLSERVER / ORACLE / WEBSERVICES / SOLR / ELASTIC SEARCH technologies
    > Redesigning the platform sell used cars of Nissan in three countries (France, United Kingdom, Russia)
    > Building this used cars platform for Germany
    > Creating E-Commerce website for Bed And Breakfast Hotels (B&B)
    > Supporting the implementation of the B&B mobile variant (website & application)
    > Managing Maintenance of the E-commerce website for Vin Malin – Online Wine merchant

    - Responsibilities:
    o Managing fixed-price projects of over 400k€ euros per year in an English Speaking environment (Clients, Stakeholder, Offshore team)
    o Establishing cost estimate, Project plan, strong management of cost-effectiveness and deadlines
    o Building durable and reliable relationship with clients of the agency.
    o Contributing to the preparation of client proposals.
    o Managing staff of developers and web designers (Inshore & Offshore : Vietnam)
    o Managing crises (Hacking, Recovering projects, Web sites performance)
    o Implementing SEO solutions

  • Everest Marketing Group - Technical project manager

    NANTERRE 2010 - 2012 - Functional scope: Ecommerce & Marketing & Communication

    - Technical Scope:

    o Web-based applications on JBOSS / J2EE / STRUTS / HIBERNATE / AJAX / JQUERY technologies:
    > Incentive web sites and e-Shopping web sites for clients like Peugeot, L’Oréal Professionnel, Nestlé, …
    > Creation and packaging a customizable platform’s incentive web sites (front and back-office).
    o Web-based applications on PHP / Drupal technologies:
    > Incentive web sites for Peugeot
    o Business Intelligence Reports based on Eclipse BIRT and Oracle database
    o Batch processes : JAVA, XML, Script languages (Shell, Bat), Oracle

    - Responsibilities:
    o Managing fixed-price projects of over 150k€ by year.
    o Establishing cost estimate, Project Plan
    o Contributing to the preparation of client proposals and collecting needs with commercial department
    o Translating business needs into technical terms
    o Managing staff of developers and web designers (up to 5 persons on three different projects)
    o Designing software and database model

  • Atos Origin Integration - IT/Software Engineer

    Bezons 2007 - 2010 - Final Customer: Renault

    - Functional scope: ADP (Account Administration), ADA (Software Administration)

    - Technical Scope:
    o Web-based applications on WEBSPHERE / JAVA / J2EE technologies :
    o Business Intelligence software made in Business Object XIR2 based on SQL Server
    o LDAP Sun One and Active Directory
    o Batch processes: JAVA, XML, Script Languages (Shell, Perl), SQL Server

    - Responsabilities:
    o Translating business needs into technical terms using CMMI and Requirement engineering
    o Developing software, designing SQL Server database, BO universe
    o Designing acceptance tests (Tool: Test Director)

  • Atos - Tests Engineer

    Bezons 2006 - 2007 - Final customer: La Banque Postale

    - Functional scope: Integration of banking data within a datamart

    - Responsabilities:
    o Designed and executing acceptance tests
    o Improved test processes and creation of tools to make test controls easier

  • Axa France Services - Assistant Project Manager

    Nanterre 2005 - 2006 - Functional scope: Training, Implementation of a legal training reform

    - Roles:
    o Integrating and customizing software package "Foederis" change requests (Management Training Tool)
    o Coordinating and monitored project with editor and business owners
    o Monitoring operation and acceptance tests campaigns, organized and leaded project committees
    o Designing acceptance tests

  • Groupe Henner - IT/Software Developer

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2003 - 2005 - Functional scope: Hennernet Project of non-life insurance management

    - Technical scope: (client/server software : Visual Basic, ProCobol, Oracle, Tuxedo)

    - Role:
    o Translating business needs into technical terms
    o Developing transactional services (VB / ProCobol) and batch processes (ProCobol)
    o Carrying out maintenance (corrective and change requests)

