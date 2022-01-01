Guillaume DUVAL

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projets
J2EE
AMOA
AJAX
SQL
Concepteur rédacteur
Business objects
Oracle
SQL Server
JQuery
Java
Entreprises
Pyramid Consulting (Pyco)
- Program Manager / Project Manager
2014 - maintenant- Functional scope : Ecommerce & Communication
- Technical scope : J2EE / PHP technologies
- Responsabilities :
o Be in major responsibility for project delivery success as a key factor by making sure the project team’s output matches the client’s expectation on various aspects of time, quality, and budget.
o Work directly with clients worldwide and/or onshore PMs/Account Managers for all project management work.
o Perform project management activities such as requirement analysis, effort estimation, planning, monitoring & control, reporting, team management, etc.
o Manage multiple projects deliveries teams
DIGITAS France
- FREELANCE technical project manager
Paris2012 - 2014- Functional scope: E-Commerce
- Technical Scope:
o Web-based applications on J2EE / STRUTS / HIBERNATE / AJAX / JQUERY / SPRING / MYSQL / SQLSERVER / ORACLE / WEBSERVICES / SOLR / ELASTIC SEARCH technologies
> Redesigning the platform sell used cars of Nissan in three countries (France, United Kingdom, Russia)
> Building this used cars platform for Germany
> Creating E-Commerce website for Bed And Breakfast Hotels (B&B)
> Supporting the implementation of the B&B mobile variant (website & application)
> Managing Maintenance of the E-commerce website for Vin Malin – Online Wine merchant
- Responsibilities:
o Managing fixed-price projects of over 400k€ euros per year in an English Speaking environment (Clients, Stakeholder, Offshore team)
o Establishing cost estimate, Project plan, strong management of cost-effectiveness and deadlines
o Building durable and reliable relationship with clients of the agency.
o Contributing to the preparation of client proposals.
o Managing staff of developers and web designers (Inshore & Offshore : Vietnam)
o Managing crises (Hacking, Recovering projects, Web sites performance)
o Implementing SEO solutions
Everest Marketing Group
- Technical project manager
NANTERRE2010 - 2012- Functional scope: Ecommerce & Marketing & Communication
- Technical Scope:
o Web-based applications on JBOSS / J2EE / STRUTS / HIBERNATE / AJAX / JQUERY technologies:
> Incentive web sites and e-Shopping web sites for clients like Peugeot, L’Oréal Professionnel, Nestlé, …
> Creation and packaging a customizable platform’s incentive web sites (front and back-office).
o Web-based applications on PHP / Drupal technologies:
> Incentive web sites for Peugeot
o Business Intelligence Reports based on Eclipse BIRT and Oracle database
o Batch processes : JAVA, XML, Script languages (Shell, Bat), Oracle
- Responsibilities:
o Managing fixed-price projects of over 150k€ by year.
o Establishing cost estimate, Project Plan
o Contributing to the preparation of client proposals and collecting needs with commercial department
o Translating business needs into technical terms
o Managing staff of developers and web designers (up to 5 persons on three different projects)
o Designing software and database model
Atos Origin Integration
- IT/Software Engineer
Bezons2007 - 2010- Final Customer: Renault
- Functional scope: ADP (Account Administration), ADA (Software Administration)
- Technical Scope:
o Web-based applications on WEBSPHERE / JAVA / J2EE technologies :
o Business Intelligence software made in Business Object XIR2 based on SQL Server
o LDAP Sun One and Active Directory
o Batch processes: JAVA, XML, Script Languages (Shell, Perl), SQL Server
- Responsabilities:
o Translating business needs into technical terms using CMMI and Requirement engineering
o Developing software, designing SQL Server database, BO universe
o Designing acceptance tests (Tool: Test Director)
Atos
- Tests Engineer
Bezons2006 - 2007- Final customer: La Banque Postale
- Functional scope: Integration of banking data within a datamart
- Responsabilities:
o Designed and executing acceptance tests
o Improved test processes and creation of tools to make test controls easier
Axa France Services
- Assistant Project Manager
Nanterre 2005 - 2006- Functional scope: Training, Implementation of a legal training reform
- Roles:
o Integrating and customizing software package "Foederis" change requests (Management Training Tool)
o Coordinating and monitored project with editor and business owners
o Monitoring operation and acceptance tests campaigns, organized and leaded project committees
o Designing acceptance tests