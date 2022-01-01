Menu

Guillaume FAVRE

GEX

En résumé

Polyvalent process engineer with an extensive knowledge and a deep understanding of industrial production processes and equipment. Proactive, rigorous, autonomous with an excellent sense of team work and flexible.
Business areas : production, process design, investment projects, technical sales and support.

Solid comprehension of GMPs and Norms, proactive state of mind in all activities and passionate.

Proven excellent interpersonal and communication skills and the ability to work in a multicultural and pluridisciplinary team.

Mes compétences :
Visual Basic for Applications
Microsoft Office
Matlab
Internet

Entreprises

  • DEC Consultants sa - Technical Sales Engineer Back Office

    2016 - maintenant http://www.dec-group.net/home.html
    Dec has over two decades of experience in supplying the industry with an extensive line of powder handling, micronizing and process containment equipment.

    As a process engineer, my role is to elaborate technical solutions to solve our customer issues regarding powder transfer and handling, as well as containment and sterility.
    My main tasks involve:
    ● providing our customer with a detailed and precise technical quotation with detailed price list. Tenders from a few 10k € up to above 10Mio €.
    ● point of contact in CH for containment, sterility and micronisation quotation projects.
    ● point of contact for technical sales for EMEA countries (mainly : China, Switzerland, Germany, Israel, Japan,..)

  • Roche - Process Engineer Consultant

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2014 - 2016 I brought my expertise as a Chemical Engineer to work on Investigational Medicinal Products (IMP) Quality projects at Roche, Basel (Switzerland) - Operational Consultant in the department in charge of IMP Quality.
    ● Cleaning Improvement: Quality risk assessment of the risk of cross-contamination for more than 300 equipments (reactors, filter-dryer, centrifuge, etc.) in the frame of an investigation: calculation of the worst case carry-over, improvement of the cleaning documentation, Risk Assessment, equipment change.
    ● Risk analysis, type FMEA (process, equipment and cleaning).
    ● Promote Quality Continuous Improvement philosophy.
    ● Support and deputize Quality Product Leaders in their tasks and duties: Cleaning Validation, Internal and External Audit, Pre-Approval Inspection, Batch Record Review, Master Cleaning Record Review.
    ● Train other colleagues to various QA tasks (Bacth Record Review, Cleaning Validation, Risk Assessment).

  • SANOFI - Production/Chemical Engineer

    Paris 2013 - 2013 Master Thesis - Production engineer intern in a production workshop of API at Sanofi, Aramon (France)
    ● Launch of the Process Performance Qualification campaign and of the production campaign of API intermediates (commercial product) in agreement with GMP and HSE standards (Process Validation, HAZOP, Production and Cleaning Master documents, Training of operators, Problem Solving, PIDs review).
    ● Assessment study of the production processes of Irbesartan (Assessment and optimization).
    ● Various management tasks: volunteer for the open doors day (Planning, Training, Supporting activities during the project, and guide for visitors)

  • Eramet - R&D Engineer

    Paris Cedex 2012 - 2013 Industrial Project - R&D Engineer for the mining industry at ERAMET Research, Trappes and Saint-Etienne (France)
    ● Bibliography study of the extrusion, granulating and compaction techniques in various industries.
    ● Realisation of trials in a laboratory on the agglomeration of fine Nickel particles (with a lab-scale disc pelletizer)
    ● Technical and economic study and optimization to show the feasibility of a scale up. (10 Mio € Budget)

  • MERCK KGaA - Project Engineer

    Darmstadt 2012 - 2012 Internship - Project leader assistant in the department in charge of Investment Projects (Chemical and Pharmaceutical) at Merck KGaA, Darmstadt (Germany).
    ● Improvement of the energy efficiency of various unit operations used in liquid crystal production and creation of an analysis tool in VBA (Excel)
    ● Technical Project Management (< 5 Mio €) : URS, Feasibility Study, evaluation of the need in equipments (Laminar Flow boxes, Mill, Press, Packaging machine,...), drawing of the Layout of the production area (in agreement with GMP and HSE Standards for Product and People flow), Technology Transfer.

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Mines

    Saint Etienne 2010 - 2013 Ingénieur Civil des Mines

    ● Courses: Process simulation, Crystallization, Heterogeneous Reactions Mecanisms, Process Safety, Nuclear Industry Processes (incl. Mining), Process in Granular Environment, Geopolitics of Energy.

    ● Projects: Crystallization project (tabletting processes in the pharmaceutical industry), Technical and economical study of a wood-boiler room, Geopolitics project about energy (Theme: China in Afri

  • Classes Préparatoires Aux Grandes Écoles Au Lycée La Martinière Monplaisir

    Lyon 2008 - 2010 N/A

    ● 1st Year: MPSI (Mathematics, Physics and Engineering)

    ● 2nd Year: PSI* (Physics and Engineering)

    Intensive courses in advanced theories.

  • Lycée Blaise Pascal (Charbonnières Les Bains)

    Charbonnières Les Bains 2005 - 2008 Baccalauréat Scientifique

    Option Sciences de la vie et de la terre, Spécialité Mathématique

