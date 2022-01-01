Guillaume FAVRE

Polyvalent process engineer with an extensive knowledge and a deep understanding of industrial production processes and equipment. Proactive, rigorous, autonomous with an excellent sense of team work and flexible.

Business areas : production, process design, investment projects, technical sales and support.



Solid comprehension of GMPs and Norms, proactive state of mind in all activities and passionate.



Proven excellent interpersonal and communication skills and the ability to work in a multicultural and pluridisciplinary team.



Mes compétences :

Visual Basic for Applications

Microsoft Office

Matlab

Internet