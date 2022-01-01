Retail
Guillaume GENTY
Guillaume GENTY
LIMOGES
En résumé
Mes compétences :
AutoCAD
DV Construction
- Assistant Chef de Chantier
maintenant
DV Construction
- Conducteur de Travaux
2011
Prise en charge d'un chantier tous corps d'état. Ce chantier concerne la construction d'un Centre d'entretien et d'intervention pour les route nationale.
Defretin Ingénierie
- Dessinateur Projeteur
Marcq en Baroeul
2011 - maintenant
Réalisation de plans béton armé, charpente métal et bois, Diagnostics de bâtiment
Centre Compagnonique (Limoges)
Limoges
2006 - 2007
Diagnostique Maintenance et Réhabilitation du Bâtiment
Bâtiment
Université Limoges
Egletons
2004 - 2006
Bâtiment
Guillaume FILLON
Justine MAZIERE
Maxime JACQUET
Michael REIX
Raphaël BESSON
Rémy LAVAUD
Sébastien BURNICHON
Stéphane GENTY
Sylvain POTIÉ
Youcef OUKIL