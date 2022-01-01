Menu

Guillaume GENTY

LIMOGES

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Limoges

En résumé

Mes compétences :
AutoCAD

Entreprises

  • DV Construction - Assistant Chef de Chantier

    maintenant

  • DV Construction - Conducteur de Travaux

    2011 Prise en charge d'un chantier tous corps d'état. Ce chantier concerne la construction d'un Centre d'entretien et d'intervention pour les route nationale.

  • Defretin Ingénierie - Dessinateur Projeteur

    Marcq en Baroeul 2011 - maintenant Réalisation de plans béton armé, charpente métal et bois, Diagnostics de bâtiment

Formations

  • Centre Compagnonique (Limoges)

    Limoges 2006 - 2007 Diagnostique Maintenance et Réhabilitation du Bâtiment

    Bâtiment

  • Université Limoges

    Egletons 2004 - 2006 Bâtiment

Réseau