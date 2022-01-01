Guillaume GERARD

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Biederthal
SUMMARY
Professional engineer with diverse experience in Quality, in CMO management, packaging and pharmaceutical development looking for a new challenge in project management. Experienced working in Quality, tech Ops, R&D environment, factory and managing projects with a diverse team of scientists. Excellent command of French, German, and English and an ability to work in diverse environment acquired while working in several European countries.
Mes compétences :
RFID
Qualité
Galénique
R&D
Packaging
Conditionnement
Gestion de projet
Industrie pharmaceutique
Innovation