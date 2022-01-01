Guillaume GUYARD

Menu

En résumé

Analytical, innovative, game changer, Consumer & Business oriented with 9+ years of measurable success maximizing brand equity, profitability and Sales in French FMCG markets as Baby Food & Fresh Dairy categories. Strategic & innovative view with an advanced understanding of the complete added value of consumer digital data ecosystem throughout all consumer Moments of truth theory (Zero, first, second and ultimate moment of truth) and medium (Bought, Owned & Earned Medias). Advanced experience in Technical & Marketing sides to achieve the best value proposition for consumers to drive Equity (Return On Engagement) & Business (Return On Investment). Strategic change person with a talent to break “silos” of traditional Marketing/Commercial structures in order to improve Consumer Insights & Engagement, Data Knowledge, Margins, Sales & Net Promoter Score.

CORE COMPETENCIES
• P&L Ownership for Global Digital (Sales & Marketing) & CRM Activities
• Digital, Social & CRM Strategy Ownership
• Performance Measurement & KPI Development
• MT & LT Digital Innovation Pipeline
• Double competencies (Agency & Advertiser)
• Strong Technical (back-office) & Marketing (front-office) skills
• Gross Margin Optimization
• Large Team Management
• Team-Building & Succession Planning
• Change Marketing & Sales Organizations
• Web Analytics: Google Analytics Premium, Omniture Site Catalyst, Webtrends…
• Google Tools: GA+, Adwords, DFA, Trends, Correlate etc….
• Business Intelligence: QlikView, BO
• Campaign Management tool: Neolane, Exact Target, Unica…
• Digital Media: Media Planning, DMP, AdExchange, DSP, SSP, Real-time Bidding…

Mes compétences :
Automobile
Digital
Digital marketing
Grande Consommation
High tech
Marketing
Microsoft CRM
Sport
Agroalimentaire
Communication
Gestion de projet
Management

Entreprises

  • Danone - Head of Digital & CRM @ Danone

    Paris 2011 - maintenant Responsible for Global Danone Digital Strategy & Assets (sales & marketing assets such as website, mobile, social, Trade CRM, Drive channel & Loyalty program). Pilot & Monitor an Marketing budget of 18Mio€ / year in a 1 BLN of € business unit with 8 staff members and 25 agency members (outsourcing)
    • Create & Lead the Digital & CRM Strategy for Danone MotherBrand & Daughter Brands (10 brands: Activia, Danette, Actimel, Danonino, Danacol, Taillefine, Fjord, Gervita, Danio, Velouté)
    • Define the new European servicial & transactional CRM platform regarding Danone motherbrand in order to increase growth sales of 3% per year during 5 years in developed countries as France.
    • Identified 20% of consumers delivering 80% of sales and 90% of profits of Danone Dairy Unit Business
    • Build CRM & Big datas structure in order to maximise cost per recruitment regarding Bought Digital Media (SEM, Affiliation, Display, FBs Ads, Emailing…) and consumer knowledge (ie Purchase tracking, Web Analytics & Social Media behaviours, Socio-demographics data…)
    • Build a Data Management Platform (DMP) to capitalize on cookie information to maximise our digital audience knowledge and increase the ROI of our Marketing actions.
    • Responsible for measuring Digital & CRM performances through quantitative & qualitative surveys (Kantar & Nielsen Panel, Marketing Mix Model) in order to develop our global knowledge regarding a multi-touch points activation model.
    • Reconciliate the sell-in vision (forecast) & the sell-out vision (consumer & retailer panel) to constantly increase the precision of our Business Measurement tool
    • Responsible for Mid-Term & Long-Term Digital Innovation Pipeline including benchmarks of Technical solutions, Shopper/Customer/Client need evolutions, Connected objects and Sales channels evolution

  • OgilvyOne - DIGITAL ACCOUNT DIRECTOR (Secondment from Nestlé)

    2009 - 2011 Recruited to assume lead agency for Canal+ Group (TV advertiser) and Nestlé Nutrition Worldwide. Create, implement & monitor Digital & CRM strategy
    • Created and deployed a new loyalty program called “Zone Avantage” for Canal+ in a multi-channels strategy to achieve better ROI regarding upsell, cross-sell & churn activation plan.
    • Set-up & roll-out a new international ecommerce platform www.babynes.com (ecommerce website, CRM & Retail strategy) to sell an innovative machine regarding Infant formulas & an 24/24h 7/7days Premium service (nutrition advice, home delivery, automatic refill…)
    • Define the most relevant channels for this product (Pharmacy & Online sales) versus traditional FMCG retailers
    • Build the global CRM strategy (acquisition, loyalty, upsell, cross-sell and churn)
    • Define & roll-out global Guidelines regarding Digital KPI’s for Paid, Owned & Earned Medias
    • Animate & lead an motley Team agency with large & expert skills as UX, Creative, Strategic planning, Technical, Datas, Web Analytics…
    • On top of this job description, Participation in New Business deals/pitches in order to gain new clients

  • Nestlé Nutrition Infantile - Digital & CRM Project Manager - Nestlé Infant Nutrition

    2006 - 2009 Recruited to develop the global Infant Nutrition CRM Activity (OFFLINE & ONLINE) in order to increase Market Share & brand Equity.
    • Strategic and operational lead for « Le Club Nestlé Bébé » CRM Program to define the global value proposition of the new CRM Program (transactional, servicial & relational)
    • Define KPI’s & monitor CRM effectiveness (Kantar Panel)
    • Build the DataBase architecture (Datas Conceptual Model, Webservices definition, BI & Datamining) in order to achieve the best “know-how” about consumers in a 360° view approach.
    • Launched bebe.nestle.fr, devenirmaman.fr
    • Developped Devenir Maman & Nestle Bebe iOS / Android apps
    • Manage digital media planning & buying (SEM, displays, affiliation & partnerships…)
    • Lead to Define Digital & CRM Babyfood best practises for Worldwide Business Unit


    RESULTS: 2006-2009
    • Global Digital Audience: *3 in 3 years
    • Sales Impact: +12% each year
    • Imapct on Brand Equity : +10 pts especially on Proximity, quality, relevance items

  • Diagnostic Communication - Chargé d'études qualitatives

    2005 - 2005

