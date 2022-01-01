Guillaume GUYARD

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris
Analytical, innovative, game changer, Consumer & Business oriented with 9+ years of measurable success maximizing brand equity, profitability and Sales in French FMCG markets as Baby Food & Fresh Dairy categories. Strategic & innovative view with an advanced understanding of the complete added value of consumer digital data ecosystem throughout all consumer Moments of truth theory (Zero, first, second and ultimate moment of truth) and medium (Bought, Owned & Earned Medias). Advanced experience in Technical & Marketing sides to achieve the best value proposition for consumers to drive Equity (Return On Engagement) & Business (Return On Investment). Strategic change person with a talent to break “silos” of traditional Marketing/Commercial structures in order to improve Consumer Insights & Engagement, Data Knowledge, Margins, Sales & Net Promoter Score.
CORE COMPETENCIES
• P&L Ownership for Global Digital (Sales & Marketing) & CRM Activities
• Digital, Social & CRM Strategy Ownership
• Performance Measurement & KPI Development
• MT & LT Digital Innovation Pipeline
• Double competencies (Agency & Advertiser)
• Strong Technical (back-office) & Marketing (front-office) skills
• Gross Margin Optimization
• Large Team Management
• Team-Building & Succession Planning
• Change Marketing & Sales Organizations
• Web Analytics: Google Analytics Premium, Omniture Site Catalyst, Webtrends…
• Google Tools: GA+, Adwords, DFA, Trends, Correlate etc….
• Business Intelligence: QlikView, BO
• Campaign Management tool: Neolane, Exact Target, Unica…
• Digital Media: Media Planning, DMP, AdExchange, DSP, SSP, Real-time Bidding…
Mes compétences :
Automobile
Digital
Digital marketing
Grande Consommation
High tech
Marketing
Microsoft CRM
Sport
Agroalimentaire
Communication
Gestion de projet
Management