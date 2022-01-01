Guillaume GUYARD

Analytical, innovative, game changer, Consumer & Business oriented with 9+ years of measurable success maximizing brand equity, profitability and Sales in French FMCG markets as Baby Food & Fresh Dairy categories. Strategic & innovative view with an advanced understanding of the complete added value of consumer digital data ecosystem throughout all consumer Moments of truth theory (Zero, first, second and ultimate moment of truth) and medium (Bought, Owned & Earned Medias). Advanced experience in Technical & Marketing sides to achieve the best value proposition for consumers to drive Equity (Return On Engagement) & Business (Return On Investment). Strategic change person with a talent to break “silos” of traditional Marketing/Commercial structures in order to improve Consumer Insights & Engagement, Data Knowledge, Margins, Sales & Net Promoter Score.



CORE COMPETENCIES

• P&L Ownership for Global Digital (Sales & Marketing) & CRM Activities

• Digital, Social & CRM Strategy Ownership

• Performance Measurement & KPI Development

• MT & LT Digital Innovation Pipeline

• Double competencies (Agency & Advertiser)

• Strong Technical (back-office) & Marketing (front-office) skills

• Gross Margin Optimization

• Large Team Management

• Team-Building & Succession Planning

• Change Marketing & Sales Organizations

• Web Analytics: Google Analytics Premium, Omniture Site Catalyst, Webtrends…

• Google Tools: GA+, Adwords, DFA, Trends, Correlate etc….

• Business Intelligence: QlikView, BO

• Campaign Management tool: Neolane, Exact Target, Unica…

• Digital Media: Media Planning, DMP, AdExchange, DSP, SSP, Real-time Bidding…



Mes compétences :

Automobile

Digital

Digital marketing

Grande Consommation

High tech

Marketing

Microsoft CRM

Sport

Agroalimentaire

Communication

Gestion de projet

Management