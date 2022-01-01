Menu

Guillaume HENRI

Villeneuve-Loubet

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Texas Instruments - Systems & Applications engineer

    Villeneuve-Loubet 2009 - maintenant Micro-controller systems & applications engineer
    ARM Cortex M3/M4 platform expert for EMEA

  • Texas Instruments - FAE manager

    Villeneuve-Loubet 2006 - 2009 Wireless FAE manager Europe (2006 to 2009): Management of the FAE organization (~10 people) supporting European mobile accounts on wireless chipset solutions: WLAN, Bluetooth, GPS, GSM/EDGE

  • Texas Instruments - Field Application Engineer

    Villeneuve-Loubet 2000 - 2006 Wireless Terminal Field Application Engineer: Mobile manufacturers technical support on GSM/GPRS TI chipsets platforms (layer1 SW/HW/System expertise). Coordination of Texas Instruments FAE technical support and development unit resources on customer mobiles development projects (mobile manufacturer key account)

    Leading of the local Wireless chipset FAE team (on GPRS/EDGE and UMTS platforms)

    Elected MGTS (Member Group of Technical Staff) on Texas Instruments technical ladder

  • Texas Instruments - Eurograduate program - Electronics engineer

    Villeneuve-Loubet 1998 - 2000 Texas Instruments euro-graduate program
    -> 3 different projects assignments in worldwide Texas Instruments locations

    Software developer in Texas Instruments Dallas (USA) - Development of Windows CE hardware drivers for Wireless multimedia platform (OMAP)

    ASIC designer in Texas Instruments Northampton (UK) - VHDL hardware modules validation on a LAN switch controller platform (based on a TMS320C62x DSP)

    Software developer in Texas Instruments Munich (Germany) - ATM TC layer software development on TI ADSL platform (based on a TMS320C62x DSP). Debug and validation on an ADSL central office system

Formations

Réseau