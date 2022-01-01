Guillaume HENRI

-
Texas Instruments
- Systems & Applications engineer
Villeneuve-Loubet
2009 - maintenant
Micro-controller systems & applications engineer
ARM Cortex M3/M4 platform expert for EMEA
-
Texas Instruments
- FAE manager
Villeneuve-Loubet
2006 - 2009
Wireless FAE manager Europe (2006 to 2009): Management of the FAE organization (~10 people) supporting European mobile accounts on wireless chipset solutions: WLAN, Bluetooth, GPS, GSM/EDGE
-
Texas Instruments
- Field Application Engineer
Villeneuve-Loubet
2000 - 2006
Wireless Terminal Field Application Engineer: Mobile manufacturers technical support on GSM/GPRS TI chipsets platforms (layer1 SW/HW/System expertise). Coordination of Texas Instruments FAE technical support and development unit resources on customer mobiles development projects (mobile manufacturer key account)
Leading of the local Wireless chipset FAE team (on GPRS/EDGE and UMTS platforms)
Elected MGTS (Member Group of Technical Staff) on Texas Instruments technical ladder
-
Texas Instruments
- Eurograduate program - Electronics engineer
Villeneuve-Loubet
1998 - 2000
Texas Instruments euro-graduate program
-> 3 different projects assignments in worldwide Texas Instruments locations
Software developer in Texas Instruments Dallas (USA) - Development of Windows CE hardware drivers for Wireless multimedia platform (OMAP)
ASIC designer in Texas Instruments Northampton (UK) - VHDL hardware modules validation on a LAN switch controller platform (based on a TMS320C62x DSP)
Software developer in Texas Instruments Munich (Germany) - ATM TC layer software development on TI ADSL platform (based on a TMS320C62x DSP). Debug and validation on an ADSL central office system