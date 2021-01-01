Menu

Gwenaëlle KERGAL

BORDEAUX

En résumé

BOOK : http://gkergal.ultra-book.com

******************************************************************************************************************

COMPÉTENCES
Webdesign et Printdesign (création et déclinaison de chartes graphiques, création de logo)
Retouche photo, photocomposing, recherche iconographique
Arts plastiques

LOGICIELS
Photoshop // Illustrator // Indesign // Bridge // Dreamweaver (html, css)
Wordpress // Word // Excel // Internet

Mes compétences :
Art
Adobe Dreamweaver
Graphisme
Photographie
Infographie
Web
Adobe Photoshop
Microsoft Excel
Adobe InDesign
Microsoft Word
Adobe Bridge
Adobe Illustrator
Wordpress

Entreprises

  • InComm (33270) - Graphiste web & print

    2008 - 2014 * 6 ans et 2 mois *

    WEBDESIGN & PRINTDESIGN
    Création et déclinaison de chartes graphiques en sites internet (vitrine, catalogue, VEL, mailing) et sur supports de communication (cdv, flyer, plaquette, catalogue...)

    Et aussi...
    Création de logo, recherche iconographique, retouche photo et photocomposing, petit rédactionnel, conseil et force de proposition

    Clients : Circuit Nogaro, 349 Gallery, KitchenChef Pro, Le Grain de Folie…

    // Photoshop // Illustrator // Indesign // Bridge // Dreamweaver //

  • ASCAI (33700) - Graphiste Web & Print

    2006 - 2008 * 1 an et 4 mois *

    WEBDESIGN & PRINTDESIGN
    Création et déclinaison de chartes graphiques en sites internet (vitrine) et sur supports de communication (cdv, flyer...)

    Et aussi...
    Intégration graphique (html, css), réalisation d'animations simples, recherche iconographique, retouche photo et photocomposing, conseil et force de proposition

    Clients : Céri camping Crédit Agricole, Roumaillac, MotorAxess…

    // Photoshop // Illustrator // Dreamweaver // Flash //

  • Yvon Kergal - Webmaster

    2006 - maintenant WEBMASTER & WEBDESIGN & PRINTDESIGN
    - Création graphique, gestion des contenus, administration du site et optimisation pour un référencement naturel
    - Création de supports print selon charte graphique (CDV, dossier de presse, cartes de vœux...), retouche photo

    www.yvon-kergal.com

    // Photoshop // Dreamweaver // Illustrator // Photographie //

  • Doo-Interactive (33610) - Infographiste 2D 3D

    2005 - 2006 * 6 mois - Stage *

    - Modélisation d'objets 3D, pour des visites virtuelles (promoteur immobilier à Dubaï)
    - Retouches photos pour des montages d'environnement ipix (visites virtuelles) (hôtels Accor Europe).

    // Photoshop // 3DStudio Max //

Formations

  • Université Bordeaux 3 Montaigne

    Pessac 2003 - 2006 Licence et Maitrise Arts plastiques

    - Mémoire "Représentations du monde - L’art de communiquer par la forme cartographique" (178 p.)

    - Option Infographie & Atelier photographie

    - DU Informatique Appliquée (Création graphique et multimédia)

    26-30/01/2005 Exposante à "Hors-d'oeuvre : ordre et désordre de la nourriture" au CAPC de Bordeaux (Université de Bordeaux 3 et l'École des Beaux-arts de Bilbao, Espagne)

  • Université Rennes 2 Haute Bretagne

    Rennes 2000 - 2003 Deug Arts plastiques

    - Option Image numérique & Atelier photographie

  • Lycée Yves Thepot

    Quimper 1998 - 2000 Scientifique, spécialité SVT

Réseau