Gwenaëlle KERGAL

BOOK : http://gkergal.ultra-book.com
******************************************************************************************************************
COMPÉTENCES
Webdesign et Printdesign (création et déclinaison de chartes graphiques, création de logo)
Retouche photo, photocomposing, recherche iconographique
Arts plastiques
LOGICIELS
Photoshop // Illustrator // Indesign // Bridge // Dreamweaver (html, css)
Wordpress // Word // Excel // Internet
Mes compétences :
Art
Adobe Dreamweaver
Graphisme
Photographie
Infographie
Web
Adobe Photoshop
Microsoft Excel
Adobe InDesign
Microsoft Word
Adobe Bridge
Adobe Illustrator
Wordpress