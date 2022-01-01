Hajer AJILI

A well qualified and highly organized person with a various experience in tourism industry.
Familiar with various aspects of site presentation and education, dealing with the public,managing & leading teams.
Mes compétences :
Initiative
Leader
Entreprises
Hotel
- Chef de réception
maintenantouverture d'un hotel 4 * en qualitée de gouvernante générale. a bizerte
Chappoter 02 départements au méme temps dans un hotel 4* à bizerte ( reception et etages)
participation à l'ouverture d'un hotel haut standing à bahrain autant que housekeeping manager.
contribution a la démarche de certification iso 9001 version 2000.