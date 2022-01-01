Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Hakim BETTAYEB
Ajouter
Hakim BETTAYEB
TOUGGOURT
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Petrofac International UAE LLC.
- HR Administrator & Coordinator
2011 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Abdelghani MEKHOUKH
Bachir NIZARE
Eric NOWAK
Hammache NASSIMA
Houda CHIMIE
Nesrine AHMED
Rafik DAOUD
Y. A.
Zakaria KHENTIT