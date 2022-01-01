Menu

Hauda ANNOUCHI

  • Dalkia
  • ASSISTANTE COMMERCIALE

LYON

En résumé

Assistante d exploitation

Entreprises

  • Dalkia - ASSISTANTE COMMERCIALE

    Commercial | LYON 2018 - maintenant

  • Dalkia - ASSISTANTE D'EXPLOITATION

    Technique | Lyon (69000) 2010 - 2018

Formations

Réseau