Hector RAMIREZ

-
P&K Creative Studio
- Chef de Project Technique Digital
2014 - 2017
Dès le début, j'ai su que P&K était l'aventure d'une vie. En une seconde, toutes mes limites se sont évanouies. La faim de me réinventer et l'envie d'affronter le monde à partir de perspectives différentes ont émergé. Mes barrières ont été détruites, mes instincts créatifs libérés.
Chaque projet a été unique et un défi réjouissant. Tel un conquérant, je les ai explorés comme de nouveaux territoires, où ma tâche était de comprendre leurs particularités, leurs points forts et toutes leurs singularités, je saisissais chaque opportunité afin de mener intelligemment les manœuvres. Avec la bravoure et la sagesse d'un guerrier je réunissais stratégiquement chaque fragment du projet pour accomplir notre mission.
L'ouverture d'esprit, la capacité de prendre du recul sur chaque situation et d'anticiper chaque étape, ainsi qu'une personnalité agréable, ont charmé mes clients et facilité le cheminement de leur projet.
Être un élément clé du processus créatif, en explorant de nouvelles idées et en les faisant vivre est une bouffée d'air frais qui m'a permis de comprendre qu'il n'y a pas de limite lorsque vous osez sortir de votre zone de confort. P&K n'est pas seulement mon aventure la plus récente, c'est aussi un coup de fouet pour repousser mes limites et aller plus loin dans mon voyage de vie.
-
WMS Gaming Mexico
- Senior Client Services Engineer
2010 - 2014
Stepping into the world of casinos' software was an amazing opportunity to explore a different side of the tech world, and also, to make my customer management and sales skills stronger. I was a permanent link with 20 accounts; including the 3 major ones, which made me realize the importance of knowing your service and products to the core and matching them with your clients specific needs.
This was also a chance to proof my instinctive communication abilities, by taking the interaction between sales team & technicians to the next level, and being able to deliver excellent results with a better & faster level of service. When it came to coaching and training our customer service tech teams, finding an infallible way to be ready to all the issues that may come up in order to reduce our response time and smoothing our processes, I was definitely the go to guy.
I was always able to provide clear answers to tech doubts, even to customers or people outside the technology world. One of my personal trademarks was providing tailored solutions to each of our clients, which not only increased customer satisfaction, but also gave us a distinctive edge resulting in an increase of our sales. My easygoing personality and ability to adapt to different ways of thinking and environments, brought for me the chance to lead the company's expansion to new markets, acting as a key consultant during the process at Colombia and Peru.
Personally, this broaden my horizons and amplified my professional and personal views, making WMS a well rounded and meaningful experience in my professional career path.
-
TinoTV Entertainment, LLC.
- Business Development
2009 - 2010
Being part of the birth of this emerging entertainment project was a valuable learning to experience as well as a rewarding endeavor for me. I can say my job pretty much was understanding our products to the fullest, searching for the right potential customers and developing an strategy to introduce our innovative software & services, meeting up market's needs.
As a project leader in a startup, it was vital for me to be a part of the team, leading by example and stretching out from my comfort zone and working with cross-functional & multi-cultural environments in complete synchronicity. As we had similar teams to work with at Colombia and Argentina.
I was head of the assignment of video-content delivery via web-servers vs. satellite; so talents such as: delivering & selling an idea, becoming an expert in both theory & practice, and finding the balance between pushing hard and taking a step back to rethink, were tools adopted in order to succeed.
My analytical and technical skills were of great use when it came to developing custom solutions for our clients, for example a one of a kind dubbing platform solution, which tested my technical capacities and became a personal triumph, as well as the possibility for Tino to offer a completely new product.
Tino surely gave me the opportunity to reinforce my knowledge and discovering new talents in myself, like my confidence as a decision maker. Integrating all my previous experiences with the results of every new challenge I faced, are some of the benefits I took from being part of TinoTv.
-
Bank of America México S.A.
- Infrastructure Engineer
2005 - 2007
My time in Bank of America was for sure one of the most important milestones in my professional path. Not only did it represented and unvaluable learning opportunity, but also the place where I discovered some of my strongest features as a growing IT specialist, which ultimately inspired me to continue my education in France.
Day to day situations included keeping technology infrastructure aligned with the needs of the company, coming up with smart and effective solutions in record time and fomenting a cooperative and productive working environment with my teammates. This is why skills like working under pressure & remaining focused, being aware of the needs of the team and our users, and finding better ways to maximize our resources, were strongly enhanced and improved during this part of my career.
During this period, I had my first taste of what stepping forward in decisive moments and collecting all the necessary information to minimize the impact of unexpected situations and finding the best way to benefit from having a well structured functional plan.
One of the most rewarding parts of my work in BofA, was being consistently commended by customers for an ability to understand their needs and offering them relevant and effective solutions. This for sure motivated me to keep on with my hard work and professional development.
-
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (México), S.A.
- Systems Analyst
2003 - 2005
Bank of Tokyo will always hold a special place in my career because it was my first step in the IT universe. Being in touch with the Japanese culture as a young professional, taught me some of the values that have defined my work ethics along my career: commitment, respect for your work and your working environment, a constant seek for excellence, and the value behind organization and rules. I learned to trust my instincts and use my amicable nature to establish strong personal relations with my coworkers and clients, so I could gather key and useful information to develop well rounded solutions and reduce change resistance.
This position taught me the importance of structure and regulations. Being familiar with these important elements, enabled me to adapt our local processes to international standards and procedures. Allowing myself to listen, to take others' opinions and integrating them to my knowledge, synthesizing, keeping an eye on little details, the value of taking charge and being proactive, among others, were some of the biggest lessons I took from my time here, and have become since then some of the things I bring to the table in every project I'm involved in.