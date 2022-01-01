Hedi MESLEM

Experienced Embedded Software Engineer (16 years) : C, :Aerospace, Automotive, Medical ; V&V cycle ; Unit / Integration / Validation Testing for embedded system; Project development / management;



Specializations : DO-178 B; MIL-STD-153, CAN, 21CFR820.30 cGMP; SCADE: MATLAB SIMULINK; Tortoise SVN, IBM Rational ClearCase; HIL (Hardware in The Loop) bench ; Prototyping tools for Automotive Embedded Software ; Tuning tools for Automotive Embedded Software ; CAN (Control Area Network) tools; Data Fleet Recorders; CCP protocol ; KWP2000 protocol ;



Mes compétences :

Systèmes embarqués

Expertise

Qualité

Ingénierie

Encadrement

Informatique

Développement logiciel

Gestion de projet

Management