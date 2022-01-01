Menu

Hedi MESLEM

Paris

En résumé

Experienced Embedded Software Engineer (16 years) : C, :Aerospace, Automotive, Medical ; V&V cycle ; Unit / Integration / Validation Testing for embedded system; Project development / management;

Specializations : DO-178 B; MIL-STD-153, CAN, 21CFR820.30 cGMP; SCADE: MATLAB SIMULINK; Tortoise SVN, IBM Rational ClearCase; HIL (Hardware in The Loop) bench ; Prototyping tools for Automotive Embedded Software ; Tuning tools for Automotive Embedded Software ; CAN (Control Area Network) tools; Data Fleet Recorders; CCP protocol ; KWP2000 protocol ;

Mes compétences :
Systèmes embarqués
Expertise
Qualité
Ingénierie
Encadrement
Informatique
Développement logiciel
Gestion de projet
Management

Entreprises

  • Valeo - Product Team Lead

    Paris 2018 - maintenant - Accountable of product definition in adequacy with functional and robustness requirements
    - Managing functionally R&D contributors in order to reach project's QCD targets

  • CS Communication & systemes - Software Specialist

    Le Plessis-Robinson 2016 - 2017 - Estimate
    - Planning
    - Design Engine Control Activities :
    - System/Software Requirement
    - Design
    - Issue Assessment
    - Front-to-Back Reviews
    - Derived rationale Assessment

  • CS Communication & systemes - Software Specialist

    Le Plessis-Robinson 2010 - 2015 - Developing, testing and writing documentation for software certification
    - Follow-up
    - Team coordination
    - Communication with the customer technical person in charge
    - Organizing if needed progress meetings and producing the weekly report in association with the program manager
    - Managing the action lists (coming from technical meetings or coming from meetings of group in association with the program)
    - Ensuring technical quality of the product by review and control

  • Alten / B2i-Automotive Engineering - Software Process Engineer / Ingénieur Process

    2009 - 2009 Follow-up
    Workgroup animation / coordination
    Process and Standards deployment

  • B2i-Automotive Engineering - Software Process Engineer / Ingénieur Process

    Douala 2008 - 2008 MIL-SIL team management (2 pers.).
    MIL-SIL Process Audit .
    Corrective / Preventive actions MIL-SIL process management
    MIL-SIL trainings.

  • Alten / B2i-Automotive Engineering - Software Team Lead / Chef de Projet Application Logicielle

    2008 - 2009 - Managed Projects industrialization, Content definition and workload estimation of software release versions, Delivery documents for Tuning Departement.
    - Managed AfterSales/Plants questions ( Diagnosis Exploitation Dossier/System Function Dossier, End of Line Control etc…)
    - Managed Diagnosis expertise (validations, Diagnostic Exploitation Dossier/System Function Dossier) ; Driving tests following
    - Managed Specifications activities (planning, managing and following of specifications, complementary specification redaction , Fault manager)
    - Managed Validations activities
    - Managed Tunings of all applications (responsibility sharing,system tuning management)
    - Coordinated the transfer of activities to Renault Romania

    keywords : project management, software development, embedded software, transfer of activities

  • B2i-Automotive Engineering - Software Developer / Ingénieur Développeur

    Douala 2003 - 2003 Real-Time Turbo Engine Model development on LabCar Developer
    Model Integration and Validation on LabCar Developer

  • B2i-Automotive Engineering - Software Tools Engineer Expert / Ingénieur Expert Outils

    Douala 2003 - 2006 Tuning and Data recorders expert.
    Compilng chain tools expert.
    Inter-system data exchange tools expert.
    Meeting / Follow-up Client-Customer relations.
    Tool needs analysis and P.O writing for Powertain Contol and Tuning Department
    Participated to Tools Roadmap for Powertain Contol and Tuning Department.
    Benchmark.

    keywords : CAN, CCP, KWP2000onCAN, Rapid Prototyping, INCA,Tuning,Powertrain,Expert,Tools

  • B2i-Automotive Engineering - Software Test Engineer / Ingénieur Tests et Validation - Banc Labcar Multi ECUs pour projet CTH PSA

    Douala 2001 - 2003 HIL bench development for powertrain control system ( engine, electrical engine,automated gearbox, abs )
    Real-Time Model integration, Tuning and Optimization.
    Bench Validation (Analogs IN/OUT , Discrete IN/OUT, CAN.. .).
    Developing, testing and writing documentation for ECU software validation on HIL Bench
    Bench Configuration Management development / deployment

  • B2i-Automotive Engineering - Software Test Engineer / Ingénieur Tests et Validation - Outils CLIP et OPTIMA

    Douala 2000 - 2001 Developing , testing and writing documentation for After Sales software tool CLIP and Optima
    Vehicle on board testing
    Non regression testing
    Bug detections and bug fixes

Formations

  • Université Le Havre

    Le Havre 1997 - 1999 DEA Instrumentation&Commande Option Ondes,Vibrations,Signal

    Master evaluations non destructives

  • Université Aix Marseille 3 Paul Cezanne (Marseille)

    Marseille 1994 - 1997 Physique Fondamentale

    licence

