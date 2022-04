Hélène BLANCHARD

From 2004 to present, SDL France

Line Manager.



Line Manager , Main customers – IBM, Computer Associates, Philips, Dell, Sun, RIM, Avaya

· Running all aspects of project management including planning, scheduling, budgeting, problem solving, monitoring and reporting of project activities

· Managing project teams of in-house and freelance translators, proofreaders

· Monthly forecast planning, monthly team and individual performance reviews

· Managing a team of 8 translators

· Client relationship, deadline control, profitability and quality

· Ensuring quality assurance procedures

· Maintaining translation memories and glossaries for each project

· Searching and approving the candidates for project

· Translator recruitment and training

· Communicating with customers and vendors on a daily basis

· Budgeting the costs of projects

· Editing, proofreading, quality control and administrative duties



Mes compétences :

Amadeus

Chef de Projets

Corse

Généalogie

Gestion d'équipe

Localisation

Lotus

Lotus Notes

Management

SDL

Traducteur

Traduction