Menu

Helene CAILLOUX

BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • A son compte - Gouvernante d'enfants

    2017 - maintenant

  • BABYCHOU SERVICES - Garde d'enfants

    2014 - maintenant

  • Phone House - Assistante polyvalente

    Paris 2010 - 2012

  • CE Consutants - Secrétaire de Direction

    2007 - 2008

  • Crédit agricole - Assistante polyvalente

    Montrouge 2005 - 2006

  • Phone Régie - Formatrice

    Paris 2000 - 2004

  • RFC - Explore Paris-Le lutetia- Gemalto-Renault-SF-Sungard- CVS- Alexander Huges - Assistante polyvalente

    1997 - 2013

Formations

Réseau