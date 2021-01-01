Menu

Hélène DEMARS

DOMONT

Entreprises

  • STACI - Chargée de dossiers

    2011 - maintenant

  • BOSSARD - Responsable comptes clés

    2007 - 2009

Formations

  • Université Paris 10 Nanterre

    Nanterre 2004 - 2006 Maîtrise Sciences de Gestion

  • Université Paris 10 (UPX) (Nanterre)

    Nanterre 2003 - 2004 Licence Management et gestion des entreprises - spécialisation en marketing

  • IUT Cergy Pontoise

    Cergy Pontoise 2001 - 2003 DUT Techniques de commercialisation

