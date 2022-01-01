Menu

Hicham LAAZAAZIA

DOHA

En résumé

A detail-minded individual combining strong interpersonal and communication skills with experiences in business administration, finance, investment analysis and consulting in business environments. Highly motivated and well-positioned to leverage keen financial acumen with a strong knowledge of international markets. Thrive in situations requiring both independent initiative and teamwork in advancing collective goals, able to work tirelessly to achieve optimal results in deadline-critical environments.

Entreprises

  • QNB - Team Manager

    2010 - maintenant

  • JPMorgan Chase - Business Banker

    Paris 2007 - maintenant

Formations

  • Long Island University Of New York (New York)

    New York 2006 - 2009 Finance

  • Ecole Nationale De Commerce Et De Gestion (Tanger)

    Tanger 1998 - 2002

