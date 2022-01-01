Hichem El-Amine ABDOUNE

Marketing and Communication



Demonstrated strategic creativity and management skills in executing projects. Build and drove profitable strategies enriching product portfolios through introducing new products on the market, competitive Brand positioning and revenue streams.



I have 16 Years of professional experience (with International companies) in Communication, Marketing and sales. Diverse experience with good analytical and strategic skills. I have worked in almost all the disciplines of commercial business like Sales (4 years), Marketing and Communication (12 years), across multiple fields. I have also good experience with online media, events, conceptualising external campaigns and internal communication products.



I am a creative problem-solver who can think of a larger picture while never losing sight of the details. I have positive attitude and unbreakable spirit to complete projects.

My sincerity of purpose and passion for work make me a dependable employee.



I am continually working on improving my skills in marketing, management, sales and English (CEFR B2/C1)



Professional Experience:

- Marketing & Communication,

- Sales & Operational.



Mes compétences :

Communication

Marketing

Publicité

Web

Adobe Creative Suite

Design

Télécommunications

Shell

Team management