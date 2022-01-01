Menu

Hichem El-Amine ABDOUNE

Saint-Ouen Cedex

En résumé

Marketing and Communication

Demonstrated strategic creativity and management skills in executing projects. Build and drove profitable strategies enriching product portfolios through introducing new products on the market, competitive Brand positioning and revenue streams.

I have 16 Years of professional experience (with International companies) in Communication, Marketing and sales. Diverse experience with good analytical and strategic skills. I have worked in almost all the disciplines of commercial business like Sales (4 years), Marketing and Communication (12 years), across multiple fields. I have also good experience with online media, events, conceptualising external campaigns and internal communication products.

I am a creative problem-solver who can think of a larger picture while never losing sight of the details. I have positive attitude and unbreakable spirit to complete projects.
My sincerity of purpose and passion for work make me a dependable employee.

I am continually working on improving my skills in marketing, management, sales and English (CEFR B2/C1) 

Professional Experience:
- Marketing & Communication,
- Sales & Operational.

Mes compétences :
Communication
Marketing
Publicité
Web
Adobe Creative Suite
Design
Télécommunications
Shell
Team management

Entreprises

  • Samsung Electronics - Head of Mobile division ( sales & marketing )

    Saint-Ouen Cedex 2015 - maintenant - Sales management
    - Marketing ( ATL/BTL)
    - Trade marketing

  • Samsung Electronics - Marketing Manager - Mobile products

    Saint-Ouen Cedex 2011 - 2015 - Retail marketing (IR, OR).
    - Marketing & Communication (planning to execution).
    - Market data analysis.
    - Mobile Operators business development.
    - Budget and Agencies management.

  • Royal Dutch Shell - Responsable Marketing & Communication

    Paris 2007 - 2010 - Marketing (Pricing, PLM, Trade Marketing, SP&A budget Management...),
    - Brand & Communication,
    - S&OP Planner,
    - S&OP (Sales & Operationnal) Focal Point,
    - Data Analyst.

  • Orascom Telecom Algérie - Communication Manager (Information Development)

    Alger 2001 - 2007 - Internal Communication (internal events, Intranet under Sharepoint 2003, Internal Newsletter...).
    - Web & Electronic Communication (Web site, multimedia development).

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure Algérienne Des Affaires ESAA (Alger)

    Alger 2010 - 2011 Master of Business Administration

  • Ecole Supérieure De Gestion (Paris)

    Paris 2004 - 2005 Master, de Gestion des Entreprises, option Marketing et Management

    en collaboration avec l'Institut International de Management d'Alger

  • Institut International De Management (INSIM) INSIM (Algiers)

    Algiers 2002 - 2003 D.E.S., en Gestion. Option : Marketing

  • Université D'Alger (Alger)

    Alger 1997 - 2001 Licence

Réseau