Hichem REZGUI

The scope of my roles is to prepare, implement and monitor the safe systems of work during larger projects (TAR PTW System – HSE Audit System). Give lead and coordination to a team of Safety are working on the client’s site.

I've been working well as Local Projects In Salah Gas Project (Association British Petroleum – Sonatrach – Statoil). I did involve in the project such as civil works and Commissioning, Maintenance, Pre Commissioning, shutdown (TAR) and Shipyard/Shipping etc. On the project, I've been involved in the Gas Plant Maintenance (Glycol Exchanger, and operations). Therefore I've been exposed and familiar with HSE Standards and requirements from major oil operator such as British Petroleum (BP), SONATRACH, STATOIL.

During the TAR work (Turnaround /Shutdown). I was designated by the Project Management of In Salah Gas Project (Association British Petroleum, Sonatrach, and Statoil) twice to be in charge of the HSE during the shutdown works.

The scope of my roles is to prepare, implement and monitor the safe systems of work during larger projects (TAR PTW System – HSE Audit System – HSE Inspection – HSE Training Plan) which I ensure coordination to a team of Safety officers and fire and safety guards who are working on the client’s site.



1. TAR HSE Engineer (2007) - Partial



2. TAR HSE Engineer - (2008) Total Shutdown 04 sites (Krechba, TEG, REG)

• Establish weekly reports to monitor key performance indicators and monitor the execution of remedial actions through an appropriate Tracking System

• Conducting a review of the client’s existing safe systems of work;

• Adapting safe systems of work to project specific needs;

• Development of project specific HSEQ documents;

• Review the Task risk assessments for vessel (TRA);

• Conducting contractor compliance audits;

• Conducting SIMOP visits prior to start of projects;

• Monitoring and upgrading of safety equipment;



Spécialisations :. Team work. Open-minded. IT skills, software packages, common sense, task- orientated, progressive, specific, Office skills,HSE tracking system. Using of an safety evaluation software inspired from OHSAS 18001

Member of an environmental association – Association de protection D’environnement et du développement durable APED. Ecolos Militant. HSE Legislation, OSHAS 18001, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, HAZOP, AMDEC, AdD, Sustainable development.



Mes compétences :

Ergonomie

AMDEC/FMECA

OHSAS 18001

Norme ISO 9001

Norme ISO 14001

Norme HSE

QHSE

Audit

ACV

HAZOP