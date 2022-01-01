Menu

Hichem TRABELSI

ETAIN

En résumé

Proven expertise in identifying high value opportunities, coordinating overall portfolio prioritization and delivery, designing efficient solutions and processes to monitor and optimize end-to-end projects execution .
Fully engaged and motivated to coordinate IT transformation, support project & portfolio managers and facilitate communication between stakeholders.

Mes compétences :
Project Management Office
Reporting
Gestion des ressources
Gestion budgétaire
Microsoft SharePoint
Analyse de données
Visual Basic for Applications
Business Intelligence
KPI

Entreprises

  • Tenneco - PMO Lead Analyst

    ETAIN 2014 - maintenant

  • HR Access - Program - Project Management office

    2010 - 2014 Successful solutions implementation for projects/programs monitoring (more than 100 projects split in 7 programs and 300 resources over 9 countries)
    • Responsible for the tracking and monitoring of Project / Programs progress and delivery coordination .
    • Designed & implemented project KPIs, decision-making dashboards and programs health status reporting.
    • Resource management: reviewed and controlled the capacity planning, resource plan, programs demand, staffing plans and monthly actuals closing.
    • Supported program - project managers in day to day activities ( committees and scrums preparations, documentation management..) and facilitated communication between stakeholders.
    • Risk Management: Analyzing and identifying risks related to projects and implementing appropriate solutions .
    • Project changes: reviewing and highlighting changes in the project plan.
    • Managed the administration of corporate projects monitoring tools (Time tracking, resource planning and expenses management) and coordinated all deployment phases.
    • Led the reporting automation project.

  • Advancia IT SYSTEM - Operations Planning Manager

    Tunis 2008 - 2010 • Managed the organization and optimization of technicians’ schedules on customer site and online support for partners and professionals (team of 12 resources).
    • Defined the strategy of cost reduction and productivity improvement regarding on-site technical operations.
    • Managed the reporting activity, KPIs implementation and workforce forecasts.

  • Hewlett Packard - Logistics Reporting Analyst

    COURTABOEUF 2007 - 2008 • Data mining and analysis: tracking of gaps and issues related to distribution channels in EMEA region.
    • Reporting for the missing parts activity: production of reports and metrics related to distribution performance, customer satisfaction, and delivery issues.

  • Laser Contact - On-line Transactions Controller

    BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2006 - 2007 • Managed requests for refunds and financial adjustment, ensured the follow up and reporting related to the online payments activity for a Telecom operator “Noos”.

  • Teleperformance - Customer Support

    Asnières sur Seine 2005 - 2005 • Online customer’s technical and / or commercial assistance for Belgian cable operator “Coditel”.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

