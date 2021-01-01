Menu

Hortense DE LA TOUR

levallois perret

Entreprises

  • Epson - Legal Counsel

    levallois perret 2011 - 2015 -In charge of legal affairs for the French subsidiary company and of several team projects at a European level liaising with local directors/external counsels
    -Provided legal advice on a wide range of commercial legal issues (distribution law, competition law, contract law, European law and IP law) in English and French
    -Revised sales/purchase contracts
    -Lobbied at a European level on copyright levies issues

  • Avnet - Legal counsel and contract manager

    New York 2010 - 2011 -Cross-border projects such as the assignment of contracts following taking-over of a company or the setting-up of an agency distribution scheme
    -Drafted various commercial agreements (distribution, supply, buffer-stock, software licence agreement and EDI) in English and German

  • Flammarion - Juriste

    Paris 2008 - 2010 -Drafted commercial agreements (distribution; supply; and partnership agreements)
    -Drafted correspondence, termination letters and prepared files for litigation
    -Provided general commercial legal advice to the company and its subsidiaries
    -Provided legal training to purchase teams : “Analyse and draft your purchase agreements”

  • SigmaKalon - Junior Legal Counsel

    LA CHAPELLE SUR ERDRE 2007 - 2008 -Rédaction de contrats commerciaux et autres documents en Français et Anglais
    -Suivi et protection du portefeuille de marques
    -Accompagnement des formalités de création de sociétés à l'étranger
    -Recherches et suivi d’un dossier d’arbitrage à Paris et procédure de «discovery process» aux Etats-Unis
    -Présentation sur la «Société Européenne» a la réunion annuelle des juristes

Formations

  • Université Paris 11 Paris Sud (Sceaux)

    Sceaux 2003 - 2004 Entreprise et droit de l'Union europeenne

  • Université Paris 10 Nanterre

    Nanterre 2001 - 2002 Deug Histoire de l'art

  • Université Paris 10 Nanterre (Nanterre)

    Nanterre 1998 - 2000 Bi-deug Droit allemand

  • Université Paris 10 Nanterre

    Nanterre 1998 - 2003 Droit des affaires

