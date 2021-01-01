Hortense DE LA TOUR

-
Epson
- Legal Counsel
levallois perret
2011 - 2015
-In charge of legal affairs for the French subsidiary company and of several team projects at a European level liaising with local directors/external counsels
-Provided legal advice on a wide range of commercial legal issues (distribution law, competition law, contract law, European law and IP law) in English and French
-Revised sales/purchase contracts
-Lobbied at a European level on copyright levies issues
Avnet
- Legal counsel and contract manager
New York
2010 - 2011
-Cross-border projects such as the assignment of contracts following taking-over of a company or the setting-up of an agency distribution scheme
-Drafted various commercial agreements (distribution, supply, buffer-stock, software licence agreement and EDI) in English and German
Flammarion
- Juriste
Paris
2008 - 2010
-Drafted commercial agreements (distribution; supply; and partnership agreements)
-Drafted correspondence, termination letters and prepared files for litigation
-Provided general commercial legal advice to the company and its subsidiaries
-Provided legal training to purchase teams : “Analyse and draft your purchase agreements”
SigmaKalon
- Junior Legal Counsel
LA CHAPELLE SUR ERDRE
2007 - 2008
-Rédaction de contrats commerciaux et autres documents en Français et Anglais
-Suivi et protection du portefeuille de marques
-Accompagnement des formalités de création de sociétés à l'étranger
-Recherches et suivi d’un dossier d’arbitrage à Paris et procédure de «discovery process» aux Etats-Unis
-Présentation sur la «Société Européenne» a la réunion annuelle des juristes