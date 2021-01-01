Hubert CHOPLIN

With 15+ years of experience in BI & CRM domains, acquired at various consulting and retail leading corporations, I have developed an extensive knowledge in Business processes, IT solutions, and team management. Constantly committed to finding the most efficient way of working in terms of organisation, processes and people, my objective is to integrate leading trends and disruptive technologies to concretely impact the operational results of my company.

How? By a stimulating management, structuring the vision, driving large multi-cultural teams to implement pragmatic solutions, growing people and partnerships in and outside the organization.