Hubert CHOPLIN

  • Senior IT Program Manager
  • HUGO BOSS
  • Senior IT Program Manager

Stuttgart

En résumé

With 15+ years of experience in BI & CRM domains, acquired at various consulting and retail leading corporations, I have developed an extensive knowledge in Business processes, IT solutions, and team management. Constantly committed to finding the most efficient way of working in terms of organisation, processes and people, my objective is to integrate leading trends and disruptive technologies to concretely impact the operational results of my company.
How? By a stimulating management, structuring the vision, driving large multi-cultural teams to implement pragmatic solutions, growing people and partnerships in and outside the organization.

Entreprises

  • HUGO BOSS - Senior IT Program Manager

    Informatique | Stuttgart 2019 - maintenant - Put in motion Program structure, goals & related governance to steer 25 projects
    - In omnichannel B2C context, supervised tactical CRM projects (+10000MD)
    - Contributed to the 3-year CRM & Personalization roadmap for online & POS

  • Hugo Boss - Senior IT Project Manager

    Informatique | Stuttgart 2019 - maintenant - Structured global strategy to assess CDP needs & benchmark leading vendors
    - Launched RFP & project to setup a new Perso engine on the eCommerce sites
    - Combined agile & waterfall methods to personalize email content in 20 markets
    - Led DMP project MVPs to optimize Performance Marketing & Social Media ads
    - Developed network of partners to support IT in operations & technology watch

  • ANTALIS - Head of Global BI & CRM Solutions

    PARIS 2014 - 2018 Missions/Achievements:
    - Promoted BI & CRM vision & strategy to board of directors, budget of 2m€
    - Managed 20 multinational consultants (staffing, performance review, careers)
    - Benchmarked & negotiated with large vendors (contracts from €100k to €1,2m)
    - Explored machine learning algorithms with help of data scientists
    - Multiplied functional scope covered by 3, deployed QlikView & Pivotal CRM in 30+ countries for 3000 users, and reduced resources and budget by 20%

  • ANTALIS - CRM Solution Manager

    PARIS 2012 - 2013 Team of 7 resources (consultants + developers).

    Missions/Achievements:
    - Identified optimizations thanks to best practices reviews & LEAN management
    - Customized mobile CRM application & ELOQUA marketing automation tool
    - Simplified governance, with reduction of applicative defects backlog by 70%

  • ANTALIS - CRM Project Manager

    PARIS 2010 - 2012 Missions/Achievements:
    - Deployed core solutions in countries, from assessment phase to go-live support
    - Replaced in 4 months obsolete CRM solution by new Pivotal CRM for 120 FTE

  • DXC Technology - Senior Consultant Sales et Marketing

    2008 - 2010 Sectors: Retail & Consumer goods (Staples, Casino, FNAC), Wholesales (Antalis)

    Missions/Achievements:
    - Designed processes during cross functional workshops with 10+ nationalities
    - Costed & specified functional solutions working with technical experts
    - Followed developments activities, with systematic offshoring in India & Poland
    - Deployed new After Sales solution, replacing a cost centre of 25 employees

  • DXC Technology - Consultant Customer Sales & Service

    2005 - 2008 Missions/Achievements:
    - Executed data conversion & migration plans following international guidelines
    - Specified system-to-system interfaces with real-time and performance constraints
    - Audited IS/IT landscape (budget, SWOT) in 3 months for large M&A projects

  • Mecachrome - Webmaster

    Amboise 2003 - 2003

