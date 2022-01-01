Menu

Ihab ALSAYEGH

Neuilly Sur Seine

En résumé

I am a globally minded and curious individual, constantly seeking culturally and professionally enriching opportunities. With work and study experience spanning two countries(to date), I am currently a final year student at University of Technology of Belfort-Montbéliard, where I am developing my image and virtual reality skills and pursuing my passion for software engineering.

Software engineering represent for me a way to create, innovate and build without limits. Working on mobile applications or games, creating professional software for companies or building a virtual reality simulation the limits are beyond imagination and every project is a different way to express your creativity.

During my studies, I have realized that I would like to get specialized in Image Interaction and virtual reality. Additionally, I want to carry on feeding my hunger of learning with various different technologies in different fields like mobile application development, software solutions and even games. My academic background has given me the necessary knowledge to face up different problems and overcome fear of the unknown. Filled with courage and motivation I am constantly searching for challenges and skilled workers to get the better of them.

Mes compétences :
Java
Hibernate
Cascading Style Sheets
jQuery
UML/OMT
JavaScript
HTML5
XML
TDMA
Spring Framework
Python Programming
Microsoft SQL Server 2008
Microsoft C-SHARP
Macromedia Flash
Java 2 Enterprise Edition
Jakarta TOMCAT Servlet Engine
HTML
ECLiPSe
Bug Tracking System
Android
XHTML
WinDev
WinDesign
Visual Basic for Applications
Visual Basic
Struts Web Application Framework
SQL
QlikView
PowerAMC
PostgreSQL
Personal Home Page
Oracle PL/SQL
Oracle 10G
NetBeans
MySQL Workbench
MySQL
Mobile
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft PowerPivot
Microsoft Access
Microsoft ASP.NET
Merise Methodology
Log4j
Linux
Java Swing
Java Servlets
Java Server Pages
Java Enterprise Edition
Java 2
JUnit
JSTL
JSON
Framework
EDI
Data Access Object
C++
BusinessObjects Web Intelligence
Business Objects
Bootstrap
Audit

Entreprises

  • Apgar Consulting - Junior Software Engineer

    Neuilly Sur Seine 2016 - maintenant Participer à toutes les phases techniques d’un projet de mise en œuvre d’une solution collaborative autour des données de référence de l’entreprise (clients, fournisseurs, produits, employés) basée sur la solution orchestra networks ebx5 :
    - Définition de l’architecture,
    - Installation de la solution et définition des règles d’exploitation.
    - Réalisation de maquettes en collaboration avec les équipes fonctionnelles.
    - Paramétrage de la solution et réalisation de développement spécifique java.
    - Validation de la solution.
    - Accompagnement du client pour l’installation et l’administration.
    - Participer à des projets internes lies au développement d’Apgar consulting.

  • Latécoère - Mutualisation des outils de gestion des qualifications et délégations

    Toulouse 2015 - 2016 1. OUTIL DE GESTION DES « QUALIFICATIONS » QUALITE : « GDC »

    S’assurer de la prise en compte de besoins rédigés dans le cahier des charges pour l’évolution de l’outil GDC.
    Permettre l’utilisation opérationnelle de GDC avec les données Qualité LATECOERE (Chargement des données dans l’outil / Structurer, créer et charger dans l’outil les fiches de qualification par métier).


    2. INDICATEURS QUALITE FNC.

    Homogénéiser les indicateurs de cycles FNC qualité existants.
    Réaliser un Cahier des charges (recueil des besoins)
    Réaliser une maquette via macro Excel.


    3. FORMATION EN LIGNE.

    Faire une analyse de type « benchmarking » sur les procédés de formation en ligne et tester la faisabilité sur la base d’un exemple de formation actuelle

Formations

  • Université De Technologie De Belfort Montbéliard

    Belfort 2014 - maintenant formation d'Ingénieur Informatique

    Main courses:
    - Conception de bases de données (BD50)
    - Génie logiciel (GL52)
    - Tools and methods for Java JEE applications development (LO54)
    - Interconnexion et gestion des réseaux (RE53)
    - Réseaux mobiles (RE56)
    - Algorithmiques distribuées et protocoles (RE51)
    - Fundamental Programming Oriented Object based (LO43)
    - Travaux à caractères industriels et d'innovation (TW52)

    Pedagogical Model of

  • IUT Université Libanaise (Saida)

    Saida 2011 - 2014 licence professionnelle

    Bachelor in Computer sciences

    Speciality: Software Engineering
    Department of studies: Computer science engineering

    Main courses:
    - Object-oriented programming
    - Mathematics for computer sciences
    - Communication and Principles of Operating Systems
    - Principles of Network Communications

