Ihab ALSAYEGH

I am a globally minded and curious individual, constantly seeking culturally and professionally enriching opportunities. With work and study experience spanning two countries(to date), I am currently a final year student at University of Technology of Belfort-Montbéliard, where I am developing my image and virtual reality skills and pursuing my passion for software engineering.



Software engineering represent for me a way to create, innovate and build without limits. Working on mobile applications or games, creating professional software for companies or building a virtual reality simulation the limits are beyond imagination and every project is a different way to express your creativity.



During my studies, I have realized that I would like to get specialized in Image Interaction and virtual reality. Additionally, I want to carry on feeding my hunger of learning with various different technologies in different fields like mobile application development, software solutions and even games. My academic background has given me the necessary knowledge to face up different problems and overcome fear of the unknown. Filled with courage and motivation I am constantly searching for challenges and skilled workers to get the better of them.



Mes compétences :

Java

Hibernate

Cascading Style Sheets

jQuery

UML/OMT

JavaScript

HTML5

XML

TDMA

Spring Framework

Python Programming

Microsoft SQL Server 2008

Microsoft C-SHARP

Macromedia Flash

Java 2 Enterprise Edition

Jakarta TOMCAT Servlet Engine

HTML

ECLiPSe

Bug Tracking System

Android

XHTML

WinDev

WinDesign

Visual Basic for Applications

Visual Basic

Struts Web Application Framework

SQL

QlikView

PowerAMC

PostgreSQL

Personal Home Page

Oracle PL/SQL

Oracle 10G

NetBeans

MySQL Workbench

MySQL

Mobile

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft Visual Studio

Microsoft PowerPivot

Microsoft Access

Microsoft ASP.NET

Merise Methodology

Log4j

Linux

Java Swing

Java Servlets

Java Server Pages

Java Enterprise Edition

Java 2

JUnit

JSTL

JSON

Framework

EDI

Data Access Object

C++

BusinessObjects Web Intelligence

Business Objects

Bootstrap

Audit