Ihab ALSAYEGH

I am a globally minded and curious individual, constantly seeking culturally and professionally enriching opportunities. With work and study experience spanning two countries(to date), I am currently a final year student at University of Technology of Belfort-Montbéliard, where I am developing my image and virtual reality skills and pursuing my passion for software engineering.
Software engineering represent for me a way to create, innovate and build without limits. Working on mobile applications or games, creating professional software for companies or building a virtual reality simulation the limits are beyond imagination and every project is a different way to express your creativity.
During my studies, I have realized that I would like to get specialized in Image Interaction and virtual reality. Additionally, I want to carry on feeding my hunger of learning with various different technologies in different fields like mobile application development, software solutions and even games. My academic background has given me the necessary knowledge to face up different problems and overcome fear of the unknown. Filled with courage and motivation I am constantly searching for challenges and skilled workers to get the better of them.
Mes compétences :
Java
Hibernate
Cascading Style Sheets
jQuery
UML/OMT
JavaScript
HTML5
XML
TDMA
Spring Framework
Python Programming
Microsoft SQL Server 2008
Microsoft C-SHARP
Macromedia Flash
Java 2 Enterprise Edition
Jakarta TOMCAT Servlet Engine
HTML
ECLiPSe
Bug Tracking System
Android
XHTML
WinDev
WinDesign
Visual Basic for Applications
Visual Basic
Struts Web Application Framework
SQL
QlikView
PowerAMC
PostgreSQL
Personal Home Page
Oracle PL/SQL
Oracle 10G
NetBeans
MySQL Workbench
MySQL
Mobile
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft PowerPivot
Microsoft Access
Microsoft ASP.NET
Merise Methodology
Log4j
Linux
Java Swing
Java Servlets
Java Server Pages
Java Enterprise Edition
Java 2
JUnit
JSTL
JSON
Framework
EDI
Data Access Object
C++
BusinessObjects Web Intelligence
Business Objects
Bootstrap
Audit