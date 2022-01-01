Iheb NASRI

Marketers finally have a complete, integrated solution for all their marketing efforts. Analytics, social, media optimization, targeting, web experience management — and now cross-channel campaign management with Adobe Campaign — Adobe Marketing Cloud does it all.
Area of expertises using Adobe campaign :
Luxury / on-line event sales sector : Vente-privee.com
-Automotive sector : Renault Nissan group, BMW, CAR&BOAT MEDIA..
-Banking and insurance sectors : TAL Insurance (Australia) Crédit agricole Cpt & Invest Bank, AXA, FRANFINANCE, CARREFOUR BANK
-Others sectors : NESTLE, EUROPCAR, SUSHI SHOP, ATOL, CERENICIMO, KALIDEA, SAUTER & ATLANTIC..
Research & development project : toolbox connector creation : SMS enrichment (MYELEFANT) works with Neolane V5 and adobe campaign V6, V6.1 et V6.1.1 .
Mes compétences :
Programmation orientée objet
JAVA
CRM
SQL
Cloud computing
Gestion de projets
C sharp
.NET
Community management SharePoint
Conduite de changement
Business process
Unix
Microsoft sql server
HTML
JavaScript
PHP
UML