Iheb NASRI

Marketers finally have a complete, integrated solution for all their marketing efforts. Analytics, social, media optimization, targeting, web experience management — and now cross-channel campaign management with Adobe Campaign — Adobe Marketing Cloud does it all.



Area of expertises using Adobe campaign :

Luxury / on-line event sales sector : Vente-privee.com

-Automotive sector : Renault Nissan group, BMW, CAR&BOAT MEDIA..

-Banking and insurance sectors : TAL Insurance (Australia) Crédit agricole Cpt & Invest Bank, AXA, FRANFINANCE, CARREFOUR BANK

-Others sectors : NESTLE, EUROPCAR, SUSHI SHOP, ATOL, CERENICIMO, KALIDEA, SAUTER & ATLANTIC..



Research & development project : toolbox connector creation : SMS enrichment (MYELEFANT) works with Neolane V5 and adobe campaign V6, V6.1 et V6.1.1 .



Mes compétences :

Programmation orientée objet

JAVA

CRM

SQL

Cloud computing

Gestion de projets

C sharp

.NET

Community management SharePoint

Conduite de changement

Business process

Unix

Microsoft sql server

HTML

JavaScript

PHP

UML