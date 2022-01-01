Menu

Iheb NASRI

Toulouse

En résumé

Marketers finally have a complete, integrated solution for all their marketing efforts. Analytics, social, media optimization, targeting, web experience management — and now cross-channel campaign management with Adobe Campaign — Adobe Marketing Cloud does it all.

Area of expertises using Adobe campaign :
Luxury / on-line event sales sector : Vente-privee.com
-Automotive sector : Renault Nissan group, BMW, CAR&BOAT MEDIA..
-Banking and insurance sectors : TAL Insurance (Australia) Crédit agricole Cpt & Invest Bank, AXA, FRANFINANCE, CARREFOUR BANK
-Others sectors : NESTLE, EUROPCAR, SUSHI SHOP, ATOL, CERENICIMO, KALIDEA, SAUTER & ATLANTIC..

Research & development project : toolbox connector creation : SMS enrichment (MYELEFANT) works with Neolane V5 and adobe campaign V6, V6.1 et V6.1.1 .

Mes compétences :
Programmation orientée objet
JAVA
CRM
SQL
Cloud computing
Gestion de projets
C sharp
.NET
Community management SharePoint
Conduite de changement
Business process
Unix
Microsoft sql server
HTML
JavaScript
PHP
UML

Entreprises

  • Celad L'ingenierie à visage humain - Adobe campaign consultant

    Toulouse 2016 - maintenant technical adobe campaign consultant VENTE-PRIVEE.COM

  • Waisso - Marketing Automation Consultant : Adobe-Compaign

    Paris 2014 - maintenant - Adobe Campaign Consultant : (Distributed Marketing / Interaction) chez AXA
    - Project manager : Migration Credit Agricole Corporate and Invesment Bank)
    - Operations manager : (Message Center / campaigns managment / monitoring / interaction with adobe team ) SELOGER.COM GROUPE
    - developer and intergrator : NESTLE, EUROPCAR, FRANFINANCE, CARREFOUR BANQUE, SUSHI SHOP, ATOL, CERENICIMO, KALIDEA, SAUTER & ATLANTIC...
    R&D Project : connector creation : SMS enrichment (MYELEFANT) works with Neolane V5 and adobe campaign V6, V6.1 et V6.1.1

  • CRM Company Group - Consultant Marketing Automation

    Paris 2014 - 2014 - Developer and integrator : CAR&BOAT MEDIA (Message center / Neolane from scratch)
    - Developer and integrator : LOGIC-IMMIO (Pilote CRM)
    - Developer and integrator : BAZARCHIC (Pilote CRM)
    - Developer and integrator : BMW (Maintenance et gestion de la plateforme Neolane)
    - Developer and integrator : MYRATP (Maintenance et gestion de la plateforme Neolane)
    - Project Manager : PSG Pilotage des évolutions de l’application IPAD

  • Renault - Stagiaire - Intégrati​on des nouvelles technologi​es collaborat​ives dans les salles de réunion

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2013 - 2013 Intégration des solutions collaboratives dans les salles de réunion :
    Etude de l'éxistant
    Modélisation : Buiness Process & UML
    Conduite de changement
    Pilotage de projet
    Accompagnement des utilisateurs
    Community Managment SharePoinT

  • Virtualscale - Stagiaire

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2012 - 2012 Intégration, paramétrage et test des solutions de monitoring : Zabbix , Splunk

Formations

  • University Of Paderborn (Paderborn)

    Paderborn 2012 - 2013 Master IT & information Systems

    Model User interface
    Databases & information Systems
    Model-driven Software Development
    WebEngineeing
    Semestrial Project : PCM autogeneration models

  • ENSIM (Le Mans)

    Le Mans 2010 - 2012 ingénieur Interaction Personne Système

    Interaction Personne Système

Réseau