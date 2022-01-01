Iliass IDRISSI

Mes compétences :
Communication
Deployment
DIRECTOR
Logging
Management
Présentation
Presentation Skills
Process
Process management
Remedy
software deployment
Test
Test Director
Entreprises
Dell
- Project Manager in IS ( Information Systems)
MONTPELLIER2010 - maintenantSpecialties
Business Automation Programs
Information Systems Consulting
UAT and post-validation
Leadership
Business Process Re-ingineering
Improvement of Producat Data
Efficient communication and presentation Skill
People engagement ( People Management Skills)
Mentoring and Coaching
Software deployments and adoption
Remedy,
Test Director HP Mercury Quality Tool for defect and new
Dell Europe
- Data Quality Project Manager EMEA SMB
MONTPELLIER2009 - 2010Managing DATA Quality for CRM and Sales Force Dot Com Project Within the Small Medium Business for Europe
Dell sas
- Marketing Quality Control
MONTPELLIER2006 - 2007Marketing Quality Controller, Audit Team for EMEA Sales Configuration and Management Department, Process and Quality ( Pricing,Branding)
- EMEA Marketing Audit Promotion Coordinator
Dell sas
- Online Order Management
MONTPELLIER2005 - 2006Config Resolution Service for the Online Market for Dell Computer
Formations
UNIVERSITE MOHAMED V (Rabat)
Rabat1996 - 2005Sciences and Techniques of Communication
I m holding a Professional BA in Sciences and Techniques of Communication from the Faculty of Humanties along with a General Degree of English Language and its Literature